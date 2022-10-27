ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

WAAY-TV

Morgan County man killed in Saturday crash

A Morgan County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday. Christopher T. Hill, 53, of Laceys Spring was fatally injured when the 2002 Dodge Ram he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Hill was not using a seat...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama man dies after car leaves roadway

A man has died after his car hit a ditch and turned over in Morgan County on Saturday. Christopher T. Hill, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2002 Dodge Ram ran off the road, hit a ditch, and overturned at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

1 dead, 1 hurt in Morgan County wreck

A New Market man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Morgan County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), an International MV607 truck hit an SUV on AL-157 in Danville at approximately 1:20 p.m. Friday. A passenger in the SUV, 42-year-old Benson Sergiles, of New Market,...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Part of Alabama 157 in Morgan County reopened after crash

UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported all lanes were back open as of 5 p.m. Friday. Northbound lanes of Alabama 157 near the 24 mile marker in Morgan County are blocked due to a single-vehicle crash. The lanes will be closed “for an undetermined amount of time,” according to...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

2.5 acres burned in Madison County vegetation fire

Firefighters spent part of the day putting out a vegetation fire in Madison County. According to Heath Jones with Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of Bolden Hughey Rd. shortly after 11:30. No injuries were reported. Crews used 1,500 gallons of water...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Pedestrian struck in Thursday night Huntsville crash

Huntsville police say a person was critically injured Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle. Sgt. Rosalind White said the incident happened when a person attempted to cross at Triana Boulevard and 15th Street about 7:45 p.m. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Police respond to multi-vehicle wreck on I-65

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement officials have responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on I-65 northbound near exit 322 in Falkville on Thursday. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I-65 northbound is closed at this time in the area of the wreck. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck and injuries have been reported.
FALKVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Investigation underway after man dies in officer-involved shooting near Boaz in Etowah County

The Etowah County Sheriff's Office confirms a man has died due to shots fired during a chase Friday morning. The sheriff's office says an investigator attempted to stop a four-wheeler about 10:30 a.m. on Holliday Circle in the Egypt community, south of Boaz. During the chase, the driver stopped the four-wheeler on Walker Mountain Road and ran on foot, according to the sheriff's office.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Gadsden Police Investigating Shooting Seeking Help from Public

Gadsden, AL – The Gadsden Police Department is investigating a shooting and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at about 5:00 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of W. Meighan Boulevard in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a male who sustained a gunshot wound. The […]
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

Woman freed after industrial accident in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman is now free after she was “entangled during an industrial accident” in Huntsville Friday morning. That’s according to Don Webster with HEMSI. He said the accident happened at the Kohler Company location on Cochran Road in southwest Huntsville. The woman was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama couple killed in two-vehicle wreck, state troopers report

An Alabama man and woman were killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash that injured two other people, state troopers report. Charles H. Johnson, 71, and his passenger Connie C. Johnson, 74, both of Crane Hill, Alabama, were killed when their 2018 Chevrolet Cruze struck a 2018 Hyundai Sonata Wednesday afternoon on Alabama 157 near West Point, state troopers said.
CRANE HILL, AL
wdhn.com

Florence Police investigating body found on Trade Street

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department (FPD) is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on Thursday. According to Sgt. Cliff Billingsley, officers went to an area of Trade Street around 10:30 p.m. after police got a call about a male that was possibly dead.
FLORENCE, AL
wbrc.com

Man killed during officer-involved shooting in Etowah Co.

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A person is dead after shots were fired during a chase with a four-wheeler, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. Police say around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, an Etowah County Investigator attempted to stop a four-wheeler driven by a male on Holliday Circle in the Egypt Community. During the pursuit, the man stopped the ATV on Walker Mountain Road and ran on foot. During the foot pursuit, a struggle occurred and shots where fired, resulting in the death of the man.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL

