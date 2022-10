Operation Christmas Child drop-off schedule set

More than 4,500 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project next month, including three in the region.

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts —filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys — to children worldwide since 1993. Its 2022 goal is 11 million children.

Area drop-off locations, dates and times include:

• Open Door Church, 1255 Haughton Road, Edenton: Monday, Nov. 14, 4-6 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 15, 4-6 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 16, 4-8 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 17, 4-6 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 18, 4-6 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 19, 3-5 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 20, 3-6 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 21, 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

• Evangelical Methodist Church, 820 Old Okisko Road, Elizabeth City: Monday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2-5 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2-5 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 17, noon-3 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 18, 5-8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 19, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 20, 2-6 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 21, 8-10 a.m.

• New Life of Currituck Church, 4134 Caratoke Highway, Barco: Monday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m. to noon; Tuesday, Nov. 15, 9 a.m. to noon; Tuesday, Nov. 15, 5-7 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. to noon; Thursday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m. to noon; Friday, Nov. 17, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to noon; Sunday, Nov. 20, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 21, 8-10 a.m.