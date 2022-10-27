The popular Birmingham On Demand rideshare program is preparing to expand into 19 neighborhoods near and east of the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. “Three years ago the City of Birmingham in partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham took the bold step of piloting the introduction of on demand microtransit to shift the paradigm of what public transportation could look like for our citizens,” Birmingham District 5 City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn told Bham Now.

