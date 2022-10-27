Read full article on original website
Alabama constitution still includes slavery, poll taxes, and segregated schools. Now is our chance to update.
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Ryan Hankins. “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.” This is the title of the second-longest-running Off-Broadway musical (according to Wikipedia, at least). The phrase also seems to summarize...
birminghamtimes.com
Dr. Shelley Stewart, Radio and Business Legend, Honored with Birmingham’s Top Award
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin on Friday presented Civil Rights leader, veteran radio broadcaster and advertising executive Dr. Shelley Stewart with the “Putting People First” award, one of the city’s top honors. The presentation at Boutwell Auditorium in downtown came during the annual AWAKEN event which celebrates the...
wvtm13.com
City of Birmingham hosts annual AWAKEN celebration honoring Dr. Shelley Stewart
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham hosted AWAKEN, its annual celebration to gather community members, have transformative conversations and empower the next generation of social justice advocates. This year’s event was themed “Family Reunion - Stories Never Told,” paying tribute to Birmingham families who played a significant role...
280living.com
Metro Roundup: Medical Properties Trust announces new Birmingham headquarters coming to Vestavia Hills
Medical Properties Trust, a real estate investment company specializing in healthcare facilities, recently announced a brand new, state of the art headquarters for the Birmingham area coming to Vestavia Hills. The building will make the surrounding forest visible from anywhere in the building and will harvest its own electricity from...
Bham Now
Birmingham On Demand rideshare program is expanding into 19 eastern neighborhoods [List & Map]
The popular Birmingham On Demand rideshare program is preparing to expand into 19 neighborhoods near and east of the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. “Three years ago the City of Birmingham in partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham took the bold step of piloting the introduction of on demand microtransit to shift the paradigm of what public transportation could look like for our citizens,” Birmingham District 5 City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn told Bham Now.
280living.com
Progress continues on Meadowview Drive
It’s been over two years since Millennial Bank bought the property on Meadowview Drive off U.S. 280 West. Situated on the hill between Valleydale Road and Brook Highland Parkway, the property sold for $2.9 million, ($606,695 per acre), according to Shelby County public records. Southern Care Internal Medicine/Dr. Amy...
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin Shares The History & Importance Of The Magic City Classic
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin joins the show to discuss the history and importance of the Magic City Classic! The historical HBCU game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University has been going on for 80 years. The mayor describes it as “the blackest thing in the city” of Birmingham and a win for the city.
81st annual Magic City Classic parade: How to watch live, what to know if you go
It’s gameday. The 81st edition of the Magic City Classic is finally here. This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and the Alabama State University Hornets will face off in their historic gridiron rivalry at Birmingham’s Legion Field. The Magic City Classic Parade kicked off...
Local vendors cash in during Magic City Classic weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local vendors are cashing in after today’s Magic City Classic takeover. Thousands are in town to enjoy all Magic City Classic weekend has to offer, and vendors around legion field tell CBS42 that for them the classic means fun, excitement, and big bucks. Jefferson county district attorney, Danny Carr, says the […]
Birmingham’s St. Paul United Methodist Church receives $500,000 grant from National Park Service
In May, the National Park Service announced St. Paul United Methodist Church would receive a grant for preservation, restoration, and repair. This week, the historic church was formally presented with its check. On Monday, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell paid a special visit to the Birmingham church to present a $500,000...
uab.edu
UAB named one of 16 Diversity Champions, again receives Excellence in Diversity Award
For the fifth consecutive year, the University of Alabama at Birmingham has been named a Diversity Champion by INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. UAB is one of only 16 colleges and universities in the nation identified as a champion. The university was also one of 102 institutions to receive the 2022 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award.
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
wvtm13.com
Alumni returns for Magic City Classic Weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alumni coming from all across the country to experience the magic city classic this weekend. It feels like homecoming for most of the alumni that show up here for the magic city classic. Many of them have been coming here for over a decade. Alabama State...
birminghamtimes.com
Gov. Ivey Appoints Alisha Ruffin May to Jefferson County Judgeship
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Alisha Ruffin May to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the Jefferson County bench last year. The governor appointed Ruffin May to serve as circuit judge, domestic relations division, Place 20. The appointment is effective immediately. “As one of my appointees, you...
81st annual Magic City Classic: Road closures, where to park, how to get to Legion Field Stadium
The 81st edition of the Magic City Classic is finally here. This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and the Alabama State University Hornets will face off in their historic gridiron rivalry at Birmingham’s Legion Field Stadium. Planning to head to the game? Here’s what to...
280living.com
Gearing up for growth: Shelby County Schools plan for next five years
Each year, Shelby County Schools is required to update its five-year capital plan for each school in the district. Its purpose is to meet the needs of the school community based on the student population, including building necessities both inside and out. In September, the Shelby County Board of Education...
wbrc.com
Attorney General Steve Marshall calls for ‘some wholesale changes’ at BWWB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Thursday he’s concerned about billing problems at the Birmingham Water Works Board and called for ‘some wholesale changes’ to the utility’s management structure. “Obviously we have concerns about what we’ve seen and what we’ve read, and...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Birmingham, AL
Founded in 1871 by the Elyton Land Company, Birmingham in Jefferson County was initially known for being rich in iron ore, coal, and limestone, the main minerals used to make steel. Aside from playing a huge role in steel production, Birmingham is also known for playing an instrumental part in...
Democrat Mark Pettway, Jefferson County’s first Black sheriff, says he has vision for second term
Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway says he has a vision for his second term. “There are things we started at the sheriff’s office that we have not finished,’’ said Pettway, the 58-year-old Democratic nominee for the county’s top law enforcement position. ‘’We’ve done everything that we...
birminghammommy.com
November Events Not to Miss in Birmingham
November is jam packed with fun and plenty of things to be thankful for, here are some events not to miss this month!. Bare Hands, Inc.’s Día de los Muertos festival is one of the most intricate Day of the Dead celebrations in the Southeast. From massive art installations, music performances and beautiful costumes, to a procession with puppets, homemade altars (ofrendas) and food trucks, Día de los Muertos Número 20 will be an event you do not want to miss!
