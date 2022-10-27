ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wvtm13.com

City of Birmingham hosts annual AWAKEN celebration honoring Dr. Shelley Stewart

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham hosted AWAKEN, its annual celebration to gather community members, have transformative conversations and empower the next generation of social justice advocates. This year’s event was themed “Family Reunion - Stories Never Told,” paying tribute to Birmingham families who played a significant role...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham On Demand rideshare program is expanding into 19 eastern neighborhoods [List & Map]

The popular Birmingham On Demand rideshare program is preparing to expand into 19 neighborhoods near and east of the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. “Three years ago the City of Birmingham in partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham took the bold step of piloting the introduction of on demand microtransit to shift the paradigm of what public transportation could look like for our citizens,” Birmingham District 5 City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn told Bham Now.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
280living.com

Progress continues on Meadowview Drive

It’s been over two years since Millennial Bank bought the property on Meadowview Drive off U.S. 280 West. Situated on the hill between Valleydale Road and Brook Highland Parkway, the property sold for $2.9 million, ($606,695 per acre), according to Shelby County public records. Southern Care Internal Medicine/Dr. Amy...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Local vendors cash in during Magic City Classic weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local vendors are cashing in after today’s Magic City Classic takeover. Thousands are in town to enjoy all Magic City Classic weekend has to offer, and vendors around legion field tell CBS42 that for them the classic means fun, excitement, and big bucks. Jefferson county district attorney, Danny Carr, says the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

UAB named one of 16 Diversity Champions, again receives Excellence in Diversity Award

For the fifth consecutive year, the University of Alabama at Birmingham has been named a Diversity Champion by INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. UAB is one of only 16 colleges and universities in the nation identified as a champion. The university was also one of 102 institutions to receive the 2022 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alumni returns for Magic City Classic Weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alumni coming from all across the country to experience the magic city classic this weekend. It feels like homecoming for most of the alumni that show up here for the magic city classic. Many of them have been coming here for over a decade. Alabama State...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Gov. Ivey Appoints Alisha Ruffin May to Jefferson County Judgeship

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Alisha Ruffin May to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the Jefferson County bench last year. The governor appointed Ruffin May to serve as circuit judge, domestic relations division, Place 20. The appointment is effective immediately. “As one of my appointees, you...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Birmingham, AL

Founded in 1871 by the Elyton Land Company, Birmingham in Jefferson County was initially known for being rich in iron ore, coal, and limestone, the main minerals used to make steel. Aside from playing a huge role in steel production, Birmingham is also known for playing an instrumental part in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghammommy.com

November Events Not to Miss in Birmingham

November is jam packed with fun and plenty of things to be thankful for, here are some events not to miss this month!. Bare Hands, Inc.’s Día de los Muertos festival is one of the most intricate Day of the Dead celebrations in the Southeast. From massive art installations, music performances and beautiful costumes, to a procession with puppets, homemade altars (ofrendas) and food trucks, Día de los Muertos Número 20 will be an event you do not want to miss!
BIRMINGHAM, AL

