ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 108

How Much Snow Will Duluth & Superior Get In November?

The spookiest season of the year is almost over and that means November is right around the corner. It is time to put away our Halloween decorations (or leave them up year round like I do) and get ready for Thanksgiving and cooler temperatures. We have had a pretty chilly...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Lane Closures For I-35 Northbound In Duluth, October 31

A daytime task list tied to the Twin Ports Interchange Project will close one of the lanes along I-35 on Monday, October 31. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to a necessary lane closure for the right hand lane on the northbound lanes of I-35 within the Twin Ports Interchange (Can of Worms) area. Drivers will encounter the lane closure from 27th Avenue West to Garfield Avenue between the hours of 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

4 Buildings Could See Future Redevelopment In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Four buildings in Downtown Duluth have been targeted to be a future redevelopment site, including one damaged by a fire last month. The Duluth Economic Development Authority passed a resolution this week to declare the buildings on the 500 block of East Fourth Street, “Structurally Substandard.”
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

You’re Getting Old If You Remember The 1991 Halloween Blizzard

I was talking with my co-host Lauren this morning about how it's the time of year when we see the "Do You Remember The Halloween Blizzard of 91? posts." It's then usually followed by a bunch of snow apocalypse pictures of cars being stuck in feet of snow. There were houses where they were literally snowed in. It was the biggest snowstorm of most people's lives and it was a shock when it happened. What was an even bigger shock to me was realizing that she wasn't even born when it happened.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Fall 2022 Updates For Twin Ports Interchange Project In Duluth

The season is about to change as late summer-early fall gets ready to quickly become winter. Before you know it, the snow will arrive. While that means the end for many road construction projects around the state, the work on the multi-year Twin Ports Interchange will continue to progress throughout the winter months. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are ready and have important updates for Northland drivers.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

No Injuries From Apartment Building Fire in Carlton

CARLTON, Minn. – Multiple families are without their homes after a fire at an apartment building in Carlton. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says the 911 call was made at 3:41 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 218 Chestnut Avenue. The caller said an electrical fire had started on the second story in the multi-family apartment complex.
CARLTON, MN
Minnesota Reformer

As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high

Hibbing Taconite is either going to close in early 2024 or stay open for decades.  It depends on who’s telling the truth — and the role politics played in a botched story about 740 jobs being lost as Minnesota’s second largest mine runs out of iron ore. It all begins midday Thursday with this breaking news […] The post As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
HIBBING, MN
MIX 108

Developing: Other Car In Senator Janet Bewley Fatal Accident Was Going 100 MPH At Time Of Impact

New developments in the two-time fatal car accident that Wisconsin State Senator Janet Bewley was involved in: The driver of the other car was traveling at 100 mph at the moment of impact. That's the latest gleaned from just-released police documents based off of the preliminary investigation of the incident that occured on July 22 on US Highway 2 in Ashland.
ASHLAND, WI
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Police Department Announces Updated E-Reporting System Is Ready

DULUTH, Minn. — Thursday, the Duluth Police Department announced they have updated their E-Reporting system. E-Reporting is a way for people to send in crimes through a system that do not require police to respond right away. The police department says people can choose from a variety of incidents...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Bacon, Bloodies And Bands Event Coming To Duluth’s DECC In November

It is time to get ready for lots of holiday festivities with family and friends and the DECC is kicking off an event for fans of a bloody mary, bacon, and live bands, a true triple threat of fun for everyone 21+. The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) will open its Harbor Side Ballroom for a night to remember!
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Salvation Army Thrift Store in Superior Hoping to Avoid Closure

SUPERIOR, Wisc.–A thrift store in Superior, Wisconsin may have to close it’s doors for good, simply due to a need for more customers and volunteers. The Salvation Army Thrift Store is located on Belknap St. in the heart of Superior. Staff tell us they have a consistent clientele of older adults that come in, but they’re really aiming to target younger generations.
SUPERIOR, WI
MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy