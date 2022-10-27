Read full article on original website
Is it just me or has this summer had more road construction going on than normal? I tell you what at the risk of sounding like some horrible complainer it literally seemed like I was running into a road closed and detour signs everywhere I went this summer and fall.
How Much Snow Will Duluth & Superior Get In November?
The spookiest season of the year is almost over and that means November is right around the corner. It is time to put away our Halloween decorations (or leave them up year round like I do) and get ready for Thanksgiving and cooler temperatures. We have had a pretty chilly...
Lane Closures For I-35 Northbound In Duluth, October 31
A daytime task list tied to the Twin Ports Interchange Project will close one of the lanes along I-35 on Monday, October 31. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to a necessary lane closure for the right hand lane on the northbound lanes of I-35 within the Twin Ports Interchange (Can of Worms) area. Drivers will encounter the lane closure from 27th Avenue West to Garfield Avenue between the hours of 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM.
FOX 21 Online
4 Buildings Could See Future Redevelopment In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Four buildings in Downtown Duluth have been targeted to be a future redevelopment site, including one damaged by a fire last month. The Duluth Economic Development Authority passed a resolution this week to declare the buildings on the 500 block of East Fourth Street, “Structurally Substandard.”
You’re Getting Old If You Remember The 1991 Halloween Blizzard
I was talking with my co-host Lauren this morning about how it's the time of year when we see the "Do You Remember The Halloween Blizzard of 91? posts." It's then usually followed by a bunch of snow apocalypse pictures of cars being stuck in feet of snow. There were houses where they were literally snowed in. It was the biggest snowstorm of most people's lives and it was a shock when it happened. What was an even bigger shock to me was realizing that she wasn't even born when it happened.
Fall 2022 Updates For Twin Ports Interchange Project In Duluth
The season is about to change as late summer-early fall gets ready to quickly become winter. Before you know it, the snow will arrive. While that means the end for many road construction projects around the state, the work on the multi-year Twin Ports Interchange will continue to progress throughout the winter months. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are ready and have important updates for Northland drivers.
Duluth Residents Encouraged to ‘Adopt-A-Drain’ to Protect Lake Superior
There's a new way for Duluth residents to be proactive and protect Lake Superior and all its rivers, streams, creeks, and waterways from pollution and the City of Duluth hopes residents across the city sign up to help. The City of Duluth announced as part of its Stormwater Pollution Prevention...
FOX 21 Online
No Injuries From Apartment Building Fire in Carlton
CARLTON, Minn. – Multiple families are without their homes after a fire at an apartment building in Carlton. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says the 911 call was made at 3:41 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 218 Chestnut Avenue. The caller said an electrical fire had started on the second story in the multi-family apartment complex.
As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high
Hibbing Taconite is either going to close in early 2024 or stay open for decades. It depends on who’s telling the truth — and the role politics played in a botched story about 740 jobs being lost as Minnesota’s second largest mine runs out of iron ore. It all begins midday Thursday with this breaking news […] The post As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Duluth Fire Department Builds Ladder To Help Raccoon Escape To Safety
Sometimes you come across a story and the opening line makes you do a double take just to make sure you read it correctly. That is just what happened when I saw this story about the Duluth Fire Department building a ladder to help a raccoon escape a tricky situation.
Help Beyond The Barn in Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall Identify Boot Thief Caught On Video
If you've been to Beyond The Barn in the Miller Hill Mall, you know they are the real deal when it comes to western wear. Their website provides the perfect description of who they are: "We are a family owned, full service tack shop and western boutique store that carries a full line of boots, apparel, and products for you and your horse."
Eat Downtown Duluth ‘Flavors Of Fall’ 2022 Kicks Off November 7 – See Menus + Win Restaurant Gift Cards
The Downtown Duluth tradition of Eat Downtown is returning in November, offering delicious opportunities to support great restaurants with a special menu of delectable eats at great prices. This fall's Eat Downtown event, offering 'Flavors of Fall', starts Monday, November 7, and runs through Saturday, November 12. Featured this year...
Seriously? Some Jerk Dumped A Mobile Home In The Ditch In Douglas County
My friend Linda told me about a mess that happened in Douglas County. Apparently, someone dumped a mobile home in the ditch near Maple, Wisconsin last week. Seriously, it was an entire mobile home that was complete junk. It was dumped in a deep ditch just off the road at...
Developing: Other Car In Senator Janet Bewley Fatal Accident Was Going 100 MPH At Time Of Impact
New developments in the two-time fatal car accident that Wisconsin State Senator Janet Bewley was involved in: The driver of the other car was traveling at 100 mph at the moment of impact. That's the latest gleaned from just-released police documents based off of the preliminary investigation of the incident that occured on July 22 on US Highway 2 in Ashland.
Family Fun! City Hall-oween Returns to Duluth’s City Hall
The City of Duluth has added another Halloween event to put on your family calendar this year and it's one that had barely begun before the pandemic forced them to put it on hold. According to the City, City Hall-oween was started in 2019 as a way to welcome City...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police Department Announces Updated E-Reporting System Is Ready
DULUTH, Minn. — Thursday, the Duluth Police Department announced they have updated their E-Reporting system. E-Reporting is a way for people to send in crimes through a system that do not require police to respond right away. The police department says people can choose from a variety of incidents...
Bacon, Bloodies And Bands Event Coming To Duluth’s DECC In November
It is time to get ready for lots of holiday festivities with family and friends and the DECC is kicking off an event for fans of a bloody mary, bacon, and live bands, a true triple threat of fun for everyone 21+. The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) will open its Harbor Side Ballroom for a night to remember!
Essentia Health Duluth Shares Helpful Halloween Safety Tips For Northland Families
Halloween season can be a very fun time of the year for Northland families, with a wide variety of things to do across the area. However, safety needs to be priority throughout the season and especially while trick-or-treating on the big day. It's great that for the first time since...
boreal.org
The Iron Range is now home to the nation’s second largest solar panel manufacturing facility
The second largest solar panel manufacturing facility in the United States held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday in Mountain Iron. “It means that Minnestoa’s Iron Range and Minnesota are going to be at the forefront of this clean energy transition,” said Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN). Heliene has been...
FOX 21 Online
Salvation Army Thrift Store in Superior Hoping to Avoid Closure
SUPERIOR, Wisc.–A thrift store in Superior, Wisconsin may have to close it’s doors for good, simply due to a need for more customers and volunteers. The Salvation Army Thrift Store is located on Belknap St. in the heart of Superior. Staff tell us they have a consistent clientele of older adults that come in, but they’re really aiming to target younger generations.
