AEW Dynamite Card Announced For November 2
The card for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday November 2 already sounds stacked with big matches and an interview!. Teased in a brief backstage segment on AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette will have a sit down interview with Saraya and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Also announced, Darby Allin will take on Jay...
AEW Dynamite Up Against MLB World Series Game 5
The November 2 edition of AEW Dynamite will be up against game 5 of the MLB World Series. This coming week, several wrestling shows will go head-to-head with big baseball games. As previously noted, game 3 of the series will clash with the October 31 edition of WWE Raw, and game 4 will clash with the November 1 NXT episode.
New Match Added To Live AEW Rampage October 28
After winning a crucial match on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, a top star has been booked for a match on tonight’s AEW Rampage. Announced via Twitter from AEW CEO Tony Khan himself, Keith Lee will be in action on tonight’s live edition of AEW Rampage.
A Celebrity Guest Set For AEW Rampage November 4
A celebrity guest (who also happens to be a WWE Hall of Fame inductee!) is scheduled to pop by commentary for AEW Rampage next week. Announced on tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage (October 28) a special guest on commentary for next week’s episode. Mike Tyson will be returning...
More Pics And Video Of WWE Star Sheamus’ Wedding
CJ Perry (who WWE fans may recognize from her former moniker, Lana) was in attendance at Sheamus’ wedding today and has been sharing pics and even a video of the happy couple!. While Perry’s husband Miro is in attendance as a groomsmen, you’ll also notice from one snap another...
Former WWE Star Reveals Photo From Sheamus’ Wedding
A former WWE star has revealed a photo from Sheamus’ wedding. As previously noted, former three-time WWE Champion Sheamus will be out of action on WWE TV due to getting married over this weekend. This was revealed as the real reason why The Bloodline took out the Celtic Warrior...
The Bloodline Nears Collapse On WWE SmackDown
After outside the ring conflict caused a match to go sideways, all hell broke loose at the end of the opening match on WWE SmackDown. With the Bloodline teaming Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa against the Brawling Brutes, Butch and Ridge Holland who were out to avenge the injury to their third Sheamus, Jimmy and Jey Uso were at ringside.
Another Released WWE Star Returns On SmackDown
Another previously released WWE star has made their return to the company, this one returning for a huge opportunity on SmackDown. On tonight’s October 28 edition of WWE SmackDown, a released star returned as Tenille Dashwood, aka Emma returned to the company for a big match. Tenille Dashwood answered...
Kurt Angle Believes WWE Star Is The Next Shawn Michaels
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has argued that Seth Rollins has the potential to become the next Shawn Michaels. The Heartbreak Kid is one of the most iconic stars in WWE history, you don’t earn the moniker of ‘Mr WrestleMania’ for nothing!. On The Kurt Angle...
WWE Star Reveals Brock Lesnar Pulled Him Aside To Give Advice
A WWE star has revealed that Brock Lesnar pulled him aside to give advice. Madcap Moss has worked for WWE since 2014, but didn’t join the main roster until 2020. Following an injury, Moss returned to television as “Madcap Moss” and aligned with Happy Corbin on SmackDown.
Top WWE Star Returning To Old Look?
A top WWE star seems to be returning to an old signature look. Seth Rollins is riding high on WWE Raw after winning the United States Championship for the second time on the October 10 episode. Aside from being one of the company’s top stars and most decorated performers of...
Fans Notice Interesting Connection Between Released WWE Star & ‘Uncle Howdy’
The mystery surrounding Bray Wyatt continued at the climax of last night’s SmackDown show, when Bray Wyatt continued to shed his former skin in an in-ring promo. However, he was once again cut off by a mysterious man on the titantron, this time showing his face and officially referring to himself as ‘Uncle Howdy’.
Absent AEW Stars Release Cryptic Hype Video
A pair of absent AEW stars have been released cryptic hype video possibly teasing their returns. At All Out, Darby Allin, Sting and Miro defeated House of Black’s Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King. Following the bout, Black bowed to the crowd with many believing that it teased his departure.
Former WWE Star Hid In A Closet Ahead Of AEW Debut?
It has been revealed that a former WWE star hid in a closet ahead of their AEW debut. On the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, former WWE star Saraya, formerly known as Paige, made her debut with the company. Speaking on the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, referee Aubrey Edwards...
Recently Returned Star Teases New Feud On SmackDown
In a backstage segment on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, a recently returned (in a way) character teased a new feud. In an interview segment with LA Knight, he clearly had resumed his heelish sassy ways as he was decked out in full leather vest, sunglasses indoors, LA Knight glory. While...
Returning WWE Star To Answer Ronda Rousey’s Challenge On SmackDown?
It looks like another WWE star is returning on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Since taking over all creative duties for the main roster from the retired Vince McMahon, Triple H has been re-signing several former WWE stars to the rosters of Raw and SmackDown. A new report has revealed...
10 More WWE Forbidden Door Matches That Could Happen
WWE decided it would be a good time to break the internet when they officially opened up their Forbidden Door. Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura would be returning to the promotion on January 1, taking on the Great Muta at NOAH’s New Year’s show.
Title Changes Hands At NJPW Rumble On 44th Street
Here are the results from the October 28 NJPW Rumble on 44th Street event, featuring a title change. During the show, the Motor City Machine Guns defeated Kevin Knight & The DKC and Aussie Open to become the new NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions. The duo are the second...
Cora Jade Says AJ Lee & Paige Inspired Her To Wrestle
Former WWE Diva’s Champion Paige (Saraya) officially became All Elite last month, when she made her AEW debut at the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam show at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Paige most notably feuded with her frenemy AJ Lee on WWE’s main roster back in 2014, where the two were heavily featured even a year prior to the beginning of the ‘Women’s Revolution’.
Cody Rhodes Addresses Rumours That He Had Issues With CM Punk In AEW
Cody Rhodes made news at the beginning of the year, when it was announced by himself and AEW that he would be leaving his role as an executive vice president of the company, and departing the company due to his contract expiring. Cody then returned to WWE, arriving as Seth...
