srqmagazine.com

Extraordinary faculty leads to exceptional students

“This professor has pushed me to grow my research, writing and speaking abilities.”. “She provides a lot of real-life scenarios in her case studies and gives us examples of experiences she has had in the field.”. “This professor is relatable with his students and connects with them and he relates...
SARASOTA, FL
Bay News 9

Thousands of disabled Floridians spending years on Medicaid waiver waitlist

Thousands of disabled Floridians are currently sitting on a waiting list for the Medicaid iBudget Florida waiver, which would provide them with services to help them live independent and healthy lives. What You Need To Know. Thousands of disabled Florida residents are spending years on the Medicaid iBudget Florida waiver...
Bay News 9

A+ Teacher inspires children with autism and helps them succeed

CLEARWATER, FLA -- During the height of the pandemic, a new school opened in Clearwater called Autism Inspired Academy. The school is now going into its third year. The goal each day is to make sure students have a life of meaning, purpose and joy. Cher Harris co-founded the school in 2020 and she was nominated to be an A+ Teacher.
CLEARWATER, FL
click orlando

FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says

ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced on Saturday, Oct. 29 that is is hiring for more than 300 jobs in Kissimmee, Orlando, Brandon, Fort Myers and Sarasota as the agency continues to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The agency said that it is seeking people with experience in logistics,...
ORLANDO, FL
fox13news.com

Amendment 1, explained: Florida voters weigh tax breaks for flood-prone areas

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Some lawmakers describe Amendment 1 as a money-saving measure to protect Florida homes from flooding. Others say Amendment 1 could mean the government makes less money through taxes, which is essential to providing services year-round. If it’s approved, Amendment 1 would let the legislature pass a...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit focuses on school-to-prison pipeline

TAMPA, Fla. — Ending the school-to-prison pipeline and justice reform were the key topics discussed at the Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit. Ending the school-to-prison pipeline and justice reform were the key topics discussed at the Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit. According to St. Petersburg Sen. Jeff Brandes, a...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Legislators turn to veterans during trucker shortage

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Eric Smith has been teaching the basics of trucking for years. Since 2007 to be exact. According to the 2019 census, one in ten truck drivers are military veterans. At current trends the trucker shortage could surpass 160,000 drivers in 2030. Senators from California and Nebraska...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
floridapolitics.com

Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida

Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bay News 9

HUD Secretary: New data strategy will make voucher program more effective

FLORIDA — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is trying a new strategy to help lower-income people benefit more from its flagship rental assistance program, HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge explained in a recent one-on-one interview with Spectrum News. “Housing authorities now have the resources to raise...
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

Top 8 Cannabis Trade Shows in Florida

Industry analysts are predicting that the cannabis industry will see explosive growth in 2022-2023. Events centered around cannabis have significant potential for companies as more states open up to blooming marketplaces. This thriving industry will also continue to see innovation in the form of new products and services, such as infused edibles, technology-driven delivery systems, and innovative accessories.
FLORIDA STATE

