Bay News 9
Sasse unanimously confirmed as the University of Florida's next president
GAINSVILLE, Fla. — During a hearing Tuesday, the University of Florida Board of Trustees unanimously approved the appointment of Republican Sen. Dr. Ben Sasse as the school's next president. What You Need To Know. The University of Florida Board of Trustees has approved Republican Sen. Dr. Ben Sasse as...
srqmagazine.com
Extraordinary faculty leads to exceptional students
“This professor has pushed me to grow my research, writing and speaking abilities.”. “She provides a lot of real-life scenarios in her case studies and gives us examples of experiences she has had in the field.”. “This professor is relatable with his students and connects with them and he relates...
DeSantis' Education Policies Have Resulted in Massive Teacher Shortages.
Teachers Protest DeSantis(via local10.com) Where have all of Florida’s teachers gone? Florida has a shortage this year of 9000 education professionals. According to Market Realist, a news site that provides an in-depth look into various global events, the reasons are simple to understand.
Bay News 9
Thousands of disabled Floridians spending years on Medicaid waiver waitlist
Thousands of disabled Floridians are currently sitting on a waiting list for the Medicaid iBudget Florida waiver, which would provide them with services to help them live independent and healthy lives. What You Need To Know. Thousands of disabled Florida residents are spending years on the Medicaid iBudget Florida waiver...
Learn How to Apply for a Hillsborough County Neighborhood Mini Grant
Apply for a Neighborhood Mini GrantHillsborough County Government. Hillsborough County Neighborhood Relations is now accepting applications for the 2023 Neighborhood Mini-Grant Program. The popular program features exciting project categories aimed at bringing neighbors together and boosting community involvement.
FEMA Hiring Local Residents To Work On Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian
FEMA is conducting local hiring for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian. These positions are full-time, 120-day appointments that may be extended depending on operational needs. Interested candidates are
Bay News 9
A+ Teacher inspires children with autism and helps them succeed
CLEARWATER, FLA -- During the height of the pandemic, a new school opened in Clearwater called Autism Inspired Academy. The school is now going into its third year. The goal each day is to make sure students have a life of meaning, purpose and joy. Cher Harris co-founded the school in 2020 and she was nominated to be an A+ Teacher.
click orlando
FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says
ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced on Saturday, Oct. 29 that is is hiring for more than 300 jobs in Kissimmee, Orlando, Brandon, Fort Myers and Sarasota as the agency continues to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The agency said that it is seeking people with experience in logistics,...
fox13news.com
Amendment 1, explained: Florida voters weigh tax breaks for flood-prone areas
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Some lawmakers describe Amendment 1 as a money-saving measure to protect Florida homes from flooding. Others say Amendment 1 could mean the government makes less money through taxes, which is essential to providing services year-round. If it’s approved, Amendment 1 would let the legislature pass a...
Bay News 9
Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit focuses on school-to-prison pipeline
TAMPA, Fla. — Ending the school-to-prison pipeline and justice reform were the key topics discussed at the Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit. Ending the school-to-prison pipeline and justice reform were the key topics discussed at the Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit. According to St. Petersburg Sen. Jeff Brandes, a...
Bay News 9
Legislators turn to veterans during trucker shortage
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Eric Smith has been teaching the basics of trucking for years. Since 2007 to be exact. According to the 2019 census, one in ten truck drivers are military veterans. At current trends the trucker shortage could surpass 160,000 drivers in 2030. Senators from California and Nebraska...
Bay News 9
Hillsborough Schools Transportation Job Fair held to address bus driver shortage
TAMPA, Fla. — The nationwide shortage of bus drivers is felt in the Tampa Bay area. The Hillsborough Schools Transportation Job Fair was held on Saturday to address the issue. What You Need To Know. The nationwide shortage of bus drivers is felt in the Tampa Bay area. The...
8 things Floridians fear the most
Halloween is here, and while goblins, ghouls and vampires are scary, there are things even more terrifying to Floridians.
floridapolitics.com
Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida
Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
Bay News 9
HUD Secretary: New data strategy will make voucher program more effective
FLORIDA — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is trying a new strategy to help lower-income people benefit more from its flagship rental assistance program, HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge explained in a recent one-on-one interview with Spectrum News. “Housing authorities now have the resources to raise...
Bay News 9
Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association launches Ian relief fund for businesses
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association is starting a relief fund to help restaurants and hotels impacted by Hurricane Ian. The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association is starting an Ian relief fund for businesses. Independently owned spots could receive up to $10,000 in grant money.
Bay News 9
'K9 Partners for Patriots' may be saving the lives of Florida veterans
TAMPA, Fla. — Veteran suicides are decreasing, according to a recent report by the US Department of Veteran Affairs. Veteran suicides fell in 2020 for the second year in a row and fewer veterans took their own life in 2020 than in any year since 2006. What You Need...
More assistance delivered to Florida counties in need after Hurricane Ian
BRANDON, Fla — Communities in Hardee and Sarasota counties can now apply for FEMA Direct Temporary Housing Assistance. This comes after approval was announced on Friday. The counties join Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee counties which were previously approved. "FEMA determined that rental assistance is insufficient to meet the...
Tampa police chief is lobbying city council to block a public vote on police oversight
This is the latest development in the ongoing saga of the mayor's resistance to more police transparency.
southfloridareporter.com
Top 8 Cannabis Trade Shows in Florida
Industry analysts are predicting that the cannabis industry will see explosive growth in 2022-2023. Events centered around cannabis have significant potential for companies as more states open up to blooming marketplaces. This thriving industry will also continue to see innovation in the form of new products and services, such as infused edibles, technology-driven delivery systems, and innovative accessories.
