2 arrested in Red Oak following search
(Red Oak) – Two people were arrested in Red Oak following a joint operation between the Red Oak Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday, authorities searched a residence in the 1500 block of Forest Avenue in Red Oak. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 27-year-old Angel Nichole Knowles of Council Bluffs on five Pottawattmie County warrants for forgery and four counts of absence from custody.
Both of Accused Iowa Serial Killer’s Wives Died of Strange Circumstances
Two wives of alleged Thurman, Iowa serial killer Donald Studey reportedly died in what police say were some unusual circumstances. The two women were married to Iowa resident Donald Dean Studey, who passed away in 2013. Recently, he's become the talk of the town because of allegations from his daughter that he murdered dozens of people.
WOWT
Man killed in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 23-year-old man is dead after an overnight officer-involved shooting. According to the Omaha Police Department, it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday when Omaha Police officers responded to a shots fired call near 30th and Marcy Street. When officers arrived they found a man in a...
KSNB Local4
26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 26-year-old inmate has died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Philip Garcia, 26, died Saturday while incarcerated at the State Penitentiary. The cause of death hasn’t been determined yet. A grand jury will conduct an investigation, which is...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify man killed by officers in shooting early Sunday morning
Omaha police identify the man killed by officers responding to a shots fired call. Investigators say they got a 911 call about a man shooting a gun outside a home Sunday near S. 30th and Marcy streets just after 3:00 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found 23-year-old Jeramyah Wilson inside a parked SUV.
Officials discussing next steps to find victims of suspected Iowa serial killer
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa — Rumors of an alleged serial killer in a small town in western Iowa has made international headlines. Donald Dean Studey passed away in 2013 but his daughter, Lucy Studey, informed the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office in 2007 that her dad was a serial killer and had made her help dispose of […]
Man who made wrong turn saves 4 siblings from burning Iowa home
The children's parents were out of town. Their mother says the man who saved them is "family now."
WOWT
Omaha double-murder suspect refuses to appear in Douglas County Court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A double-murder suspect extradited from Iowa to face charges in the deaths of two women in August was due in Douglas County Court on Thursday morning, but he wouldn’t go. Gage Walter, 27, was returned to Douglas County Jail from Des Moines earlier this week....
Delish
Thieves Who Allegedly Stole $9 Million Of Frozen Meat Have Been Arrested
The hunt to find thieves responsible for stealing $9 million in frozen meat is over now that several suspects accused of the crime have been arrested. Food & Wine reports that three individuals from the Miami area were arrested earlier this month thanks to the help of Homeland Security Investigations and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska.
Omaha Police investigating a stabbing early Saturday morning
Early Saturday morning, an alleged stabbing took place outside a bar. One person was injured, and the investigation is ongoing.
KETV.com
Victim's mom reacts to guilty verdict in Steve Danon trial
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha mother says she's relieved to see her son's abuser convicted in court. Sixty-six-year-old Steve Danon was found guilty on Thursday on 14 charges for sexually assaulting multiple young boys. One local woman says one of those victims was her son Benjamin Holmberg. He died...
Washington Examiner
Investigation opened in Iowa after daughter claims late father was serial killer
Iowa officials are investigating a woman's claims that her late father was a serial killer who may have been responsible for the deaths of 70 women. Lucy Studey, daughter of Donald Dean Studey, said that her father murdered "five or six" women a year over several decades, according to Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope, per the Des Moines Register.
KETV.com
Cellphone and electronic surveillance help uncover multi-million dollar meat theft ring
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — Cellphone records and electronic surveillance Lancaster County Sheriff investigators and Home Land Security Investigations in Omaha to uncover a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting packing plants in six states including Nebraska and Iowa. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said It started with the discovery of two...
KETV.com
Omaha metro middle school receives school shooting threat, Douglas County sheriff confirms
ELKHORN, Neb. — Law enforcement confirmed that a school shooting threat was made to an Omaha metro middle school on Thursday. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, an anonymous person threatened a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. According to a letter sent to Elkhorn Ridge families...
kiwaradio.com
Authorities Announce $9 Million In Beef & Pork Stolen From Meatpackers In Iowa And Five Other States
Statewide Iowa — Three men from Miami are under arrest, accused of stealing nine million dollars worth of frozen beef and pork from meatpacking plants in Iowa and five other states. Terry Wagner, the sheriff in Lancaster County, Nebraska, says his department started connecting the dots after finding empty semi trailers that had been stolen from a Grand Island beef packer.
klkntv.com
Motorcyclist dead in Lincoln’s second fatal crash in one night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A motorcyclist was killed on Interstate 180 on Friday night, just hours after another fatal motorcycle crash in Lincoln. Lincoln Police said the motorcyclist was going north on I-180, west of Memorial Stadium, when he crashed into another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the...
KETV.com
Clear picture of man suspected of arson at Omaha high school
Police released a very clear picture of the man suspected of torching some Omaha high school property, causing costly damage. According to the incident report, just before 3 a.m. the morning of Sept. 22, the man tried to get into Burke High School. He then went to the football field...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County inmate found dead after one day in jail
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lancaster County inmate was found dead in his cell one day after being jailed. John Hillman, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections, officials said in a press release. Staff administered lifesaving measures until first...
wearegreenbay.com
Meat crime ring in Wisconsin? Theft of frozen beef uncovers Multimillion-dollar theft ring
(WFRV) – An investigation revealed that a total of $9 million worth of meat was stolen across six Midwest states as a ‘highly sophisticated Organized Criminal Enterprise’ targeted meat packaging plants. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation started on June 27 after multiple semi-trailers...
klkntv.com
UPDATE: NSP identifies motorcyclist involved in second fatal crash Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol identified the rider of the motorcycle as 25-year-old Hadeer Ali of Lincoln. According to NSP, a trooper first attempted to stop Ali while driving without license plates on O Street at approximately 9:20 p.m. Ali did not stop and instead sped away. The trooper did not pursue him.
