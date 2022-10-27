ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
nbc16.com

Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
SPRINGFIELD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy