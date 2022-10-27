ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine, TX

dallasexpress.com

Flying Low: Dove Park Apartments Gets a Bad Grade for Repairs

Kelly Coleman has lived in the Dove Park Apartments for three years. She moved into the complex in September 2019 with her daughter and, since then, has needed repairs in her home. She says she has been requesting the repairs non-stop. “I had asked for a replacement microwave for three...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Partenope Ristorante to offer authentic Italian cuisine in downtown Richardson

Partenope Ristorante serves Southern Italian cuisine and earned the Vera Pizza Napoletana certification, which signifies that its pizza meets the Neapolitan-style standard. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Italian restaurant Partenope Ristorante will open in the downtown area of Richardson’s Core District in mid-2023. The restaurant will be at 110 S. Greenville Ave....
RICHARDSON, TX
WFAA

$92 million residential project in the works in south Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — A new residential development with an estimated price tag of about $92 million is inbound for south Fort Worth. Located along Brewer Boulevard, the project will contain multifamily buildings, single-family homes, duplex homes and an amenity center with an outdoor pool and courtyard. The development, dubbed “Primrose Hybrid South,” is expected to break ground early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Tea shop Happy Lemon now offering its salted cheese tea, other specialty drinks in Plano

The tea shop serves a variety of beverages. (Courtesy Happy Lemon) Happy Lemon boba tea shop celebrated its grand opening in Plano on Oct. 8. The shop is located at 301 W. Parker Road, Ste. 103, in Plano. The beverage chain shop that originated in Taiwan has more than 80 stores in the United States and is operating at more than 1,000 locations around the world, according to its website. Its menu features a variety of tea, including Happy Lemon’s Signature Lemon Tea, mixed-berry teas, pineapple jasmine green tea and more. The shop is also known for its salted cheese tea, according to its website. A phone number is not available. https://happylemonusa.com.
PLANO, TX
yolotx.com

The Grandest International Mall of Texas | La Gran Plaza | Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth is known to attract visitors from around the world. Did you know that it’s one of the top shopping destinations? La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth is Texas’s largest super-regional mall! With over 300 stores including restaurants, mom-and-pop shops as well as events and entertainment, there really is something for everyone.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Hot Property: A Virtually Untouched Mid-Century Jewel Box in the Woods

No matter where you sit in the exquisite mid-century on 11150 Fernald Ave., it’s like you’re in the woods. The 1.35-acre property is lush and green, with plenty growing in the understory and a creek. Sure, the sounds of cars driving through Lochwood will remind you that you live in a city, but the home is practically a secret garden. You can’t even see the house from the street.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Flower Mound Ranch clears a hurdle; Grapevine gears up for the holidays

The Grapevine Parade of Lights is hosted in conjunction with Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and the Grapevine Chamber of Commerce. (Courtesy Mike Reyher) The Oct. 28 episode of the DFW Breakdown takes a look at the massive proposed mixed-use development Flower Mound Ranch, which stands to add significantly more housing to the town over the coming decades. Also, Community Impact reporter Hannah Johnson discusses Grapevine’s seasonal turn as the Christmas Capital of Texas—a role it’s already ramping up for this year.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

YogaSix offering a variety of workouts at Trophy Club location

Each YogaSix studio is locally owned and operated. The Trophy Club location is owned by Mark Hrubant. (Courtesy YogaSix) Studio owner Mark Hrubant held a grand opening for YogaSix at 2240 Hwy. 114, Ste. 630, in the Trophy Club Town Center on Oct. 28. He said the opening weekend is for those clients who purchased memberships, and the location will be open to the public on Nov. 1. Hrubant noted this location is giving anyone interested a trial period of three free classes. YogaSix offers six types of classes that range from “hot and powerful to slow and mindful,” including beginner and sculpt classes, according to its website. Each YogaSix studio is locally owned and operated. 682-237-5710. www.yogasix.com.
TROPHY CLUB, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Health-conscious cafe now operating in The Birch Racquet and Lawn Club in Keller

The Athletic Cafe at The Birch Racquet and Lawn Club in Keller opened in September. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The Athletic Cafe is the name of the new eatery at The Birch Racquet and Lawn Club, 660 Keller Smithfield Road, Keller. The previous cafe was Nurish, and a grand opening for the new cafe will be held soon. Ingrid Fioroni, one of two people who operate the cafe, said the new model is a healthy cafe that provides all-natural ingredients. The eatery will not serve items with additives, food coloring, dairy, high-fructose sugar or genetically modified meats.
KELLER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frost Bank continues expansion with new Plano location

Frost Bank's new location in Plano will include an ATM in the lobby. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Frost Bank is scheduled to open its new Central Plano Financial Center in November. Services include banking, investments, insurance, notary services, a lobby ATM and an online banking center. The new Plano location at 3100 Independence Parkway, Ste. 100, will be the bank’s seventh of 28 new locations planned in the coming years, according to a news release. 800-513-7678. www.frostbank.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco featured neighborhood: Heritage Green

Heritage Green is located west of Legacy Drive in Frisco. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) This month’s featured neighborhood is Heritage Green. The neighborhood is just west of Legacy Drive on the north side of Lebanon Road. Build-out year: 2000-2006. HOA dues: $800/year. Amenities: greenbelt, pool, playground. Nearby attractions: Future Grand...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lemma Coffee Co. brings its specialty roasts from around the world to downtown Plano

Lemma Coffee Co. is opening a new shop in downtown Plano. (Courtesy Daniel Baum-Lemma Coffee Co.) Lemma Coffee Co. is scheduled to open Oct. 29 in downtown Plano. The specialty coffee company offers a variety of coffee and espresso drinks. Its signature drink menu includes lattes, cold brews and other sweetened coffees. There is also a menu for the more serious coffee drinkers who “really want to taste the coffee,” owner Daniel Baum said.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

