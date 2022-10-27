Read full article on original website
Home service franchisor moving headquarters to Flower Mound
A Southern California business is moving its headquarters to Flower Mound, starting with an entire floor of a Lakeside office building, the town of Flower Mound announced Saturday morning. Initially, HFC’s move is expected to create 50 new jobs in Flower Mound, with more expected over time, according to the...
Another Senior Housing Community Is On the Way in West McKinney, and We Have the Details
Another senior housing community is on the way in west McKinney. Integrated Real Estate Group recently announced plans to build the Watermere at McKinney community at 3351 Virginia Parkway. ‘The Southlake-based developer’s $42 million project will include 226 units and seven villas ranging from 1,600 to 1,800 square feet.
dallasexpress.com
Flying Low: Dove Park Apartments Gets a Bad Grade for Repairs
Kelly Coleman has lived in the Dove Park Apartments for three years. She moved into the complex in September 2019 with her daughter and, since then, has needed repairs in her home. She says she has been requesting the repairs non-stop. “I had asked for a replacement microwave for three...
Colleyville’s The Cajun Market & Cafe closing its doors
Phil and Deborah Tullis opened The Cajun Market in June 2020. (Community Impact staff) The Cajun Market & Cafe announced on Facebook that Oct. 29 would be its last day of operations before officially closing its doors Oct. 31. The restaurant and market is located at 5409 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville.
Proposed renovations to Towne Lake Park announced in McKinney
Proposed renovation plans to McKinney's Towne Lake Park were presented at an Oct. 27 Community Development Corp. meeting. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) New proposed master plans for McKinney’s Towne Lake Park were announced as part of a presentation by Director of Parks Michael Kowski at an Oct. 27 McKinney Community Development Corp. meeting.
Partenope Ristorante to offer authentic Italian cuisine in downtown Richardson
Partenope Ristorante serves Southern Italian cuisine and earned the Vera Pizza Napoletana certification, which signifies that its pizza meets the Neapolitan-style standard. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Italian restaurant Partenope Ristorante will open in the downtown area of Richardson’s Core District in mid-2023. The restaurant will be at 110 S. Greenville Ave....
$92 million residential project in the works in south Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — A new residential development with an estimated price tag of about $92 million is inbound for south Fort Worth. Located along Brewer Boulevard, the project will contain multifamily buildings, single-family homes, duplex homes and an amenity center with an outdoor pool and courtyard. The development, dubbed “Primrose Hybrid South,” is expected to break ground early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
Established eatery Neighborhood Services housed in Frisco hotel
Chef de Cuisine Rachel Rechou, Executive Chef Marcus Strietzel, Marketing Manager Elyse Callison, Property General Manager Gayla Guyse and Restaurant General Manager Gary Martin contribute to the restaurant. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) When Omni Frisco Hotel opened in July 2017, so did the third location of Neighborhood Services. Neighborhood Services is...
Tea shop Happy Lemon now offering its salted cheese tea, other specialty drinks in Plano
The tea shop serves a variety of beverages. (Courtesy Happy Lemon) Happy Lemon boba tea shop celebrated its grand opening in Plano on Oct. 8. The shop is located at 301 W. Parker Road, Ste. 103, in Plano. The beverage chain shop that originated in Taiwan has more than 80 stores in the United States and is operating at more than 1,000 locations around the world, according to its website. Its menu features a variety of tea, including Happy Lemon’s Signature Lemon Tea, mixed-berry teas, pineapple jasmine green tea and more. The shop is also known for its salted cheese tea, according to its website. A phone number is not available. https://happylemonusa.com.
yolotx.com
The Grandest International Mall of Texas | La Gran Plaza | Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth is known to attract visitors from around the world. Did you know that it’s one of the top shopping destinations? La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth is Texas’s largest super-regional mall! With over 300 stores including restaurants, mom-and-pop shops as well as events and entertainment, there really is something for everyone.
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: A Virtually Untouched Mid-Century Jewel Box in the Woods
No matter where you sit in the exquisite mid-century on 11150 Fernald Ave., it’s like you’re in the woods. The 1.35-acre property is lush and green, with plenty growing in the understory and a creek. Sure, the sounds of cars driving through Lochwood will remind you that you live in a city, but the home is practically a secret garden. You can’t even see the house from the street.
North Texas eatery has the feel & taste of Tulum with no travel
"Every area in Tulum is very greenish. They do everything outdoors. [They cook in a] kitchen outdoors. [They] sit outdoors. [They even] sleep outdoors actually," Hugo said.
Flower Mound Ranch clears a hurdle; Grapevine gears up for the holidays
The Grapevine Parade of Lights is hosted in conjunction with Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and the Grapevine Chamber of Commerce. (Courtesy Mike Reyher) The Oct. 28 episode of the DFW Breakdown takes a look at the massive proposed mixed-use development Flower Mound Ranch, which stands to add significantly more housing to the town over the coming decades. Also, Community Impact reporter Hannah Johnson discusses Grapevine’s seasonal turn as the Christmas Capital of Texas—a role it’s already ramping up for this year.
YogaSix offering a variety of workouts at Trophy Club location
Each YogaSix studio is locally owned and operated. The Trophy Club location is owned by Mark Hrubant. (Courtesy YogaSix) Studio owner Mark Hrubant held a grand opening for YogaSix at 2240 Hwy. 114, Ste. 630, in the Trophy Club Town Center on Oct. 28. He said the opening weekend is for those clients who purchased memberships, and the location will be open to the public on Nov. 1. Hrubant noted this location is giving anyone interested a trial period of three free classes. YogaSix offers six types of classes that range from “hot and powerful to slow and mindful,” including beginner and sculpt classes, according to its website. Each YogaSix studio is locally owned and operated. 682-237-5710. www.yogasix.com.
Changes coming to Entrada project in Westlake
Entrada at Westlake was first approved in 2013, but the project has experienced delays and changes. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Nearly a decade after the Entrada at Westlake project was announced, new developer Michael Beaty, of Mooreland Construction, is working with the town to make it a reality. When it was...
Health-conscious cafe now operating in The Birch Racquet and Lawn Club in Keller
The Athletic Cafe at The Birch Racquet and Lawn Club in Keller opened in September. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The Athletic Cafe is the name of the new eatery at The Birch Racquet and Lawn Club, 660 Keller Smithfield Road, Keller. The previous cafe was Nurish, and a grand opening for the new cafe will be held soon. Ingrid Fioroni, one of two people who operate the cafe, said the new model is a healthy cafe that provides all-natural ingredients. The eatery will not serve items with additives, food coloring, dairy, high-fructose sugar or genetically modified meats.
Frost Bank continues expansion with new Plano location
Frost Bank's new location in Plano will include an ATM in the lobby. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Frost Bank is scheduled to open its new Central Plano Financial Center in November. Services include banking, investments, insurance, notary services, a lobby ATM and an online banking center. The new Plano location at 3100 Independence Parkway, Ste. 100, will be the bank’s seventh of 28 new locations planned in the coming years, according to a news release. 800-513-7678. www.frostbank.com.
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Frisco featured neighborhood: Heritage Green
Heritage Green is located west of Legacy Drive in Frisco. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) This month’s featured neighborhood is Heritage Green. The neighborhood is just west of Legacy Drive on the north side of Lebanon Road. Build-out year: 2000-2006. HOA dues: $800/year. Amenities: greenbelt, pool, playground. Nearby attractions: Future Grand...
Lemma Coffee Co. brings its specialty roasts from around the world to downtown Plano
Lemma Coffee Co. is opening a new shop in downtown Plano. (Courtesy Daniel Baum-Lemma Coffee Co.) Lemma Coffee Co. is scheduled to open Oct. 29 in downtown Plano. The specialty coffee company offers a variety of coffee and espresso drinks. Its signature drink menu includes lattes, cold brews and other sweetened coffees. There is also a menu for the more serious coffee drinkers who “really want to taste the coffee,” owner Daniel Baum said.
