Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 5
On CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 5, the team geared up to get all the answers when everyone came down with a mysterious illness. Meanwhile, Catherine turned to Grace's roommate to help her find the clues after her daughter disappeared. What did Catherine learn about her daughter throughout the mission?
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 4 Review: Life During Wartime
There's a reason Frank says the mayor should stay out of NYPD business. On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 4, Mayor Chase tried to put his nose into two cases, causing trouble without being on-screen for a second. He wasn't the only one playing politics, but his pressure on both...
Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 5 Review: A Vile Hunger for Your Hammering Heart
This is a tough one to unpack. For an hour that is pretty compact in its storytelling, Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 5 is complex, sad, and disturbing in its depiction of this particular part of Louis's story. And it's very intense, especially those closing moments, which see a high level of violence on a series that never shies away from the realities of brutality.
S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 4 Review: Maniak
What happens when 20-Squad is sent on a wild goose chase courtesy of a convicted murderer?. On S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 4, the team tries to find diamonds that a convicted killer is searching for as he goes through his hit list of people that may have them. Meanwhile, as...
The Rookie Season 5 Episode 6 Review: The Reckoning
For a Halloween installment, it had some amusing and fun moments, but there were some tense ones, too. Ironically, The Rookie Season 5 Episode 6 wasn't as fun of an hour as one would've imagined for this show combined with Halloween. Most of the humor came from the familial vibes of Nolan and Bailey with their adopted kid of sorts, Celina, and the Chenford scavenger hunt.
The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Ciao
If there were any concerns that The White Lotus Season 2 wouldn't be able to find a compelling enough bunch of characters to kickstart a new mystery, The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 1 washed them away. The White Lotus excels by putting people you'd never want to meet in...
The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 21 Review: Outpost 22
With four episodes left, The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 21 should have had far more movement in the plot. Introducing a functioning train line should have landed with more of a thud because it's something none of the survivors thought they'd ever see again. However, the pace was all...
East New York Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Going Commando
That was some way for Regina to spend her birthday. East New York Season 1 Episode 5 began with her getting a creepy phone call from a prisoner she helped put away for life, and that was just for openers. Regina took the phone call in stride -- she'd probably...
Interview with the Vampire Exclusive Clip: Claudia Meets A Fellow Vampire
There's a big bad world out there, and Claudia may be about to find that out. As the years passed, the dynamic between Claudia, Louis, and Lestat became more untenable. And in Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 5, Claudia sets off on a little college visit which will set her up to meet another vampire.
Dylan Ratzlaff Talks Her Empowering Leading Lady Debut in An Amish Sin
Rising star Dylan Ratzlaff is one to watch. The young actress makes her leading debut in Lifetime's An Amish Sin with a powerful performance as an Amish teen, Rachel. The film, inspired by true events, is a moving piece, and Ratzlaff is the very heart of it. We were fortunate...
Leslie Jordan: Call Me Kat Pays Tribute With Emotional Video
Call Me Kat paid tribute to Leslie Jordan on Thursday. The FOX comedy shared a video tribute with scenes from the late actor's time on the show, as his work on other FOX shows, Fantasy Island, The Masked Singer, The Cool Kids, and Lego Masters. “I’m a big believer in...
Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas Musical Gets NBC Premiere Date
NBC is the latest broadcast network to firm up its plans for the Holiday season. Starring the global superstar and 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas will air Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Musical guests Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson,...
House of the Dragon: HBO Boss Rules Out 2023 Return
Fans of HBO's House of the Dragon should prepare for a lengthy hiatus before Season 2 debuts. HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys revealed in an interview with Vulture that the series will likely return "sometime in '24." “We’re just starting to put the plan together, and...
