Katy Perry Announces New 2023 Las Vegas Show Dates

By Jacob Uitti
 3 days ago
Thursday (October 27), pop superstar Katy Perry announced a series of upcoming 2023 Las Vegas show dates as part of her popular residency.

The new shows will be part of her hit show Katy Perry: Play, which is held at Resorts World Theatre in Sin City.

Tickets for the additional 14 shows, which will take place sporadically from February 15-25 and from March 3-April 15 2023, will go on sale on Friday (November 4) at 10 a.m. PT.

The Vegas gigs come on the heels of Perry’s already-celebrated residency, which first premiered on December 29, 2021.

According to a press statement, the 14 new show dates going on sale to the public Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. PT are:

February 2023: 15, 17, 18, 22, 24, 25

March 2023: 3, 4

April 2023: 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets to the new shows before the general public beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, Nov. 3 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets and a limited number of VIP packages will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. PT at HERE and HERE.

The newly opened 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a multi-level venue designed by the award-winning design firm, Scéno Plus. The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unobstructed sight lines and a state-of-the-art audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology.

A few days ago, Perry made headlines at the show by bringing up a drunken fan onstage and interviewing him for some time after the nostalgic When We Were Young Festival was cancelled in Las Vegas due to a high wind warning, irking fans who had bought tickets for the emo festival.

Perry joked about the festival goers saying the When We Were Young Fest had “gone with the wind” and added, “I just want to welcome you to a pop show, where we throw bows just as hard but with a smile… Everyone welcome the emo kids tonight. You guys have been sad for so frickin’ long; it’s time to get happy!”

Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Norwegian Cruise Line

