Drake Delays Release of Collaborative Album, ‘Her Loss’

The world will have to wait one more week for the recently announced full-length collaborative album from rappers Drake and 21 Savage.

Drake took to social media, alerting fans on Instagram that producer Noah “40” Shebib had contracted COVID-19 while working on the album. He wrote, “Our brother @ovo40 got Covid while mixing and mastering the crack so he’s resting up and NOVEMBER 4th is HER LOSS day we’ll see you soon.” The same message was shared by 21 Savage on his Instagram Story.

News of the Drake-21 Savage project was unveiled last week when an announcement flashed across the official music video for the pairs’ collaboration, “Jimmy Cooks,” from Drake’s recently released album, Honestly, Nevermind.

Titled Her Loss, the album will now arrive a week after originally slated, on Friday, Nov. 4.

A mini-documentary, released earlier this year, tells producer Shebib’s story. In Toronto Rising, he opens up about his life in Toronto, Canada, his early work with Drake, a fellow-Canadian artist, and his diagnosis of multiple sclerosis.

“I’ve always considered myself a visitor in hip-hop,” he said in the short film. “When I was 21, I got diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. I learned a lesson in the hospital, which was that as long as I like one finger that still worked, no matter what the world took from me, I could play the keyboard and I could make music. All the things in my life just kind of pointed me in one direction. I’m here to play my part and to leave my impact, but from my perspective, I was a guest and I was really just looking to be accepted.”

Drake Photo: Chris McKay / Republic Records