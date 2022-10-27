Read full article on original website
kilrradio.com
ILCC Hosting Trunk or Treat on Estherville Campus
(Estherville)--Iowa Lakes Community College will host its annual Spooktacular Trunk or Treat on Monday from 5:00 to 6:30 pm in the west parking lot of Iowa Lakes Community College, Estherville Campus. Iowa Lakes’ Estherville Student Senate is holding the event to encourage the community’s youth to trick or treat safely....
more1049.com
Upcoming Weekend Features Multiple Halloween Activities in Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– There will be a number of Halloween themed activities taking place this weekend in Spencer. Spencer the Main Street is hosting “Maskerade on Main Street” with trick-or-treating in businesses between 3 and 4 Saturday afternoon. Spencer Community Theatre is again hosting a costume contest...
kilrradio.com
Shoreline Project to Get Underway at Ingham Lake
(Estherville)--A project to improve the shoreline along the north side of Ingham Lake in Emmet County will soon get underway. Rob Patterson, a Wildlife Biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the project involves about a quarter mile of shoreline. Patterson says the project also includes the removal...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer Fire and Rescue Brings New Engine Into Service WIth Ceremonial Push-In
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Members of the local community came together on Sunday morning to help Spencer Fire and Rescue celebrate and bring its newest apparatus into service with a ceremonial push-in. Fire Chief John Conyn tells KICD News the new “Engine 992” replaces a 31-year-old unit known by the...
KEYC
Madelia police search for missing teen
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Madelia police department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 17 year old boy. Evelio Lopez Ramos was last seen late on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Ramos seems to have left with nothing but his phone. All attempts to contact him have...
siouxlandnews.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska announces expansion of Clear Lake, Iowa casino
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is planning on a massive expansion of its tribal casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. The tribe plans to break ground Monday on a 60,000 square foot addition to the "Prairie Flower Casino" almost four years to the day after the casino first opened its doors on November 1st of 2018.
kilrradio.com
Alta Man Arrested After Clay County Traffic Stop
(Spencer)--An Alta man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop Wednesday evening in Clay County. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says at around 6:30 pm, a deputy pulled over a vehicle for a speeding violation in the 4600 block of Highway 71 and discovered the driver, 20-year-old James Martin of Alta, was allegedly in possession of vaping products under the legal age. A further search of the vehicle turned up additional vaping items, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
KELOLAND TV
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
Yesterday at 12:46 p.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for possession of E-Cig 1:07 p.m. 37-Year old Anthony Radke arrested for Uninsured car, Driving after Revocation, careless driving and Un-registered vehicle. 8:06 p.m. 18-Year old Anthony Cully arrested on Dept. of Corrections warrant. 9:39 p.m. 22-Year old...
kilrradio.com
Sioux Rapids Man Arrested After Attempting to Flee From Spencer Police
(Spencer)--A Sioux Rapids man was arrested after attempting to flee from a Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy Wednesday evening in Spencer. At around 10:50 pm, a Clay County Deputy attempted to stop 40-year-old Benjamin Schroeder in the 100 block of West 2nd St and Schroeder fled from the Deputy. He was located in the 200 block of West 2nd St. Schroeder refused to comply with officers and was placed under arrest. Upon searching Schroeder, marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located.
kilrradio.com
Prosecution Continues to Present Case in Van Der Wilt Murder Trial
(Estherville)--The prosecution is continuing to present its case today(Friday) in the murder trial of CeJay Van Der Wilt who's charged in the shooting death of David McDowell of Estherville in the early morning hours of October 2nd, 2021. Jurors this morning heard portions of a taped interview with Van Der...
kilrradio.com
Ron Menendez Retiring After 23 Years with Bank Plus
(Estherville)--After 23 years with Bank Plus, Ron Menendez is retiring. Menendez says a reception will be held in his honor on Monday from 1 to 5 p.m. Menendez says technology has brought a lot of changes to the banking industry. He says internet security is a major concern. Menendez says...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Short Chase In Spencer Leads To Arrest on Drug Charges
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is in custody on an active warrant following a short chase Wednesday evening. A Deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop 45-year-old Thaddeus Currans on his bicycle a little after 9:30 but he failed to stop until reaching the 10 block of West 3rd Street.
Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy
A Kanawha company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans filed this week for bankruptcy, about three weeks after the state suspended its grain licenses.
kilrradio.com
Royal Man Arrested on Multiple Charges After Pursuit Near Sutherland
(Sutherland)--A Royal man was arrested Tuesday evening on multiple charges after a pursuit near Sutherland. Sutherland Police say at around 9 p.m., they attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Sameul Sievert for faulty taillights. Police say Sievert initially pulled over and stopped for the officer, then took off...
kilrradio.com
Uhde Testifies in Van Der Wilt Murder Trial
(Estherville)—Testimony continued Friday in the murder trial of CeJay Van Der Wilt who's charged in the shooting death of David McDowell of Estherville in the early morning hours of October 2nd, 2021. Taking the stand Friday afternoon was Van Der Wilt’s co-defendant Connor Uhde. As part of a plea...
pureoldiesspencer.com
New Testimony in Estherville Murder Case Reveals Weapon Was Legally Obtained
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Testimony resumed this morning in the first-degree murder trial of CeJay Van Der Wilt. First to take the stand on day 3 of the trial was Mikah Van Otterloo a Special Agent with the Iowa Department of Alcohol and Firearms who noted the shotgun identified as the murder weapon in the case was legally purchased by Van Der Wilt about a month before it was used to kill 20-year-old David McDowell.
