(Spencer)--A Sioux Rapids man was arrested after attempting to flee from a Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy Wednesday evening in Spencer. At around 10:50 pm, a Clay County Deputy attempted to stop 40-year-old Benjamin Schroeder in the 100 block of West 2nd St and Schroeder fled from the Deputy. He was located in the 200 block of West 2nd St. Schroeder refused to comply with officers and was placed under arrest. Upon searching Schroeder, marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located.

SIOUX RAPIDS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO