Spokane City Council approves Salvation Army as administrator for Trent, Cannon shelters

Read full article on original website
Freya'sdottir X
3d ago
it's about time. never trust fly by night organizations like gardians or jewels hh. salvation army, ugm and catholic charities or other reputable organizations should be trusted
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane City Council bucks redistricting commission, selects neighborhood map for council districts
The Spokane City Council decided this week to reject the recommendation of an appointed panel and adopt a council district map that some have complained favors a sitting council member. The three-person redistricting committee was assigned to adjust boundaries to reflect population changes in the 2020 Census, while following rules...
Spokane City Council terminates agreement with shelter operator amid fraud scandal
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane City Council voted unanimously Thursday to terminate its agreement with the Guardians Foundation to operate two local homeless shelters. It comes as the local organization deals with a fraud and embezzlement scandal. The Guardians notified the city earlier this month about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds. There are allegations of potential fraud...
Spokane Mayor hosting telephone town hall
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward will be hosting a town hall meeting to discuss community priorities, public safety and more. “Public safety is always a topic of conversation when I visit neighborhoods and businesses,” Woodward said. “We continue to talk with the community to hear their thoughts and ideas even as we are executing a plan that expands...
Spokane County Courthouse to be illuminated green in support of local veterans
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Courthouse will soon be illuminated green to show support for local veterans. “Operation Green Light” is a national initiative by the National Association of Counties to support military veterans and raise awareness about the unique challenges they face. By shining a green light, it lets them know they are seen, appreciated and supported. The...
Housing availability up in Kootenai County
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A slowdown in the local real estate market is being credited with creating home-ownership opportunities that have not been available for years, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “Buyers now have the ability to take some time in the decision-making process, they have...
KREM
Coeur d'Alene School District looking to approve two levies in March
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene School District will ask voters to approve not one, but two levies in March, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. During a special meeting Friday morning, members of the Coeur d'Alene School District board of trustees unanimously voted...
Authorities looking for possible theft suspects in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding two possible theft suspects in Spokane. Preliminary information from SCSO says a person noticed earlier Sunday morning that two men were trying to steal his mini-excavator on a flatbed trailer connected to his truck near North Bowdish Road and East Boone Avenue in Spokane Valley. SCSO...
Spokane’s Camp Hope is the center of a political storm
The state's largest encampment, home to nearly 450 people, began as a protest but has become a microcosm of housing and homelessness issues nationwide.
KHQ Right Now
Trent Avenue and Cannon Street shelters to no longer be operated by Guardians Foundation
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has announced it has ended the contractual relationship with the Guardians Foundation to operate the Trent Avenue and Cannon Street homeless shelters. According to the city, The Salvation Army has agreed to operate both locations. “Our top priority is to make a smooth...
Chronicle
Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor Counties See Some of State's Highest Home Price Increases, According to Study
A recent study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, has found which Washington state counties have seen the most home price increases over five years. The study found the top 10 counties that had the highest home price increases in Washington:. Grays Harbor County- 110.53%. Cowlitz County- 87.12%. Spokane County-...
Historical sculpture in downtown Spokane vandalized overnight
SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Harold Balazs’ sculptures in downtown Spokane was vandalized Thursday night. Melissa Huggins, executive director of Spokane Arts, says they are now in the process of moving the sculpture and repairing it. Balazs’ copper sculpture is located on Main and Howard, right in front of the Chase Bank. It appears as if someone tore it down....
Yakima Herald Republic
Four WA communities tried to end youth homelessness. Walla Walla is seeing success
WALLA WALLA — Walla Walla is making a push to become the first community in the nation to end youth and young adult homelessness. Between 2021 and 2022, Walla Walla cut its count of homeless young people in half, from 81 to 39. The rural county in Southeast Washington...
Agencies Unite to Disband Large Spokane Homeless Camp
Government agencies in Spokane have activated an Emergency Operations Center to get occupants of a large homeless encampment into shelter before the onset of winter. “Communities that are most successful at decommissioning camps use an organized, indoor navigation system approach to identifying housing and connecting people to supportive services,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward explained in a statement Tuesday.
KHQ Right Now
Large power outage in north central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A power outage in north central Spokane is affecting just under 1,500 customers, according to Avista. The outage began around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday and is estimated to be resolved around 10 p.m. It's unclear if this outage is related to the powerline pole fire that knocked...
Spokane County ballot tracking now available
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Ballot tracking is available to Spokane County voters. After ballots have been submitted, voters can go visit VoteWa.gov to track their ballots. Voters can just type in their name and date of birth into the prompt to see the status of their ballot. The website...
New process announced for 911 responses in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Changes are coming to how 911 calls are handled and dispatched in Spokane. And, depending on your emergency, the changes could impact how quickly police or firefighters respond to your call. The Spokane Police Department announced that they are making changes to how they respond to...
KHQ Right Now
Parking payments via mobile app will include transaction fee
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the City of Spokane will begin charging drivers who pay for parking via the ParkMobile app a 35-cent transaction fee per session. In a release, Parking Services explain the department suffered a $3.9 million loss in revenue since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. The department is self-funded and is not covered by taxpayer dollars, relying on on-street parking, commercial permits, reservations, residential, and violation fees for revenue. The department is responsible for hardware, technology infrastructure, system management, enforcement, and neighborhood parking complaint responses and relies on that revenue to maintain staff and operations.
KHQ Right Now
Vera Water and Power reports 'significant' power outage impacting customers in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Vera Water and Power reported a significant outage in Spokane Valley on Friday morning with the assurance power would be restored as quickly as possible. At 12:30 p.m., power was restored. The cause of the outage was not announced. Vera states any customers with continued service...
Stevens County candidate faces residency questions
(The Center Square) – Geoff Kristianson is denying the findings of an investigative firm that he resides in Spokane, Washington, instead of Stevens County, where he is running to replace outgoing Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen. He said the report by G/T Investigations of Spokane contains “groundless last-minute allegations intended merely...
'We just need more good people out there': North Idaho CASA advocates raise funds to help children in foster care
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Growing up, life was not kind to Diana Chavez. Shortly after being born, she was sent to live with an aunt. When she was about 5 years old, she returned to live with her biological father. Not long afterward, she began a cycle of moving in and out of foster homes. She battled homelessness. Endured abuse. Lived with different people in different homes in different states.
Comments / 2