Pokes Pounce in Paradise
HONOLULU, Hawaii -- The Wyoming Cowboys earned their sixth win of the 2022 season on Saturday with a 27-20 road victory over the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors, and with that sixth win earned bowl eligibility for the sixth time in the past seven seasons. Wyoming improved its 2022 record to...
Rants & Raves: Hawaii Edition
HONOLULU, Hawaii -- You laughed and you cried, but mainly, you griped about the less-than-idea streaming of Wyoming's 27-20 victory over Hawaii Saturday night in Honolulu. For the first time in the Craig Bohl era, the Cowboys rushed for more than 300 yards for a second consecutive game. Redshirt freshman running back DQ James did most of that damage, carving up the Rainbow Warriors' defense for 179 yards on the ground on just 14 carries.
A Look Back at Cheyenne’s Biggest Halloween Snowstorm
While it's not unusual for Cheyenne to see snow on Halloween -- the city saw 0.6 inches last year -- it's been 20 years since the Magic City of the Plains has seen a spooky amount of snow on the holiday. According to NOAA Online Weather Data, the capital city...
Barnes, Kozak Issue Statements On Halloween Night Shootout
Laramie County Sheriff candidates Jeff Barnes and Brian Kozak have issued statements on a Monday night shootout in the Saddle Ridge area that left a suspect dead and a sheriff's deputy hospitalized. You can read more about the incident here. Barnes posted this statement on his campaign Facebook page:. Another...
Cheyenne ‘Making Progress’ in Landing New Data Center, Mayor Says
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the city is "making progress" in its efforts to bring a new data center to town. Collins had lunch with the site selection team on Tuesday and said it was great to hear how well city staff have been helping the team through their processes.
BREAKING: Laramie County Deputy Injured, Suspect Dead After Shootout
A suspect is dead and a Laramie County Sheriff's deputy is in the hospital following a shootout in Saddle Ridge Monday night. According to a department Facebook post, deputies were called to the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road around 8 p.m. to serve a warrant. "During the course of...
Victim Identified in Fatal Laramie County Shooting
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting near Burns as 41-year-old Cheyenne resident Alexander Frederick Papin II. Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says the shooting took place at a home in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road, roughly three miles east of the TA Travel Center.
WATCH: Cheyenne Police Release Video of Burglar, Ask for Help Identifying Him
The Cheyenne Police Department in a Facebook post on Friday said the burglar has been identified. The Cheyenne Police Department has released a video of a man who they say burglarized a resident's garage and is asking for the public's help identifying him. According to a department Facebook post, the...
Reward Offered in Cheyenne Catalytic Converter Theft Case
A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by Tyrrell Auto Centers for information leading to the arrest of two individuals who stole catalytic converters from multiple vehicles at their Honda and Chevrolet dealerships. Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the thefts occurred between 12:35 a.m. and...
