Laramie, WY

Pokes Pounce in Paradise

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- The Wyoming Cowboys earned their sixth win of the 2022 season on Saturday with a 27-20 road victory over the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors, and with that sixth win earned bowl eligibility for the sixth time in the past seven seasons. Wyoming improved its 2022 record to...
LARAMIE, WY
Rants & Raves: Hawaii Edition

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- You laughed and you cried, but mainly, you griped about the less-than-idea streaming of Wyoming's 27-20 victory over Hawaii Saturday night in Honolulu. For the first time in the Craig Bohl era, the Cowboys rushed for more than 300 yards for a second consecutive game. Redshirt freshman running back DQ James did most of that damage, carving up the Rainbow Warriors' defense for 179 yards on the ground on just 14 carries.
HONOLULU, HI
Barnes, Kozak Issue Statements On Halloween Night Shootout

Laramie County Sheriff candidates Jeff Barnes and Brian Kozak have issued statements on a Monday night shootout in the Saddle Ridge area that left a suspect dead and a sheriff's deputy hospitalized. You can read more about the incident here. Barnes posted this statement on his campaign Facebook page:. Another...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Victim Identified in Fatal Laramie County Shooting

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting near Burns as 41-year-old Cheyenne resident Alexander Frederick Papin II. Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says the shooting took place at a home in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road, roughly three miles east of the TA Travel Center.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Reward Offered in Cheyenne Catalytic Converter Theft Case

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by Tyrrell Auto Centers for information leading to the arrest of two individuals who stole catalytic converters from multiple vehicles at their Honda and Chevrolet dealerships. Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the thefts occurred between 12:35 a.m. and...
CHEYENNE, WY
