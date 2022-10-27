HONOLULU, Hawaii -- You laughed and you cried, but mainly, you griped about the less-than-idea streaming of Wyoming's 27-20 victory over Hawaii Saturday night in Honolulu. For the first time in the Craig Bohl era, the Cowboys rushed for more than 300 yards for a second consecutive game. Redshirt freshman running back DQ James did most of that damage, carving up the Rainbow Warriors' defense for 179 yards on the ground on just 14 carries.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO