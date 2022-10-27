ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Bakersfield Californian

Sisecam Resources LP Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE: SIRE) (“we,” “us, “our,” or the “Partnership”) today reported its financial and operating results for third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Net sales of $190.5 million increased 40.5% from the prior-year third quarter; year-to-date net sales of $543.0 million...
Bakersfield Californian

Iveco Group N.V. announces successful signing of a euro 400 million syndicated term facility

Turin,28October,2022. Today Iveco Group (MI: IVG) (the “Company”) has signed a euro 400 million syndicated term facility with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Banco Santander, Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca – Banca di Credito Finanziario, Mizuho Bank, Rabobank, Société Générale and Unicredit as Bookrunners and Mandated Lead Arrangers.
Bakersfield Californian

Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights (Denominator) following Conversion Notice from ...

Negma Group hasconverted580convertible bonds in Oxurion resulting in a EUR1,450,000capital increase. This is part of Negma Group’s EUR 30 million Capital Commitment 1 that will allow Oxurion to focus on progressing its novel and differentiated back of the eye drugcandidate targeting potential market opportunities of over USD5billion. Leuven, BELGIUM,...
Benzinga

Global Payments, ON Semiconductor And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Global Payments Inc. GPN to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion before the opening bell. Global Payments shares gained 2.9% to $129.00 in pre-market trading.

