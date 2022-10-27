ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NOLA.com

Return of 'Point Zion' keys Pelicans' win over Clippers

LOS ANGELES — Early in the fourth quarter, Zion Williamson caught a pass on the right side of the floor and quickly recognized that the Los Angeles Clippers were sending a double-team his way. With Clippers wing Nic Batum on his back and center Ivica Zubac shading toward him,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Leah Vann: How I voted in Week 9 of the AP College Football Poll

The plotline of the Big 12 conference is like a football version of “John Tucker Must Die.”. If you haven’t seen the 2006 film — go watch it — it’s about four girls from different cliques in high school who seek to expose a star basketball player, John Tucker, for secretly dating all of them at the same time.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

3-star RB Arnold Barnes decommits from Tulane

New Orleans KIPP Booker T. Washington three-star running back Arnold Barnes has decommitted from Tulane. “I want to thank the Green Wave staff for believing in my opportunity to play at the next level,” Barnes said in a social media post. “But, after a long conversation with my family, I will be decommitting from Tulane University and opening my recruitment back up. Thank you Roll Wave family.”
WASHINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

A chain reaction: Defensive line 'the catalyst' of Saints' shutout success against Raiders

The defensive line is the first domino to fall, and how it falls dictates the overall ripple. On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints defensive line executed its job and therefore the entire defense was successful. So much so, the Saints notched just their eighth shutout inside the Caesars Superdome, blanking the Las Vegas Raiders 24-0. Opponents had otherwise been averaging 28.6 points per game against the Saints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
atozsports.com

Saints’ HC continues to play games regarding former star WR

Injuries have been a plague for some of the top players for the New Orleans Saints in 2022. Wideout Michael Thomas is a part of that group. Unfortunately, missing time has become a pattern for Thomas over the past few seasons. As formerly one of the top wide receivers in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tina Howell

Devery Henderson, Fred McAfee and Kevin Mangum inducted into Saints Hall of Fame

On Friday, the Saints held their 33rd annual Hall of Fame luncheon where three new members were introduced into the Saints Hall of Fame. This year's class includes former Saints wide receiver Devery Henderson, former running back and special teams standout, Fred McAfee who is also the team's current Vice President of player engagement and athletic trainer, Kevin Mangum who has been with Saints for 42 years.
OPELOUSAS, LA

