FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasureTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Devery Henderson, Fred McAfee and Kevin Mangum inducted into Saints Hall of FameTina HowellOpelousas, LA
Saints head coach Dennis Allen names Andy Dalton starting quarterbackTina Howell
NOLA.com
Return of 'Point Zion' keys Pelicans' win over Clippers
LOS ANGELES — Early in the fourth quarter, Zion Williamson caught a pass on the right side of the floor and quickly recognized that the Los Angeles Clippers were sending a double-team his way. With Clippers wing Nic Batum on his back and center Ivica Zubac shading toward him,...
NOLA.com
Pelicans attempt few 3s but score a lot. 'Don't fix what's not broken,' Larry Nance Jr. says.
PHOENIX — At this early juncture of the NBA season, the New Orleans Pelicans are shooting the fewest 3-pointers in the league. Four games in, the Pelicans are attempting 25.5 3-pointers per contest, which are nearly three fewer attempts than any other NBA team. The Pelicans prefer to shoot...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
New Orleans Saints would reportedly trade Alvin Kamara to Philadelphia Eagles under one condition
We’re just days away from the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. Teams are scrambling to add impact players to their
NOLA.com
Alvin Kamara is leading the Saints charge to rediscover their swagger. Will it be enough?
In the immediate aftermath of a crushing loss in the desert last week to the Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara stood in front of his teammates and spoke from his heart. Kamara always has been the type to say he prefers to lead by example rather...
NOLA.com
Leah Vann: How I voted in Week 9 of the AP College Football Poll
The plotline of the Big 12 conference is like a football version of “John Tucker Must Die.”. If you haven’t seen the 2006 film — go watch it — it’s about four girls from different cliques in high school who seek to expose a star basketball player, John Tucker, for secretly dating all of them at the same time.
3-star RB Arnold Barnes decommits from Tulane
New Orleans KIPP Booker T. Washington three-star running back Arnold Barnes has decommitted from Tulane. “I want to thank the Green Wave staff for believing in my opportunity to play at the next level,” Barnes said in a social media post. “But, after a long conversation with my family, I will be decommitting from Tulane University and opening my recruitment back up. Thank you Roll Wave family.”
NOLA.com
A chain reaction: Defensive line 'the catalyst' of Saints' shutout success against Raiders
The defensive line is the first domino to fall, and how it falls dictates the overall ripple. On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints defensive line executed its job and therefore the entire defense was successful. So much so, the Saints notched just their eighth shutout inside the Caesars Superdome, blanking the Las Vegas Raiders 24-0. Opponents had otherwise been averaging 28.6 points per game against the Saints.
atozsports.com
Saints’ HC continues to play games regarding former star WR
Injuries have been a plague for some of the top players for the New Orleans Saints in 2022. Wideout Michael Thomas is a part of that group. Unfortunately, missing time has become a pattern for Thomas over the past few seasons. As formerly one of the top wide receivers in...
