ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
kjzz.org

Voters to decide on rural groundwater in southeastern Arizona

As Arizona and other states throughout the Southwest have tried to manage water supplies throughout a historic drought, the Colorado River has gotten the bulk of the attention. But rural Arizonans are concerned about groundwater. In many rural areas, groundwater is the only source of water available. But it’s unregulated,...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Libertarian Marc Victor ends Arizona Senate bid, endorses GOP's Blake Masters

The Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate from Arizona, Marc Victor, dropped out of the race Tuesday and urged his supporters to vote for Republican Blake Masters. Victor’s endorsement a week before the midterm elections could help Masters further narrow the gap with Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Untold Arizona: Ghost stories

On Untold Arizona, KJZZ usually tells unusual stories about the state. Now, we’ve turned the storytelling over to you. We asked listeners to send their Arizona ghost stories to The Show during the month of October — and listeners have certainly delivered. A chilling sensation at ASU's Virginia...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy