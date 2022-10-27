Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
Related
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James Are The Perfect Players
Charles Barkley has high praise for Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, calling them 'perfect players'.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Apologize To Russell Westbrook After Explosive Performance Off The Bench: "The Brodie Can Still Play!"
Entering tonight's matchup against the Timberwolves, Lakers coach Darvin Ham was hoping a new strategy would help his team grab their first win of the season. And while the Lakers ended up with another loss (putting them at 0-5 overall), there was some light at the end of the tunnel. Notably, it was Russell Westbrook who stood out.
Yardbarker
Former Miami Heat Coach Sides With Brooklyn Nets Stance On Kyrie Irving's Promotion Of Antisemitic Film
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is once again in the news for the wrong reasons. Irving caused a stir when he recently tweeted his support of a movie called "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America." The film features antisemitic "tropes" according to Rolling Stone. Nets owner Joe Tsai condemned...
Magic Johnson Says Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole Was Wrong: "He Was Definitely Wrong. You Can Take It As Far As Pushing And Grabbing The Jersey."
Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson shares his true thoughts on the heated fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.
Yardbarker
Former NBA greats Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Say Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo Need More Consistency
Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett are no strangers to criticizing the Miami Heat. This time, they may have valid points in their assessment of the Heat. While speaking on their podcast, Ticket & The Truth, they said the Heat need more consistent play from Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo or else they won't another deep run in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose
It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
Stephen A. Smith Says His $12 Million Salary Makes Him Underpaid Compared to Unnamed ‘White Colleagues’
Stephen A. Smith makes a lot of money, but that didn't stop him from claiming he's underpaid compared to other people on TV. The post Stephen A. Smith Says His $12 Million Salary Makes Him Underpaid Compared to Unnamed ‘White Colleagues’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Tries To Copy LeBron James During Warmups: "This is hilarious."
Patrick Beverley copying his Los Angeles Lakers teammate LeBron James might be one of the more funny sights in what has otherwise been a gloomy 0-5 run for the side. While it may not necessarily lift the dampened spirits, it does show a bit about Beverley, who's known not to shy away from a laugh or getting others to break into smiles.
Yardbarker
Former NBA Player Says Ben Simmons Is 'Damaged': "He's Just Out There Because It's An Obligation."
Ben Simmons hasn't had the best start to the 2022-23 NBA season, struggling to make an impact on the Brooklyn Nets and having a hard time trying to stop the opposition. In six games of the young regular season, Simmons fouled out twice, setting the alarms at Barclays Center. He...
Yardbarker
The San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Waived Josh Primo Because There Are Multiple Alleged Instances Of Him Exposing Himself To Women, Say Adrian Wojnarowski And Ramona Shelburne
Josh Primo was recently released by the San Antonio Spurs, despite the team picking up his team option just a while ago. The announcement came as a surprise to many people, as Primo was viewed as a promising guard. A recent report from Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN...
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Celebrate After LeBron James Leads Team To Their First Win Of The Season
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally won a game this season, stopping their 0-5 start to the season with a win over title contenders, Denver Nuggets. The effort from the Lakers all game was extremely good, falling to an early 10-point deficit before getting back into the game via a team effort.
Yardbarker
Kevin Love And Donovan Mitchell Make NBA History In Cavs Win
Cleveland being one of the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA without Darius Garland may have been a little more surprising. But that's exactly what's happening. Whatever it is, the three-ball continues to fall for the Cavs. Entering Sunday's game against the Knicks, the Cavs led the NBA in...
Yardbarker
Cavs Update Darius Garland’s Status For Sunday’s Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to a fantastic start this season, as they’re 4-1 through five games. To make matters even more impressive, all of the Cavs’ wins this season have come without Darius Garland. The one-time All-Star suffered an eye injury in Cleveland’s season opener, and he...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James And The Lakers After They Lost Their 5th Straight Game: "These Guys Are Terrible At Basketball"
Considering their rough opening schedule, you knew there was a pretty good chance that the Los Angeles Lakers won't be having a great deal of success to start the season. They were having to go up against some of the better teams in the NBA and as you might expect, they have come up short time and time again.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant was right, the Brooklyn Nets need to fire Steve Nash
With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needs to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands this summer and cut loose head coach Steve Nash. There is no other way to put it: The Nets are a mess right now. The drama that led the...
Frustration Mounting for Cardinals After Vikings Loss
The Arizona Cardinals' frustrations are beginning to build.
Yardbarker
Warriors Fans React To Their Shocking Loss To The Charlotte Hornets In Overtime: "Take Klay Out Of The Starting Lineup"
We have had some surprising results, as always, to start off the season, and the latest one came with the Golden State Warriors losing 120-113 in overtime to the Charlotte Hornets. It is still pretty early on in the season, but there is some cause for concern now for the Warriors.
Yardbarker
Report: Carlos Correa on surprising team's radar
The shortstop position will be the subject of a lot of intrigue again this offseason across MLB, and Carlos Correa will be at the center of it. The Minnesota Twins star could change teams, but one destination might come as a big surprise. The Los Angeles Dodgers are likely to...
Billy Donovan indicates a change in the Chicago Bulls' starting lineup
Patrick Williams is the obvious odd man out after Billy Donovan announced a possible starting five shakeup for the Bulls
Yardbarker
NBA Scout Accuses Ben Simmons Of Being Happy To Leave The Court: "When He Gets Taken Out Of These Games, It Doesn’t Upset Him."
The 2022-23 NBA season hasn't started the best way for Ben Simmons, who has earned a lot of criticism for his performances with the Brooklyn Nets. Following a tumultuous exit from the Philadelphia 76ers in March, the point guard was expected to show a different face at Barclays Center, but things haven't clicked for him so far.
Comments / 1