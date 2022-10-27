ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yardbarker

The San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Waived Josh Primo Because There Are Multiple Alleged Instances Of Him Exposing Himself To Women, Say Adrian Wojnarowski And Ramona Shelburne

Josh Primo was recently released by the San Antonio Spurs, despite the team picking up his team option just a while ago. The announcement came as a surprise to many people, as Primo was viewed as a promising guard. A recent report from Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Kevin Love And Donovan Mitchell Make NBA History In Cavs Win

Cleveland being one of the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA without Darius Garland may have been a little more surprising. But that's exactly what's happening. Whatever it is, the three-ball continues to fall for the Cavs. Entering Sunday's game against the Knicks, the Cavs led the NBA in...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Cavs Update Darius Garland’s Status For Sunday’s Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to a fantastic start this season, as they’re 4-1 through five games. To make matters even more impressive, all of the Cavs’ wins this season have come without Darius Garland. The one-time All-Star suffered an eye injury in Cleveland’s season opener, and he...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant was right, the Brooklyn Nets need to fire Steve Nash

With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needs to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands this summer and cut loose head coach Steve Nash. There is no other way to put it: The Nets are a mess right now. The drama that led the...
Yardbarker

Report: Carlos Correa on surprising team's radar

The shortstop position will be the subject of a lot of intrigue again this offseason across MLB, and Carlos Correa will be at the center of it. The Minnesota Twins star could change teams, but one destination might come as a big surprise. The Los Angeles Dodgers are likely to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Scout Accuses Ben Simmons Of Being Happy To Leave The Court: "When He Gets Taken Out Of These Games, It Doesn’t Upset Him."

The 2022-23 NBA season hasn't started the best way for Ben Simmons, who has earned a lot of criticism for his performances with the Brooklyn Nets. Following a tumultuous exit from the Philadelphia 76ers in March, the point guard was expected to show a different face at Barclays Center, but things haven't clicked for him so far.
PHILADELPHIA, NY

