Black and Hispanic adults less likely than Whites to receive 'potentially lifesaving' bystander CPR during cardiac arrest, study finds

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN
 3 days ago
Related
UPI News

Black, Hispanic Americans up to 37% less likely to receive CPR, study shows

When someone collapses in front of witnesses, the chances of receiving potentially lifesaving CPR may partly depend on the color of their skin, a new study suggests. Researchers found that when Black and Hispanic Americans suffer cardiac arrest, they are up to 37% less likely than White people to receive bystander CPR in public places and at home.
The Guardian

When doctors become long Covid patients – and still aren’t believed

My job as an ER doctor is simple: I need to identify those that are critically ill among those who are in no immediate danger of losing life or limb. Usually, a chief complaint of chronic back pain turns out to be an exacerbation of the aches and pains that come with age – but it can also be the only symptom of an aortic aneurysm about to rupture. To make such discernment, I have to see all patients that come across the ER’s threshold as soon as possible. It means a minute I spend with one patient may be a minute taken away from another.
beckersdental.com

More dentists concerned with staffing shortages than low patient demand

More dentists are concerned with staffing shortages at their practices than low patient demand, according to an October survey from the American Dental Association. The poll was taken as part of the ADA's monthly "Economic Outlook and Emerging Issues in Dentistry" report. The organization surveyed about 1,167 dentists on which of the two issues they were more concerned with looking ahead into the next six months.
News-Medical.net

Telehealth follow-up after emergency department visit associated with repeat ED encounters and hospitalizations

Telehealth follow-up consultations following an emergency department visit were associated with 28 more repeat ED encounters and nearly 11 more return hospital admissions per 1000 patients compared with in-person follow-ups, UCLA research suggests. The findings, to be published in the peer-reviewed JAMA Network Open, held true even when the researchers...

