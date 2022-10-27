Black and Hispanic adults less likely than Whites to receive 'potentially lifesaving' bystander CPR during cardiac arrest, study finds

Read full article on original website
Black, Hispanic Americans up to 37% less likely to receive CPR, study shows
When someone collapses in front of witnesses, the chances of receiving potentially lifesaving CPR may partly depend on the color of their skin, a new study suggests. Researchers found that when Black and Hispanic Americans suffer cardiac arrest, they are up to 37% less likely than White people to receive bystander CPR in public places and at home.
News-Medical.net
Ophthalmologists may be able to safely cut back on having anesthesiologists during cataract surgery
Ophthalmologists may be able to safely cut back on having anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists routinely at bedside during cataract surgery, which accounts for more than two million surgeries per year in the U.S., according to a study publishing Oct. 3 in JAMA Internal Medicine. A team of researchers from UC...
When doctors become long Covid patients – and still aren’t believed
My job as an ER doctor is simple: I need to identify those that are critically ill among those who are in no immediate danger of losing life or limb. Usually, a chief complaint of chronic back pain turns out to be an exacerbation of the aches and pains that come with age – but it can also be the only symptom of an aortic aneurysm about to rupture. To make such discernment, I have to see all patients that come across the ER’s threshold as soon as possible. It means a minute I spend with one patient may be a minute taken away from another.
ABC News
Some Black physicians say they were pushed out of hospitals due to racial discrimination in medical workforce
After the pandemic hit the U.S. in early 2020, Chris Pernell, MD was on TV screens across the country, emerging as a leading voice on COVID-19's disproportionate impact on people of color. Earlier this year, backed by more than 100 New Jersey state leaders, Pernell -- University Hospital's inaugural chief...
The great gender grade gap: Teachers give higher marks to girls than boys because they're better behaved, neater and easier to teach, study finds
Girls routinely get better grades than boys with 'identical competence' because they are neater and easier to teach, a new study has revealed. Researchers from the University of Trento in Italy compared the results of almost 40,000 students aged 15 and 16 for a series of standardised tests. They found...
Pediatric hospitals short on beds as respiratory illnesses surge among children
With respiratory illnesses spreading among children more widely and earlier than in previous years, hospital leaders and medical experts say pediatric hospital beds across the state are in short supply. After two years of mild flu seasons — a result of mitigation strategies to limit the spread of COVID-19 —...
studyfinds.org
With OTC birth control pill approval likely, pharmacies could play an ever-increasing role in reproductive health care
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to review a drugmaker’s application for the first over-the-counter birth control pill in November 2022, with a decision expected in the first half of 2023. An approved OTC hormonal birth control product would not require a prescription and would be considered...
beckersdental.com
More dentists concerned with staffing shortages than low patient demand
More dentists are concerned with staffing shortages at their practices than low patient demand, according to an October survey from the American Dental Association. The poll was taken as part of the ADA's monthly "Economic Outlook and Emerging Issues in Dentistry" report. The organization surveyed about 1,167 dentists on which of the two issues they were more concerned with looking ahead into the next six months.
News-Medical.net
Telehealth follow-up after emergency department visit associated with repeat ED encounters and hospitalizations
Telehealth follow-up consultations following an emergency department visit were associated with 28 more repeat ED encounters and nearly 11 more return hospital admissions per 1000 patients compared with in-person follow-ups, UCLA research suggests. The findings, to be published in the peer-reviewed JAMA Network Open, held true even when the researchers...
