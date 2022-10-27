ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

silverscreenandroll.com

LeBron and Russ believe Anthony Davis needs to get his mind right with his injury issues

Prior to the 2022-23 season, Anthony Davis set a goal of playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. It wasn’t exactly a realistic goal, not just because of Davis’ injury history, but also because stars don’t usually play in that many games. When a team has postseason aspirations, it behooves the coaching staff to manage their best players' minutes and games played, a sentiment Darvin Ham expressed during training camp.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Joins NBA 20,000-Point Club in Game Vs. Spurs

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan officially joins 20,000-point club originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan joined a historic club during Friday night's Chicago Bulls road game against the San Antonio Spurs. With a pull-up midrange jumper in the first quarter, DeRozan became the 50th player in NBA history to eclipse...
CHICAGO, IL
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant doubtful to play Saturday against the Utah Jazz

Ja Morant is unlikely to play Saturday against the Utah Jazz. Morant was listed as doubtful on the Memphis Grizzlies injury report due to a non-COVID illness. The Grizzlies' backcourt was already short-handed before Morant landed on the injury report. John Konchar, who missed Thursday's game against the Sacramento Kings, is questionable on Saturday due to shoulder soreness. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Utah Jazz: live updates

The injury and illness bugs have bitten the Memphis Grizzlies again ahead of Saturday's road game against the Utah Jazz. Dillon Brooks missed the first three games, John Konchar missed Thursday against the Sacramento Kings and now Ja Morant is listed as doubtful (non-covid illness) against the Jazz. Not to mention, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green haven't played a regular season minute.
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Marcus Stroman posts series of troubling tweets

Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind. That also leads to some troubling paths. Such was the case when Stroman decided to like a tweet from Jason Whitlock defending anti-Semitic comments from Nets’ star Kyrie Irving. Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Caris LeVert, Donovan Mitchell, Cavs Break The Bank in Topping Celtics

1. When it comes to games like this, it really is hard to know where to begin. So much happened, and for the Cavs, most of it was really good. 2. Let’s start here: Donovan Mitchell erupted for 41 points. Caris LeVert erupted for 41 points. The Cavs (4-1) beat the defending Eastern Conference champions in their own building, the TD Bank Garden.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Kevin Love And Donovan Mitchell Make NBA History In Cavs Win

Cleveland being one of the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA without Darius Garland may have been a little more surprising. But that's exactly what's happening. Whatever it is, the three-ball continues to fall for the Cavs. Entering Sunday's game against the Knicks, the Cavs led the NBA in...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell haunts Knicks in Cavs win

Donovan Mitchell reminded the New York Knicks why they should have gone all-in to get him. Mitchell dominated the Knicks with a sensational 38-point, 12-assist performance just two nights after a 41-point explosion in Boston. The Cleveland Cavaliers rode on Mitchell’s back and rained treys on the Knicks for a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA

Keys to the Game - Bulls at Spurs (10.28.22)

The Bulls (3-2) travel to San Antonio (3-2) to meet up with the Spurs in the first of two get-togethers this season. The teams will close the annual series in Chicago on February 6th. Last year the Bulls and Spurs split their series (1-1), each winning on their home floor....
CHICAGO, IL

