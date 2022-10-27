Read full article on original website
LeBron and Russ believe Anthony Davis needs to get his mind right with his injury issues
Prior to the 2022-23 season, Anthony Davis set a goal of playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. It wasn’t exactly a realistic goal, not just because of Davis’ injury history, but also because stars don’t usually play in that many games. When a team has postseason aspirations, it behooves the coaching staff to manage their best players' minutes and games played, a sentiment Darvin Ham expressed during training camp.
Lakers News: LeBron James Thinks LeBron James Is Being Taken For Granted
To be fair, this is not untrue.
Former Miami Heat Coach Sides With Brooklyn Nets Stance On Kyrie Irving's Promotion Of Antisemitic Film
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is once again in the news for the wrong reasons. Irving caused a stir when he recently tweeted his support of a movie called "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America." The film features antisemitic "tropes" according to Rolling Stone. Nets owner Joe Tsai condemned...
Kendrick Perkins Reacts To Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "This Is Just The First Step Of The Ending Of Russell Westbrook And The Los Angeles Lakers."
Kendrick Perkins says Russell Westbrook will not handle coming off the bench well.
Magic Johnson Says Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole Was Wrong: "He Was Definitely Wrong. You Can Take It As Far As Pushing And Grabbing The Jersey."
Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson shares his true thoughts on the heated fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.
Former NBA greats Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Say Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo Need More Consistency
Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett are no strangers to criticizing the Miami Heat. This time, they may have valid points in their assessment of the Heat. While speaking on their podcast, Ticket & The Truth, they said the Heat need more consistent play from Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo or else they won't another deep run in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields records 'most impressive disastrous play' vs. Dallas Cowboys
A Justin Fields blunder set the Chicago Bears back against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday afternoon. The former Ohio State quarterback had the Bears within striking distance in the third quarter, handing the ball off to Khalil Herbert for a 12-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to five. Ohio State...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Joins NBA 20,000-Point Club in Game Vs. Spurs
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan officially joins 20,000-point club originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan joined a historic club during Friday night's Chicago Bulls road game against the San Antonio Spurs. With a pull-up midrange jumper in the first quarter, DeRozan became the 50th player in NBA history to eclipse...
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James Are The Perfect Players
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James are often mentioned among the greatest players of all time, and more often than not, they are considered the three best players to ever set foot on an NBA court. Their work ethic, desire to win and competitiveness made them legendary players. Right...
Ja Morant doubtful to play Saturday against the Utah Jazz
Ja Morant is unlikely to play Saturday against the Utah Jazz. Morant was listed as doubtful on the Memphis Grizzlies injury report due to a non-COVID illness. The Grizzlies' backcourt was already short-handed before Morant landed on the injury report. John Konchar, who missed Thursday's game against the Sacramento Kings, is questionable on Saturday due to shoulder soreness. ...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Utah Jazz: live updates
The injury and illness bugs have bitten the Memphis Grizzlies again ahead of Saturday's road game against the Utah Jazz. Dillon Brooks missed the first three games, John Konchar missed Thursday against the Sacramento Kings and now Ja Morant is listed as doubtful (non-covid illness) against the Jazz. Not to mention, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green haven't played a regular season minute.
Detroit Pistons Beat The Golden State Warriors 128-114
The Pistons Snap A Five Game Losing Streak And Pick Up A Much Needed Win.
Chicago Cubs: Marcus Stroman posts series of troubling tweets
Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind. That also leads to some troubling paths. Such was the case when Stroman decided to like a tweet from Jason Whitlock defending anti-Semitic comments from Nets’ star Kyrie Irving. Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus...
Caris LeVert, Donovan Mitchell, Cavs Break The Bank in Topping Celtics
1. When it comes to games like this, it really is hard to know where to begin. So much happened, and for the Cavs, most of it was really good. 2. Let’s start here: Donovan Mitchell erupted for 41 points. Caris LeVert erupted for 41 points. The Cavs (4-1) beat the defending Eastern Conference champions in their own building, the TD Bank Garden.
Bulls' Nikola Vučević Battles Joel Embiid in Aggressive Showing
Why an aggressive Vučević is crucial to Bulls' success originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Nikola Vučević always has been and always will be a team-first player. But after a season of sacrifice as the third option last season, there’s a bit more bravado to the skilled center this season.
Kevin Love And Donovan Mitchell Make NBA History In Cavs Win
Cleveland being one of the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA without Darius Garland may have been a little more surprising. But that's exactly what's happening. Whatever it is, the three-ball continues to fall for the Cavs. Entering Sunday's game against the Knicks, the Cavs led the NBA in...
NBA roundup: Two Cavs top 40 points in OT win at Boston
Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert became the first Cleveland teammates to score 40-plus points in the same game since 2016,
Donovan Mitchell haunts Knicks in Cavs win
Donovan Mitchell reminded the New York Knicks why they should have gone all-in to get him. Mitchell dominated the Knicks with a sensational 38-point, 12-assist performance just two nights after a 41-point explosion in Boston. The Cleveland Cavaliers rode on Mitchell’s back and rained treys on the Knicks for a...
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Spurs (10.28.22)
The Bulls (3-2) travel to San Antonio (3-2) to meet up with the Spurs in the first of two get-togethers this season. The teams will close the annual series in Chicago on February 6th. Last year the Bulls and Spurs split their series (1-1), each winning on their home floor....
Billy Donovan indicates a change in the Chicago Bulls' starting lineup
Patrick Williams is the obvious odd man out after Billy Donovan announced a possible starting five shakeup for the Bulls
