theScore
Fulham held by Everton despite registering 24 shots
LONDON (AP) — Fulham couldn't convert any of its 24 efforts on goal as it was held to 0-0 by Everton in the English Premier League on Saturday. Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic had 10 of those efforts but only one of them was on target as the Serbia international was unable to add to his nine league goals for the season.
theScore
'Lucky' Mari undergoes back surgery, out 2 months after supermarket stabbing
MILAN (AP) — Pablo Marí, the Spanish soccer player who was wounded in a knife attack at an Italian shopping center, underwent surgery on Friday to treat wounds to his back. Monza, the Serie A club that Marí plays for on loan from Arsenal, said that the operation consisted of repairing two torn muscles.
Man attacks UK migrant processing centre, kills himself - Reuters photographer
DOVER, England, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A man threw petrol bombs attached to fireworks at a centre for processing migrants in the southern English port of Dover on Sunday and then killed himself, a Reuters photographer said.
BBC
David de Gea: Erik ten Hag praises 'great' Man Utd goalkeeper after win over West Ham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes David de Gea is a "great" goalkeeper and rejects the notion the Spain international cannot play with his feet. Widespread reports in Spain last week claimed De Gea failed to make Luis Enrique's 55-man World Cup shortlist and cannot therefore be selected for next month's showpiece event in Qatar.
Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die
Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
theScore
Lewandowski snatches win for Barca while luckless Atletico, Sevilla lose
Valencia, Spain, Oct 29, 2022 (AFP) - Barcelona, bruised after Champions League elimination in midweek, snatched a late 1-0 victory at Valencia on Saturday in La Liga, with Robert Lewandowski stretching to convert a 93rd minute winner. The Polish forward managed to divert Raphinha's cross home at the death to...
FOX Sports
De Bruyne's free kick gives Man City 1-0 win over Leicester
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Kevin de Bruyne's perfectly-struck free kick was enough to overcome the absence of Erling Haaland as Manchester City went top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday. De Bruyne curled in a set piece from 25 yards that went over...
BBC
Jermaine Jenas given driving ban for using phone behind wheel
One Show host Jermaine Jenas has been banned from driving for six months after he was caught using his mobile phone behind the wheel. The former Tottenham and England midfielder was driving a Range Rover in Stanmore, north London, at the time of the offence on 14 October 2021. The...
Set-Piece Specialists Spurs Win From 2-0 Down After Cornering Bournemouth
Tottenham won 19 corners at the Vitality Stadium and scored from two of them.
BBC
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
BBC
Manchester City: Kyle Walker & Kalvin Phillips remain sidelined for club, but 'optimistic' about World Cup
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says England duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are unlikely to play for their club until after the World Cup. Defender Walker has been out with a groin injury, while midfielder Phillips has had shoulder surgery. Guardiola says the pair are recovering well, but will...
Marcus Rashford Scores 100th Manchester United Goal v West Ham
Marcus Rashford has scored his 100th Manchester United goal just a day before his 25th birthday.
theScore
7 thoughts from Saturday's Premier League action
TheScore examines the most important developments and biggest talking points from Saturday's slate of action in England's top flight. Much of the talk surrounding Erling Haaland and Manchester City heading into this season centered on the idea of adaptation. Most assumed, rather fairly, that it would take time for player and club to acclimate and get the very best out of one another. Not quite, in hindsight.
BBC
Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars
You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
6 Bayern players score in Bundesliga rout of Mainz
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich is back on top of the Bundesliga, for a day at least, after sweeping aside Mainz 6-2 with six different scorers to continue a run of big wins. Sadio Mané bagged one goal and set up two more as Bayern cruised to its sixth straight win in all competitions, with an impressive 25 goals scored in those games.
ESPN
Real Madrid stumble to draw vs. Girona as VAR takes centre stage
MADRID -- Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Girona in LaLiga as they dropped two points in the title race to stay ahead of Barcelona by a single point on Sunday. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) Madrid took the lead in the second...
SB Nation
On This Day (29 October 1932): Sunderland beat the weather to run riot
Much has been made of Sunderland’s lack of strikers recently, although the goals have kept coming without the presence of the preferred centre forwards. It was the same story 90 years ago, when even without first choice number 9 Benny Yorston in the side the Lads put seven past Bolton Wanderers.
BBC
Joey Barton: Bristol Rovers manager shares tactics board picture
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton gave fans an insight into his managerial methods by posting his tactics board to Twitter. Until the arrival of the Amazon All or Nothing series, football fans didn't normally get this much access to the dressing room. For instance, viewers of the latest series may...
BBC
TransPennine: More than 50 trains axed in single day
Rail passengers are facing severe disruption after TransPennine Express axed more than 50 of its services in a single day. The rail operator has cancelled services along routes between Manchester, Sheffield, York, Hull, Huddersfield and Edinburgh. It comes after mayors in the north of England criticised rail "chaos" across the...
BBC
Jack Charlton: Statue of World Cup winner unveiled in Ashington
A memorial to World Cup winner Jack Charlton has been unveiled in his home town in Northumberland. The statue stands in Ashington's Hirst Park where he played as a youngster. Charlton, part of England's triumphant 1966 football team which also included his brother Bobby, died in July 2020 aged 85 after being diagnosed with lymphoma.
