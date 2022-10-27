ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theScore

Fulham held by Everton despite registering 24 shots

LONDON (AP) — Fulham couldn't convert any of its 24 efforts on goal as it was held to 0-0 by Everton in the English Premier League on Saturday. Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic had 10 of those efforts but only one of them was on target as the Serbia international was unable to add to his nine league goals for the season.
theScore

'Lucky' Mari undergoes back surgery, out 2 months after supermarket stabbing

MILAN (AP) — Pablo Marí, the Spanish soccer player who was wounded in a knife attack at an Italian shopping center, underwent surgery on Friday to treat wounds to his back. Monza, the Serie A club that Marí plays for on loan from Arsenal, said that the operation consisted of repairing two torn muscles.
BBC

David de Gea: Erik ten Hag praises 'great' Man Utd goalkeeper after win over West Ham

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes David de Gea is a "great" goalkeeper and rejects the notion the Spain international cannot play with his feet. Widespread reports in Spain last week claimed De Gea failed to make Luis Enrique's 55-man World Cup shortlist and cannot therefore be selected for next month's showpiece event in Qatar.
Sara B

Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die

Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
theScore

Lewandowski snatches win for Barca while luckless Atletico, Sevilla lose

Valencia, Spain, Oct 29, 2022 (AFP) - Barcelona, bruised after Champions League elimination in midweek, snatched a late 1-0 victory at Valencia on Saturday in La Liga, with Robert Lewandowski stretching to convert a 93rd minute winner. The Polish forward managed to divert Raphinha's cross home at the death to...
FOX Sports

De Bruyne's free kick gives Man City 1-0 win over Leicester

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Kevin de Bruyne's perfectly-struck free kick was enough to overcome the absence of Erling Haaland as Manchester City went top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday. De Bruyne curled in a set piece from 25 yards that went over...
BBC

Jermaine Jenas given driving ban for using phone behind wheel

One Show host Jermaine Jenas has been banned from driving for six months after he was caught using his mobile phone behind the wheel. The former Tottenham and England midfielder was driving a Range Rover in Stanmore, north London, at the time of the offence on 14 October 2021. The...
BBC

M﻿an Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
theScore

7 thoughts from Saturday's Premier League action

TheScore examines the most important developments and biggest talking points from Saturday's slate of action in England's top flight. Much of the talk surrounding Erling Haaland and Manchester City heading into this season centered on the idea of adaptation. Most assumed, rather fairly, that it would take time for player and club to acclimate and get the very best out of one another. Not quite, in hindsight.
BBC

Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars

You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
The Associated Press

6 Bayern players score in Bundesliga rout of Mainz

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich is back on top of the Bundesliga, for a day at least, after sweeping aside Mainz 6-2 with six different scorers to continue a run of big wins. Sadio Mané bagged one goal and set up two more as Bayern cruised to its sixth straight win in all competitions, with an impressive 25 goals scored in those games.
ESPN

Real Madrid stumble to draw vs. Girona as VAR takes centre stage

MADRID -- Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Girona in LaLiga as they dropped two points in the title race to stay ahead of Barcelona by a single point on Sunday. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) Madrid took the lead in the second...
SB Nation

On This Day (29 October 1932): Sunderland beat the weather to run riot

Much has been made of Sunderland’s lack of strikers recently, although the goals have kept coming without the presence of the preferred centre forwards. It was the same story 90 years ago, when even without first choice number 9 Benny Yorston in the side the Lads put seven past Bolton Wanderers.
BBC

Joey Barton: Bristol Rovers manager shares tactics board picture

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton gave fans an insight into his managerial methods by posting his tactics board to Twitter. Until the arrival of the Amazon All or Nothing series, football fans didn't normally get this much access to the dressing room. For instance, viewers of the latest series may...
BBC

TransPennine: More than 50 trains axed in single day

Rail passengers are facing severe disruption after TransPennine Express axed more than 50 of its services in a single day. The rail operator has cancelled services along routes between Manchester, Sheffield, York, Hull, Huddersfield and Edinburgh. It comes after mayors in the north of England criticised rail "chaos" across the...
BBC

Jack Charlton: Statue of World Cup winner unveiled in Ashington

A memorial to World Cup winner Jack Charlton has been unveiled in his home town in Northumberland. The statue stands in Ashington's Hirst Park where he played as a youngster. Charlton, part of England's triumphant 1966 football team which also included his brother Bobby, died in July 2020 aged 85 after being diagnosed with lymphoma.

