ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinidad, CO

New trails open at Fishers Peak in southern Colorado

By Seth Boster seth.boster@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

After years in busy Boulder and busier Denver, Juan Delaroca was looking for something else. In 2015, he found it driving through Trinidad near Colorado's southern border with New Mexico — found it in the sight of a mighty flattop, Fishers Peak, which was privately held at the time.

"I just kind of looked around and thought to myself, I think there's potential here, like something can happen here," Delaroca said. "You look around, and you say to yourself, 'This is mountain bike terrain.'"

His dream was realized Thursday.

Gov. Jared Polis was on hand to cut the ribbon on 11 miles of new trail at Fishers Peak State Park, which entered the public trust and was proclaimed Colorado's second-largest state park in 2019. The mileage adds to a small network that opened in 2020 — trails, however short, that surprised onlookers for their quick development. At the time, officials and collaborators had embarked on a multi-year master plan for the rugged, 19,200-acre park.

Thursday's announcement was all the more surprising, said Jenn Green, who last year started Trinidad Trails Alliance.

The introductory trails from 2020 "caused desire, if not consternation, by those who visited the park. They wanted more trails," Green said. "So this is really great this has been accomplished in such a short time."

Great, Delaroca said, especially for mountain bikers who previously lacked local opportunities.

Crafted by renowned specialist Singletrack Trails, the network includes a bike-only, downhill-only section called Poison Canyon. Bikes can only travel uphill with hikers and equestrians on the Lower Lone Cub Trail, which connects with the multi-use Upper Lone Cub Trail. From there, hikers might opt for the long loop back on the Goldenrod footpath. Or they might continue on the multi-use Fishers Peak Trail, which leads to the scenic Osita Point.

The trailhead is reached off Exit 11 along Interstate 25. Green described the quick escape as a greater introduction to the wild experience envisioned by the master plan, which foresees more than 80 miles of trail across the preserve.

"The diversity of the landscape is really compelling," Green said. "As you jump in elevation, almost 3,000 feet, you go through different biomes and ecosystems that people don't know are out there. ... You're really going through some changing county. Beautiful rock formations, drainages, beautiful old-growth forest."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c4mbV_0ipE5Jyh00
Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The new trails stop short of the much-anticipated summit. In a news release, the park's manager, Crystal Dreiling, said that journey could be available next fall as construction continues.

“Even though we don’t have a trail to the summit of Fishers Peak just yet, I think guests will really enjoy the variety and quality of the new trails," Dreiling said. "These trails are thoughtfully planned and beautifully constructed.”

To Green, the trails represented "another steppingstone for proving our credibility."

Once acquired after generations behind gates, Trinidad's iconic backdrop became the town's symbol of a new economic future.

"We are looking to establish Trinidad as a destination point for recreation," said Mayor Phil Rico.

His town has seen the rise and fall of railroads, coal and agriculture. Now, leaders are seeing a downturn in recreational marijuana, which they looked to in the early years of legalization. As of last year, it's legal across the border; travelers from the south can stop in New Mexico.

"Trinidad is a boom-and-bust kind of place," said Naemon Thurman, a small business owner who serves on the City Council. "We're trying to avoid the bust part again."

He's joined Delaroca's push to appeal to a widening base of gravel cyclists. Las Animas County has identified about 1,600 miles of road suited for grinding races, including recently Life Time's premier Rad Dirt Fest. That drew close to 700 cyclists, said Delaroca, who has spent his career in sports marketing.

He found it wise for Fishers Peak State Park to entice mountain bikers early.

"We know mountain bikers are changing small towns. They'll go and spend anywhere between $200-$350 on a two- to three-day weekend sort of thing," Delaroca said. "They're interested in exploring new places."

Which has been a push by the Polis administration amid overcrowding at Front Range destinations. On Thursday, the governor was at the base of Fishers Peak again to tout his preservation efforts — a convenient political move, Delaroca recognized.

"Obviously we have an election coming up," he said. "But I'm OK with it because of the fact I get to wake up tomorrow, ride my bike from my house to those trails and ride back. I've been looking forward to the day I could do that."

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

A look at 8 ghost towns in Colorado

They are abandoned but not forgotten. They are the forefronts of classic Colorado images, destination reminders of the bold pioneers that built this state. One might say their spirits linger across the mountains — their shouts and cries still heard in the night between cabins and corners of revelry and tragedy.
COLORADO STATE
K99

What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’

Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Federal infrastructure money to help alleviate PFAS, lead in state water

Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans exposed to drinking water tainted by lead from aging, corroded city pipes or so-called forever chemicals, will see clean water faster thanks to a historic infusion of $500 million from the federal government. The money, largely from the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is being funneled through the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment over a five-year period and will allow miles of lead water delivery pipes to be replaced in towns across the state much faster than cities with...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Did You Know There Is A Stairway To Heaven In Colorado?

I'm an avid hiker, and I have to admit I did not know there is a stairway to heaven in Colorado. But there is. And it has nothing to do with the old Led Zeppelin song. It does, however, have everything to do with the United States Air Force because you need to go to its grounds to access this short hike that's only about 1/4 mile in length and features more than 300 stairs to the top.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Colorado’s soaring auto theft turns violent

Colorado is on track for the second year in a row to be the No. 1 state in the entire nation for auto theft. That’s more than a dubious distinction — it’s a wakeup call. As cops will tell you, auto theft isn’t merely a property crime; it’s one of those leading indicators that says a lot about public safety in general. And Colorado’s overall crime rate has indeed surged over the past few years. ...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Pregnant Horses Saved From Kill Pen Now In Colorado

A seemingly horrible story has now turned into something really positive and heartwarming thanks to some pretty awesome women in Weld County. Morgan Ryan, creator of MoJo Acres Horse Rescue saved three pregnant horses from the death penalty in Oklahoma where they are now resting comfortably out in Ault. Morgan...
WELD COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado custody evaluator suspended amid criticism of evaluation industry

The Colorado State Court Administrator’s Office has suspended a high-profile custody evaluator from continuing to receive court appointments following controversy over his parenting recommendations amid recent media scrutiny of the parenting evaluation industry. Jaime Watman, an official in the State Court Administrator’s Office, in a statement confirmed last week’s suspension of Mark Kilmer from ongoing court-appointed custody evaluation work. She could not be reached for comment, but in an automatic email she said a comprehensive review of whether evaluators have completed state-required training also is...
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

“Cheap Land Colorado”: Choosing life off the grid in the San Luis Valley

Ted Conover is the author of seven books, including “Rolling Nowhere: Riding the Rails with America’s Hoboes,” “Whiteout: Lost in Aspen, “and most recently “Immersion: A Writer’s Guide to Going Deep.” A graduate of the Denver Public Schools, he is also professor at New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. His book “Newjack: Guarding Sing Sing” won the National Book Critics Circle Award and was finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy