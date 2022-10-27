ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers Reportedly Considering Another Notable Trade

Just over a week ago, the San Francisco 49ers shocked the football world by trading for star running back Christian McCaffrey. Following that move, the 49ers could be making yet another before the NFL's trade deadline arrives. According to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, another running back trade could be in the team's future.
Sean McVay admits to big mistake with Cooper Kupp

Sean McVay admitted to making a big mistake on Sunday with Cooper Kupp. McVay’s Los Angeles Rams lost at home 31-14 to the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams had the ball down 17 with under two minutes to go, and McVay called for a wide receiver screen to Kupp. The Rams star suffered an ankle injury while being tackled on the play.
Aaron Judge Rumors: San Francisco Giants Are ‘No. 1 Choice’

When the New York Yankees 2022 season officially came to a close last week upon being eliminated by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, Aaron Judge rumors immediately began swirling as he’s due to become arguably the most sought-after players on the open market. The four-time...
