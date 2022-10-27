Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorRiverside, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
Author Luna Joya to Sign Novels at Book CarnivalEcho SheaOrange, CA
coastreportonline.com
Old Literature and Language building set to be demolished
The old Literature and Language Building at Orange Coast College will be demolished mid-to-late November to make room for the new Chemistry Building being built adjacent to the Adams parking lot. To prepare for the upcoming demolition fencing is being constructed around the building and completed Monday. “The removal of...
claremontindependent.com
CMC Parties No Longer Open to All Claremont College Students
This afternoon, the ASCMC student body president announced that parties will only be open to CMC students or will be CMC plus one “for the foreseeable future.” It is unclear who will ultimately decide between these two options, but neither was approved by the ASCMC Senate or Executive Board. In the past, most large-scale ASCMC events were open to students from all five Claremont Colleges.
Fontana Herald News
Etiwanda student receives honor
Etiwanda High School student Dramane O Diawara, a Fontana resident, is being recognized for superior academic achievement by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). “Dramane is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future,” said...
newsmirror.net
Cookie Co. opens in Yucaipa with fanfare
For all those with a sweet tooth, Yucaipa has a new place to get your cookie fix. Cookie Co. opened last weekend at 31495 Yucaipa Blvd., Suite 2. The grand opening was full of fan fare, as the L.A. Rams were in attendance, signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.
sunnews.org
Lampson Project evokes concern at first public hearing
A meeting to discuss a planned housing complex of 246 units proposed for a 12.3-acre tract along Lampson Ave. filled Los Al City Hall on Thursday as city officials and developers’ representatives took questions from citizens, most of whom live across the street from the proposed complex. With large...
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million
A Los Angeles Superior Court has awarded $45 million to two special needs twins who went to Juan Cabrillo Elementary School. A jury this week unanimously found that the students were abused with corporal punishment, physical restraint, and intentional battery by a behavioral aide at the primary school that closed in 2019. The alleged abuse […] The post Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Evacuations continue in San Jacinto from strong pool chemical smell
A leak of pool chemicals from a shipping container emitted a strong smell in a San Jacinto residential neighborhood Saturday, forcing the evacuation of some homes.
Festival of Flight aircraft celebration soars into Long Beach Saturday
The free festival has been popular since its inception in 2013, drawing crowds as large as 10,000 to get up close to airliners, military transport aircraft and retired fighter jets. The post Festival of Flight aircraft celebration soars into Long Beach Saturday appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Talon Marks
It’s time to pass Anti-Camping laws
The city of LA has a homelessness crisis and anti-camping laws are the way to stop this problem from getting any worse. Los Angeles has approximately 69,144 homeless people living within the city, which is the second-highest homeless population for a city in the U.S. Most of the people that...
The Five Most Romantic Restaurants in Orange County
Have you planned a romantic trip for your special someone, or do you have in mind to propose to your partner? The next step would be to find the best restaurant at a prime location with a nice view, elegant ambiance, and great food.
segerstromjagjournal.com
Gentrification is Changing Santa Ana
On September 24, 2018, the Orange County Transportation Authority announced the creation of the OC Streetcar, a transportation system meant to decrease traffic congestion and link the downtown sector of the city of Santa Ana to shopping centers in adjacent cities such as Garden Grove and Orange. At the core of the construction frenzy lay the iconic 4th street of Santa Ana, known for its Hispanic atmosphere largely due to the plethora of quinceañera shops, its Mexican food, and the multiple candy locales dotted throughout the street.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana couple will be celebrating 70th wedding anniversary on Nov. 1
Ted and Donna Mattson will be celebrating a major milestone on Nov. 1 — their 70th wedding anniversary. They have lived in Fontana since 1955 and were originally from Drayton, N.D. They were married in East Grand Forks on Nov. 1, 1952. An in-home celebration with friends and family...
whatnowlosangeles.com
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Signs New Franchise Agreement for LA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone continue to grow throughout the country, now signing multiple franchise agreements in the third quarter, including a site in Los Angeles. Following an impressive first half of the year, the fast-growing restaurant chain has announced the signing of 17 franchise agreements in the...
foxla.com
Businesses say homeless crisis in Long Beach is not safe for community
LONG BEACH, Calif. - The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is the only mode of transportation for thousands of people across Los Angeles County. For those experiencing homelessness, the trains are also a place for rest and sleep; a somewhat safer location than sleeping on the streets. "You have to be...
iebusinessdaily.com
Major road upgrades underway
Work has begun to upgrade along a two-mile stretch of Pepper Avenue that runs through San Bernardino and Rialto, a project that will be paid for by both cities. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Oct. 17 at Rialto High School, with staff and elected officials from both cities in attendance, according to a statement on San Bernardino’s website.
Street takeovers shutdown traffic in Santa Fe Springs and Westminster
Several street takeovers halted traffic in Santa Fe Springs and Westminster on Thursday evening. The street takeovers were reported at Shoemaker Drive and Excelsior Drive in Santa Fe Springs and Hoover Street and Trask Avenue in Westminster, CBSLA's Assignment Desk has learned. There were no injuries reported but there were also no arrests made. Hundreds of people were seen on video watching or recording the street takeover.When authorities arrived to the street takeover in Westminster around 10 p.m., the crowd was gone, according to the Westminster Police Department. There were approximately 100 cars at the street takeover in Santa Fe Springs when sheriffs deputies arrived to the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The crowd there quickly dispersed once authorities arrived.There was also another street takeover reported in Buena Park but authorities have not confirmed that one or any details to CBSLA.
socalpulse.com
San Juan Capistrano: Never Gets Old
The historic burg gets a beautiful inn and dramatically ups its culinary game. Midway between Los Angeles and San Diego you’ll find the birthplace of Orange County: San Juan Capistrano, whose Mission San Juan Capistrano was founded in 1776. Fast forward about two and a half centuries and the...
OC Voters Are Picking a New Judge – Between Peggy Huang and Michele Bell. How Do They Answer Key Questions?
Judges are among the most powerful officials in Orange County, tasked with administering justice on everything from personal injury lawsuits to murder cases. And they’re among the toughest offices for voters to pick from because there’s such little information about the people running. This time around, there’s only...
sac.media
California indigenous tribe able to get land back
Recently the Gabrielino-Tongva Tribe that originates from Southern California was able to gain access and ownership of land that was once theirs. It has been a 200-year battle for the Tongva people to get some of their ancestral land back in the San Gabriel Valley region of Los Angeles County.
