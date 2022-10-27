Read full article on original website
Inflation hits new record in Europe, slowing economy
FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — Inflation hit a new record in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, fueled by out-of-control prices for natural gas and electricity due to Russia's war in Ukraine. Economic growth also slowed ahead of what economists fear is a looming recession, largely as a result of those higher prices sapping Europeans' ability to spend.
Small Businesses in Canada Looking at Banks for Advice to Weather Challenging Economy, J.D. Power Finds
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022-- Six in 10 small businesses in Canada are classified as financially unhealthy 1 and say they are challenged by high inflation (59%), supply chain issues (49%) and workforce shortages (39%). To weather the economic turmoil, small business owners are looking to their banks for guidance, but while 64% have an assigned banking relationship manager, those experts mainly deliver transactional assistance (58%) and only 17% provide comprehensive advice that is fully aligned with the small business’s goals, according to the J.D. Power 2022 Canada Small Business Banking Satisfaction Study, SM released today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005035/en/ J.D. Power 2022 Canada Small Business Banking Satisfaction Study (Graphic: Business Wire)
