10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Searching for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Programs Coordinator (Bilingual) at Santa Cruz Community Health. Director of Memberships, Marketing and Events at Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce. Relationship Manager at Santa Cruz County Bank. Sales Associate at Sock...
KSBW.com
Thousands turn out to trick-or-treat in Pacific Grove
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — The streets of Pacific Grove were a sea of costume-clad little ones Saturday morning for the annual daylight trick-or-treat event. The family-friendly event is hosted by the Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce and the City of Pacific Grove. More than 65 businesses participated in handing out candy and treats to children.
KTVU FOX 2
2 Bay Area cities among top 5 towns with the biggest housing shortages
OAKLAND calif., - San Francisco and San Jose are among the top 10 cities experiencing major housing shortages according to angi.com. San Jose is a tech-hub, it's home to Tesla, Apple and Google. But, the city has one of the biggest housing shortages in the U.S. Compared to this time last year, there are 20% less homes on the market in San Jose, that the biggest decline in the country.
caringmagazine.org
How Sabu Shake Sr. unleashed a ‘great tide of compassion’ in Monterey
Since 1999, the Sabu Shake Sr. Memorial Foundation has raised almost $6 million to support The Salvation Army in Monterey, California. In Monterey, California, the Sabu Shake Sr. Memorial Foundation, established by Sabu Shake Jr. and Chris Shake to honor their father, has raised millions of dollars to support the local Salvation Army, funding social services and raising community awareness about The Salvation Army and what it does.
whatnowsf.com
Nick the Greek Expands Bay Area Footprint
A new Nick the Greek outpost opens on November 1st at 121 Spear Street. George Petroutsas shares with What Now San Francisco that the fast-casual restaurant will offer free food from 11 am until 2:30 pm to greet and give back to the community. Some menu favorites include gyro bowls,...
San Jose mayoral candidate Cindy Chavez pledges more housing, police
Chavez said that if elected, she would foster a more robust and inclusive police department.
Bay Area's Great America theme park is closing, but some are planning to resurrect it
California's Great America will close sometime in the next decade after being sold.
Money in San Jose mayor’s race tops $8M
The costs of this year’s high-profile San Jose mayoral race is one for the record books, at $8.5 million—with special interest groups making up 51% of spending in an effort to sway voters. With roughly two weeks until the Nov. 8 election, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez...
Press Banner
Letters to the Editor, Oct. 28
The people of San Lorenzo Valley who want to maintain local control of our water should vote to reelect Bob Fultz to the Board of the SLV Water District. During the recent attempt to merge with the Scott’s Valley Water District, Director Fultz strongly advocated to keep local control of our water. You can trust Bob to continue that commitment, I do.
svvoice.com
$136,912 in Santa Clara County Unclaimed Monies
The County of Santa Clara Department of Tax and Collections (DTAC) published a list of 222 individuals and businesses who are potential owners of $136,912 in unclaimed general collections monies. Potential owners who qualify for these monies must file claims by December 9, 2022. The list of names and claim forms can be found on the county’s website. The list includes monies that have been on deposit with the County’s General Collections Trust Funds for longer than three years.
KTVU FOX 2
Volunteers build massive haunted mansion in San Jose neighborhood
SAN JOSE, Calif. - In just a few days, thousands will line up outside a San Jose "mansion" for the scare of a lifetime. The Boo Crew, a group of volunteer builders, constructed a massive haunted mansion a residential neighborhood on Church Drive. "It's a three and a half month...
Gilroy Dispatch
Filings show largest donors in Gilroy council race
Tom Cline has garnered the most cash for his Gilroy City Council bid among the six candidates, campaign finance documents show. Cline, the owner of Cline Glass Contractors and a Gilroy Garlic Festival board member, has raised $27,345 since March, according to forms filed with the City Clerk’s office on Sept. 29. That number also includes $4,500 he loaned to his campaign.
KSBW.com
Construction continues on new agriculture research technology center in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture continued construction on a new agriculture research technology center in east Salinas. The center will research the sustainable production of crops. It will be run by the Agricultural Research Service. The ARS is the USDA's research agency. The ARS estimated that...
montereycountyweekly.com
Behind the scenes with the men and women who bring Monterey some of the best seafood in the world.
Daniel Dreifuss here to share the cover story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly, told mostly through photos. I have lived close to the ocean for most of my life, and I’m a pescatarian, so seafood is a big part of my diet. I also love fishing. After living in Monterey for over a year now, I wanted to see the inner workings of the commercial fishing industry and what it takes to catch the delicious seafood that comes from the bay.
Four arrested on suspicion of robbery at Bay Area bakery, grocery store
A 21-year-old man and three minors, ages 14 to 17, were arrested Tuesday.
Empty SF lot with 'no owner' creating controversy after residents attempt to claim space as garden
Fed up with 10 years with no response from the person who supposedly has the key to the empty lot, residents broke the lock to Parcel 36 to start a community garden.
We're housing experts: This is why Measure O's logic doesn't add up
Four Santa Cruz community members with 75 years of experience insist Measure O doesn't make sense if we really care about creating affordable housing. Stopping the city's project will add years of planning and bureaucracy, they write, and might not yield any new housing. "The proponents (of Measure O) lack sufficient knowledge of the affordable housing development process," they say. They explain why here.
tpgonlinedaily.com
Aptos Times: November 1, 2022
Second Harvest Holiday Drive • Pajaro Valley Teacher to Run in NYC Marathon • County Fair Upheaval, By Jondi Gumz • CDC Advisory: Add Covid Shot to Kids’ Vaccine Schedule, By Jondi Gumz • Vets 4 Vets Connects, By Dean Kaufman • PVUSD Classified Employees: 12.5% Raise +$2,300 Bonus • How Do You Spell the Sound of Crickets • Sen. Padilla, Local Leaders Praise Pajaro River Levee Project, By Kieran Kelly • Grazing on the Green Success • Happy 37 Years New Leaf Community Markets! • Inspector General To Be Chosen for Sheriff’s Office • PVPSA Names Jasmine Nájera CEO • Jobs in Santa Cruz County • CHP: Smart Start for Young Drivers • Measure Q: Pro and Con • Measure S: Pro and Con • Aptos Chamber Award Winners • A Tribute to Harvey Segall, By Emilio Menze • PVUSD: 38 Bus Drivers Calling In Sick • Volunteer Fair Board Recording Secretary Resigns … and much more!
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose man risks being fined over desire to create city park on vacant land
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A controversy is brewing in San Jose’s Alviso neighborhood surrounding a city-owned vacant lot residents say needs improvement. A group of people decided to plant flowers and trees in the space, but city officials say what they’re doing is illegal. Mark Espinoza says he...
The untold story of 'Killer Klowns from Outer Space,' the creepiest film in Central California history
"We never anticipated this in a million years."
