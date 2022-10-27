Read full article on original website
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorRiverside, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
Author Luna Joya to Sign Novels at Book CarnivalEcho SheaOrange, CA
fullertonobserver.com
A presentation at City Planning October 26 shows plans for Angelo’s & Vinci’s
Last issue we wrote about Angelo’s and Vinci’s closing in preparation for the Fox Block Development. At the Planning Commission the applicant gave a short presentation and the public were able to comment. Main project objectives:. • Expand the downtown activity and energy north of Chapman Ave. •...
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and me
I have learned an important lesson from this man. According to a report, nearly 69,000 people in Los Angeles are homeless. They spend nights out and many of them don't even have money to buy food.
claremontindependent.com
CMC Parties No Longer Open to All Claremont College Students
This afternoon, the ASCMC student body president announced that parties will only be open to CMC students or will be CMC plus one “for the foreseeable future.” It is unclear who will ultimately decide between these two options, but neither was approved by the ASCMC Senate or Executive Board. In the past, most large-scale ASCMC events were open to students from all five Claremont Colleges.
Santa Ana residents, mayor say it's time for other cities to host cold weather shelter for homeless
Santa Ana is set to open a local armory as a cold weather shelter for the homeless. But some say it's time for other Orange County cities to do their part.
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parents
Los Angeles state Assemblymember Issac Bryan speaking at a “Stop CPS” rally at the state Capitol on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law last month that would limit county child welfare agencies (CPS) from seeking child support from parents.
NBC Los Angeles
Deadline to Register for Section 8 Waiting List Lottery Approaches
Time is running out for people who want to register for the Section 8 waiting list lottery. The deadline is this Sunday at 5 p.m., however, winning this lottery does not guarantee housing. Willie Scott, 39, is hoping luck is on his side as he registers for LA City’s section...
sac.media
California indigenous tribe able to get land back
Recently the Gabrielino-Tongva Tribe that originates from Southern California was able to gain access and ownership of land that was once theirs. It has been a 200-year battle for the Tongva people to get some of their ancestral land back in the San Gabriel Valley region of Los Angeles County.
iebusinessdaily.com
Fast-food sites sell for $6.1 million
Two retail properties in Chino occupied by well-known fast-food chains have been sold for $6.1 million. The parcels occupied by Carl’s Jr. and Wienerschnitzel at the Country Fair Shopping Center were part of a break-up strategy designed to maximize the value of both of sites, according to SRS Real Estate Partners in Newport Beach.
3 people charged for SoCal ID theft, home improvement loan scam
Three people were arrested Thursday for allegedly orchestrating a wide-ranging identity theft and home improvement loan scam that prosecutors contend bilked lenders out of $3.4 million. Norbertas Sinica, 37, of Thousand Oaks, Selena Garcia, 27, of Riverside, and Kelliams S. Chavistad, 42, of Long Beach, are scheduled to be arraigned...
Riverside, CA real estate market update
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the September 2022 and October 2022 real estate market for Riverside, California, which is located in Riverside County.
Greener grass with less water? New batch of water-saving grasses showing great promise
UC Riverside has bred grass to better adapt to California's climate for decades, but they've recently hit on a new strain that might be the best yet.
This California City Is The Most Expensive Place For Fast Food In The U.S
Four California cities are included in MoneyGeek's top 10 list.
California’s chronic housing shortage explained
Two newspaper articles, one in the Los Angeles Times and another in the New York Times, describe how California's housing crisis developed and why it's so difficult to resolve.
Fontana Herald News
ELECTION: Supervisor race between Armendarez and Cetina becomes very negative
The race for San Bernardino County’s 2nd District supervisor seat has become very bitter as the Nov. 8 election draws near. The campaigns supporting Jesse Armendarez and Luis Cetina have been involved in lots of mudslinging as the candidates seek to represent a district that includes Fontana and Rancho Cucamonga.
The Five Most Romantic Restaurants in Orange County
Have you planned a romantic trip for your special someone, or do you have in mind to propose to your partner? The next step would be to find the best restaurant at a prime location with a nice view, elegant ambiance, and great food.
newsmirror.net
Cookie Co. opens in Yucaipa with fanfare
For all those with a sweet tooth, Yucaipa has a new place to get your cookie fix. Cookie Co. opened last weekend at 31495 Yucaipa Blvd., Suite 2. The grand opening was full of fan fare, as the L.A. Rams were in attendance, signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.
Evacuations continue in San Jacinto from strong pool chemical smell
A leak of pool chemicals from a shipping container emitted a strong smell in a San Jacinto residential neighborhood Saturday, forcing the evacuation of some homes.
splashmags.com
Vienna Pastry – Grand Re-Opening of a Beloved Bakery in Los Angeles – Cakes, Cookies, and Pastries Galore
The holidays are almost here, and that means friends, family, and parties. Whether you’re cooking at home or visiting others – something to make the gathering extra special is a box of luscious pastries or delicious cookies and cakes from Vienna Pastry. But it doesn’t have to be a holiday to enjoy their delectable baked goods.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana couple will be celebrating 70th wedding anniversary on Nov. 1
Ted and Donna Mattson will be celebrating a major milestone on Nov. 1 — their 70th wedding anniversary. They have lived in Fontana since 1955 and were originally from Drayton, N.D. They were married in East Grand Forks on Nov. 1, 1952. An in-home celebration with friends and family...
