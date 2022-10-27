ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
claremontindependent.com

CMC Parties No Longer Open to All Claremont College Students

This afternoon, the ASCMC student body president announced that parties will only be open to CMC students or will be CMC plus one “for the foreseeable future.” It is unclear who will ultimately decide between these two options, but neither was approved by the ASCMC Senate or Executive Board. In the past, most large-scale ASCMC events were open to students from all five Claremont Colleges.
sac.media

California indigenous tribe able to get land back

Recently the Gabrielino-Tongva Tribe that originates from Southern California was able to gain access and ownership of land that was once theirs. It has been a 200-year battle for the Tongva people to get some of their ancestral land back in the San Gabriel Valley region of Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Fast-food sites sell for $6.1 million

Two retail properties in Chino occupied by well-known fast-food chains have been sold for $6.1 million. The parcels occupied by Carl’s Jr. and Wienerschnitzel at the Country Fair Shopping Center were part of a break-up strategy designed to maximize the value of both of sites, according to SRS Real Estate Partners in Newport Beach.
CHINO, CA
newsmirror.net

Cookie Co. opens in Yucaipa with fanfare

For all those with a sweet tooth, Yucaipa has a new place to get your cookie fix. Cookie Co. opened last weekend at 31495 Yucaipa Blvd., Suite 2. The grand opening was full of fan fare, as the L.A. Rams were in attendance, signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.
YUCAIPA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana couple will be celebrating 70th wedding anniversary on Nov. 1

Ted and Donna Mattson will be celebrating a major milestone on Nov. 1 — their 70th wedding anniversary. They have lived in Fontana since 1955 and were originally from Drayton, N.D. They were married in East Grand Forks on Nov. 1, 1952. An in-home celebration with friends and family...
FONTANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy