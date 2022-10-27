Woman guilty of murder in 2021 South Haven shooting

Correction: A previous version of this article listed Grand Haven as the location of the shooting. It occurred in South Haven. We regret the error, which has since been corrected.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A jury found a woman guilty of murder for the shooting death of a man in South Haven last year, court records show.

On Oct. 13, Tiah Deshon-Juanita Sutton was found guilty of second-degree murder, carrying concealed weapons, and committing a felony with a firearm. The jury found her not guilty of unlawful imprisonment and another weapons charge.

The charges stem from July 8, 2021 when South Haven Police Department was called to LeGrange Street near Elkenburg Street for reports of shots fired and one person injured. Officers found Shondel Solomon Newell, 41, dead in an SUV.

Police said that Newell drove three blocks after being shot and then crashed into a pole near a Pizza Hut and died.

Information from witnesses and surveillance video led investigators to identify Sutton and a second person of interest, who was taken into custody July 2021 for questioning. Sutton was arrested and charged in September of that year.

She is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

