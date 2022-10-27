ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

Woman guilty of murder in 2021 South Haven shooting

By Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zluaJ_0ipE014F00

Correction: A previous version of this article listed Grand Haven as the location of the shooting. It occurred in South Haven. We regret the error, which has since been corrected.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A jury found a woman guilty of murder for the shooting death of a man in South Haven last year, court records show.

On Oct. 13, Tiah Deshon-Juanita Sutton was found guilty of second-degree murder, carrying concealed weapons, and committing a felony with a firearm. The jury found her not guilty of unlawful imprisonment and another weapons charge.

The charges stem from July 8, 2021 when South Haven Police Department was called to LeGrange Street near Elkenburg Street for reports of shots fired and one person injured. Officers found Shondel Solomon Newell, 41, dead in an SUV.

South Haven police still seek suspect in brazen homicide

Police said that Newell drove three blocks after being shot and then crashed into a pole near a Pizza Hut and died.

Information from witnesses and surveillance video led investigators to identify Sutton and a second person of interest, who was taken into custody July 2021 for questioning. Sutton was arrested and charged in September of that year.

She is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

SOUTH HAVEN EAT & DRINK

More
 

SOUTH HAVEN THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

St. Joseph Township Police looking for suspect in officer-involved shooting

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph Township Police are looking for a suspect in an officer-involved shooting Friday night. According to police, an officer found a vehicle that matched an armed robbery case in Berrien Springs around 11:30 p.m. This led to a pursuit by the police in which the suspect fired multiple shots at the officer. The pursuit lasted approximately four minutes, and the officer was not injured.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
WWMTCw

Suspect in custody for the accused killing of Battle Creek man

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — New details in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man from Battle Creek have been uncovered. One suspect was taken into custody for the killing of William Michael Wilson, 36, according to Battle Creek Sgt./Det. Chris Rabbitt. A charge is expected to be submitted in upcoming days,
BATTLE CREEK, MI
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 28, 2022

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct 28, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Daniel Richardson is wanted for Parole Violation for the original charge of Rape. Michael Williams is wanted for Violation of a...
MICHIANA, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy