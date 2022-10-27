Tyron Johnson Brings Additional Asset To Texans Amid Nico Collins' Absence

With the loss to Nico Collins ahead of Sunday's contest against the Titans, the Houston Texans are looking forward to adding the talents of wideout Tyron Johnson.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans could be without second-year wide receiver Nico Collins for the next few games. Collins sustained a groin injury in a Week 7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders , and his status for Sunday's AFC South game against the 4-2 Tennessee Titans appears unlikely.

With a significant void to fill in Collins' absence, the Texans have signed wideout Tyron Johnson, as first reported by Texans Daily Tuesday morning.

Johnson was a full participant amid his first practice with the team Wednesday morning, and his on-field production has the franchise believing he could play a vital role during Collins' absence.

"From going back and watching a little film on him and seeing him today, he’s able to take the top off the defense," quarterback Davis Mills said . "As we continue to develop the run game, it’s going to make defenses pack the box. That will give him more time to get behind the defense, and we can lay the ball out there and get some big plays."

Despite a short stint with the Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars, Johnson only had one season to showcase his talents.

Johnson played 12 games for the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2020 campaign, where he recorded 398 yards (19.9 Y/R) on 20 catches and three touchdowns.

The Chargers were the lone team to experience Johnson's talents as a deep-threat receiver. And offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton isn't unfamiliar with Johnson's on-field attributes.

During Johnson's lone season in Los Angeles, Hamilton served as the Chargers quarterback's coach.

"He plays with speed," Hamilton said. "He is a guy who can run the route tree well. He possesses the one thing that you cannot coach, and that's speed."

In the absence of Collins, it will take several players to help fill his vacancy within the wide receiver corps. According to coach Lovie Smith, the Texans will lean upon the on-field production of Phillip Dorsett Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen .