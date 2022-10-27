Read full article on original website
KEPR
Surprised by Washington's favorite Halloween candy in 2022?
We know it's already been a contentious election season for Washington state. Do we really need one more thing to debate?. Whether you lean Left Twix or Right Twix, it's time to reveal the results from CandyStore.com and accept that Washington state's favorite candy is....... DRUM ROLL, PLEASE!. The Tootsie...
What’s The Reason For Dryer Sheets In Mailboxes In Washington State?
Have You Ever Spotted A Dryer Sheet In The Back Of Your Mail Box?. If you see dryer sheets in your mailbox in Washington State, there's an interesting reason why and it'll surprise you. Placing A Dryer Sheet In Your Mailbox Is An Unusual Hack Against Pests And Insects. At...
Where Did These 19 People Buy Winning Washington Lottery Tickets?
Somebody in WA State Just Won $150,000 in the Powerball Last Night. I knew I should have bought myself a lottery ticket last night! I could have been one of the 19 people who just won BIG in the Washington Lottery. Halloween night proved to be very lucky for these nineteen folks. Would you like to find out where did they buy their winning lottery tickets in Washington state? I'm nosy like that, so I want to know! Maybe I should start buying my lottery tickets where they are so that I can win a little something-something, too.
Washington Dept. of Fish and Wildlife K9 retiring after 14 years
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A K9 with the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is about to get some well-earned rest. K9 Colter, a Karelian bear dog, has been with WDFW’s enforcement program for more than a decade. For 14 years, he has helped officers with natural resource calls to give non-lethal options to issues between people and wildlife. In...
5 more Tri-Cities COVID deaths. Hospitals admitting more children for RSV
Winter COVID, flu and RSV cases worry WA health officials
If You Find an Arrowhead in Washington, Can You Keep It?
Washington is home to over 140,000 Indigenous people from 29 different federally-recognized tribes, making up almost 3% of the state's population; good for tenth in the country. Considering that rich history, it is not unlikely that you may find Indigenous artifacts around the state. People like to collect and keep...
KOMO News
Washington COVID-19 restrictions set to end tomorrow
The COVID state of emergency orders in Washington will end on Monday, October 31st. State, health, and education employees will no longer be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A permanent vaccination requirement remains for 56 state agencies. We spoke to several people in the Seattle area about the...
KXLY
#4ThePeople: Race for U.S. Senate heating up in Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. — During their final meeting ahead of Election Day, challenger Tiffany Smiley and incumbent Patty Murray faced off, fielding questions directly from voters in a Town Hall discussion. “What might be the best way to reunite a country beyond your individual political views?” one voter asked.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Thirteen arrests in Washington and California for Cartel-connected drug trafficking
SEATTLE, Wash., October 30, 2022—Federal investigators – FBI and DEA – along with Seattle police seized two RVs packed with methamphetamine and fake pills after that were driven from California to Washington up the I-5 corridor. A total of 19 persons associated with three drug trafficking groups have been arrested and are facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.
KOMO News
Gas prices drop in Seattle, across Washington state for third straight week
SEATTLE — Gas prices have dropped another 14.1 cents per gallon in Seattle over the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations in the emerald city. Seattle's average was $5.05 a gallon as of Sunday, which is 29.6 cents cheaper than a month ago and $1.05 per gallon more expensive than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
WA and Seattle ended their COVID states of emergency. What’s next?
Do any restrictions remain in place? Can I still get tests and vaccines? How do I protect myself from the virus?
Washington’s COVID-19 emergency order ends Monday
OLYMPIA — Washington’s COVID-19 emergency order officially ends Monday. Governor Jay Inslee’s office made the formal announcement last month, citing vaccinations, medical treatments and efforts people made since the first case of COVID-19 was documented in January 2020. “While we are grateful for the thousands of lives we saved together, thousands of lives were also lost, and many more were...
WA Department of Commerce Announces Grants
The Washington State Department of Commerce announced $17.9 million in grants to fund eight projects across the state to increase services and community-based treatment options for those facing behavioral health challenges. The investments support Gov. Inslee’s five year plan to modernize and transform Washington’s mental health system, with the goal...
Wicked Washington City Makes 10 Best Places for Witches
There's only one witch that really scares me and that would be the first witch I ever saw: the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. Perhaps Margaret Hamilton was just too good as the villain in that movie. Or maybe it was her green flesh, pointed nose and black wardrobe that struck fear in my heart.
It’s Over Yakima But Do I Still Need to Wear a Mask?
It's over but do I still have to wear a mask? The Yakima Health District has lifted the public health emergency declaration after the Governor set October 31 as the day he's lifting the Washington State state of emergency because of COVID-19. The declaration was put in place in March of 2020.
4 Great Steakhouses in Washington
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends or family? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Winter weather increases need for traction tires in WA
To quote Game of Thrones, winter is coming, and you’ll need traction to stay on the road. Starting Nov. 1, the use of studded tires can resume, which can be used up until March 31, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Do you need a raincoat...
The Top 4 Strangest Things in Washington anyone can See
Everyone knows the phrase "Keep Portland Weird" but what about Washington? We sure aren't the normal run-of-the-mill state, we have our own weird quirks that others seem to shrug off and not understand our way of life. However, with the spirit of Halloween flowing through us right now, we thought,...
KUOW
Emergency Covid orders are ending. Where does that leave renters and landlords?
Covid emergency measures end Monday, Oct. 31, in both Seattle and Washington state. Those emergency orders include protections for tenants who fall behind on their rent. KUOW looked into what their expiration means for renters and their landlords. During the Covid emergency, many layers of tenant protections were put in...
#4ThePeople: Watch Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley’s Town Hall discussion in Seattle on 4 News Now
SEATTLE — In Washington, the race for U.S. Senate is being closely watched. Republican Tiffany Smiley is taking on Democratic Incumbent Patty Murray for a seat in the U.S. Senate. They will be holding a discussion in a Seattle Town Hall on Sunday where they will discuss topics that matter most to you. The Town Hall is at 5 p.m....
News Talk KIT
Yakima, WA
