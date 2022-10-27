Read full article on original website
Related
kpic
Could Oregon's congressional delegation be equally split betweens D's and R's?
PORTLAND, Ore. — For decades, Oregon's balance of power in Congress has been dominated by Democrats. But Republicans in Oregon appear to be feeling more confident than ever before that they could even the playing field. "It's been about 50 years since Oregon had a semblance of a split...
kpic
Some not automatically registered to vote in Oregon because of software error
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Secretary of State’s office says that on Friday the Elections Division discovered a software error, which, it says, had failed to pre-register some 16- and 17-year-olds to vote. It says this means more than 7,700 eligible voters in Oregon were not able to...
kpic
2022 fire season burns fewer acres than recent years, Washington fire officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the weather finally matching up to the calendar, fire restrictions have dropped for almost all districts in Oregon and Washington. The number of acres burned this year in the pacific northwest is significantly lower than in recent fire seasons. KATU News spoke with the Washington...
kpic
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
kpic
NY Inspector General's Office releases report on 2018 limousine crash that killed 20
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — The New York State Inspector General's Office released its report into the deadly 2018 Schoharie limousine crash that claimed the lives of 20 people. The report finds the state DMV and DOT fell short in their duties when it came to the limo in question being on the road in the first place.
Comments / 0