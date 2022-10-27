ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
NY Inspector General's Office releases report on 2018 limousine crash that killed 20

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — The New York State Inspector General's Office released its report into the deadly 2018 Schoharie limousine crash that claimed the lives of 20 people. The report finds the state DMV and DOT fell short in their duties when it came to the limo in question being on the road in the first place.

