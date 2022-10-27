Read full article on original website
Gigi May
3d ago
Too bad he always stumping out of state and not working to get crime down in Va. or working to improve the schools….
wearegreenbay.com
Governor Tony Evers and challenger Tim Michels discuss how they would lead Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking to the two men running for Wisconsin Governor, the incumbent, Governor Tony Evers, and the Republican challenger Tim Michels. As we enter the final days before election day, the two joined the show to discuss what makes them...
Wisconsin 2022 elections: What do I need to vote in Wisconsin?
Here's what you need to know before you plan on either requesting an absentee ballot, voting early or voting on Election Day in Wisconsin for the 2022 elections.
Wisconsin 2022 elections: How are ballots counted in Wisconsin?
With the 2022 election almost upon us in Wisconsin, here's what you need to know about how your ballot gets counted.
How much voting power do West Virginians have?
The U.S. midterm elections will be held on Nov. 8, which means its almost time for thousands of people to use their power as citizens to vote. But, how much power do West Virginians hold in these national elections?
Wisconsin 2022 elections: What are the most important races in Wisconsin?
2022 is an important election year in Wisconsin: we have races for Governor, U.S. Senator, State Attorney General and State Secretary of State - not to mention hundreds of local races.
Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric roils Wisconsin, providing political fuel for the right
When the anti-transgender movement entered Wisconsin’s gubernatorial race, it began with a handout. Somewhere on the Department of Public Instruction’s website was a document titled “Resources for Gender Expansive Preschoolers,” which listed materials with stories about transgender children. The document is from 2018. But this September,...
CBS 58
Why Hispanics in 6 Wisconsin municipalities can request additional services when voting
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- In the state of Wisconsin, six municipalities currently have a significant Hispanic population, which means that when voters show up at the polls, they must be offered additional services if they request them to better understand what's on the ballot. As part of the U.S. Department...
Fiscal Facts: State tax burden drops yet again
Amid the pandemic and resulting recession, Wisconsin’s tax burden — or its state and local tax collections as a share of personal income in the state — fell in 2020 to its lowest level in at least a generation. New data from the U.S. Census Bureau show...
CBS 58
Tim Michels makes campaign stop in West Allis ahead of midterm election
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Ahead of former President Obama's visit to Milwaukee today, Republican candidates continued to campaign here in southeast Wisconsin. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels told a crowd of supporters at the Republican Party Office in West Allis that he is not afraid of the impact the former president's visit may have on the election.
spectrumnews1.com
Black church tradition survives Georgia's voting changes
ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders and activists in Georgia rallied Sunday in a push to get congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections.
kenosha.com
Ali Nelson elected president of County Veterans Service Officers Association of Wisconsin
Kenosha County is located in the southeastern corner of the U.S. state of Wisconsin. Its population in 2019 was estimated to be 169,561, making it the eighth most populous county in Wisconsin. The county is named after the county seat, Kenosha, the fourth largest city in Wisconsin. Kenosha County Veterans...
radioplusinfo.com
10-29-22 johnson, michels make campaign stop in fdl
Republican gubenatorial candidate Tim MIchels and U.S. Senator Ron Johnson are making a last minute push to get voters to the polls. Michels and Johnson made a campaign stop at Republican Party headquarters in Fond du Lac Friday. A little more than a week before the election Michels says he is confident of victory. “I’m predicting a Wisconsin landslide.” Michels said to a cheering crowd. “It’s Wisconsin, it’s a very purple state, so it’s probably going to be about three points, but we’re going to win.” After trailing in August, Johnson says his surge in the polls has come after voters have learned more about his opponent, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. “I think Wisconsinites are shocked,” Johnson said. “They didn’t realize he (Barnes) thought the founding of America was awful, that he thinks Wisconsinites are racist. He said Wisconsin has institutionalized racism.” The Republican candidates are on a campaign bus tour in the final days of the campaign.
wortfm.org
Tracking the 2022 Fall Election with Dane Dem and Dane Republican Leaders
There are just a dozen days until election day on November 8, when Wisconsinites will cast ballots for U.S. Senator, Governor, Secretary of State, and a bevy of other statewide offices. For more on party strategy on these statewide efforts, 8 O’Clock Buzz host Andy Moore sits down with the...
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Madison, WI
One of the best parts of any trip is taking in food options along the way. Every city has a lot to offer, and Madison, WI, is no different. Madison is a city with an isthmus, as two giant lakes – Lake Mendota and Lake Monona, frame either side of the state capitol.
PolitiFact Wisconsin: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on ending cash bail claim
Ending cash bail has come up again and again in TV ads against Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
UPDATED: A list of all donors who have given the maximum to Derrick Van Orden, Republican candidate for Congress in western Wisconsin
Notable donors include Diane Hendricks of ABC Supply Co., John Menard, Dick and Liz Uihlein of ULINE, casino magnate Steve Wynn and Chicago Bears minority owner Pat Ryan. Derrick Van Orden, Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District in western Wisconsin, has raised more than $6 million for his 2022 campaign, according to filings with the Federal Elections Commission. That’s compared to about $1.6 million for his Democratic opponent state Sen. Brad Pfaff. Van Orden’s fundraising total is almost certainly the largest haul of campaign donations for a single candidate in the history of the district.
Barnes' Senate bid may ride on Milwaukee's Black turnout
MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Standing beside the pulpit at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church on a crisp fall Sunday morning, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes was preaching to the choir — they were assembled behind him, clad in blue and gold robes. “This community is always...
Ballot Spoiling: Can I change my absentee ballot vote in Wisconsin?
Ballot spoiling is still legal in Wisconsin.Photo Credit: My Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. Ballot spoiling, an action unknown to many Wisconsin voters, has gotten some attention in recent weeks.
Wisconsin appeals court won't block ballot spoiling ban
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court's ruling banning the practice known as ballot spoiling, which allows voters who already submitted an absentee ballot to void it and vote again.The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing an appeal of a Waukesha County circuit court judge's ruling this month in favor of a conservative group founded by prominent Republicans. The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission scheduled an emergency meeting for Friday afternoon to react to the ruling, which comes less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election.Wisconsin voters have been submitting...
Mandela Barnes has long history with group that seeks to ban gang databases, make Wisconsin a sanctuary state
Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes has a long history with Citizen Action of Wisconsin, a liberal nonprofit group that aims to make Wisconsin a sanctuary state.
