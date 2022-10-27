Unicoi County Public Library presented with TOPS grant by Hargett, Sutherland

Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
This Week at Kingsport Public Library (Oct. 30-Nov. 5)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
Kingsport Times-News
Keep Kingsport Beautiful looking for volunteers
KINGSPORT — Keep Kingsport Beautiful has launched its 2022 Clean Team Membership Campaign and is encouraging those in the community to join the effort to help keep the Model City beautiful. The chamber program throughout the year has kept busy, partnering with three Kingsport elementary schools to establish roughly...
Kingsport Times-News
Congratulations to our NIE Halloween Art Contest winners
Kingsport Times News Newspaper in Education congratulates the winners of its 2022 Halloween Art Contest. The contest was open to grade K-12 students whose teachers participate in the NIE Program. Each winner receives a $30 cash prize and publication of his or her artwork in today’s Times News. Thank...
Kingsport Times-News
Brighter Horizons Youth Center receives $2,500 donation following presentation
ROGERSVILLE — The YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center received a $2,500 donation from the Appalachian Federal Credit Union after the director spoke at the Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce breakfast about what the YMCA and the center do for the community. Director Sherry Mefford spoke to the members of...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Retiring Kingsport superintendent looks back on 31-year career
KINGSPORT — Dr. Jeff Moorhouse is ending a more than 31-year career in public education on Monday, including more than 30 years in East Tennessee and more than four years as Kingsport superintendent. Asked why now, Moorhouse said he simply thought it was an opportune time to retire for...
Kingsport Times-News
Bridge dedication for Coach Duard Walker is highlight of homecoming at Milligan
ELIZABETHTON — One of the highlights of homecoming at Milligan University was the chance to honor one of the most honored student athletes and most distinguished faculty member. Just before the annual homecoming parade, a large number of alumni and friends walked to the bridge that creates an attractive...
Kingsport Times-News
Continuing water leak at John Sevier Center puzzles officials
JOHNSON CITY — Ahead of a key inspection from a federal agency over the summer, the John Sevier Center sprung a leak — it’s still leaking more than four months later, and its cause and location remains a mystery. Representatives with the Johnson City Development Authority, which...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Theatre Guild hires full-time executive director
KINGSPORT — John Kaywood, who has been working part time as executive director of Kingsport Theatre Guild (KTG) for the past year, has been hired full time to lead the theater into its next chapter. Kaywood is a Kingsport native, born in the Model City in 1991. He attended...
Kingsport Times-News
Tusculum Alumni Association recognizes four for outstanding service
GREENEVILLE – Four individuals who have performed impressively during their careers earned awards from the Tusculum University Alumni Association during the higher education institution’s annual Homecoming celebration. Erika Barker, a 2015 graduate; Mary Jo Slagle, a 1961 graduate; Jeanne Stokes, who retired as director of federal TRIO programs...
Kingsport Times-News
Rehearsals underway for ShowTime Christmas event
BLOUNTVILLE — If you enjoy Kingsport ShowTime, the high-energy summertime musical variety show performed by a community cast, then prepare yourself for a holiday treat. Cate Farms in Blountville has announced plans for the inaugural holiday musical revue, “ShowTime Christmas in the Country.” Directed by Louise Bailey Dickson, who founded ShowTime in 1988, the family friendly hometown extravaganza will feature holiday songs, sketches, a Nativity, an appearance by Santa, and several guest dancers under the direction of choreographer Dorothy Hanner Ratcliff, a former Radio City Rockette and owner of Centre for the Performing Arts in Kingsport.
wcyb.com
Drug take-back event held at Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Sullivan County Sheriff's office participated in a national drug take-back day Saturday. People were encouraged to drop off their old and expired prescription medications. Leaders with the anti-drug coalition say it's an easy way to get rid of any unwanted medicine. The event is held in April and October each year.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Moorhouse outlines KCS accomplishments during his tenure
KINGSPORT — Dr. Jeff Moorhouse, retiring superintendent of Kingsport City Schools, has quite the list of accomplishments KCS has made during his tenure. But Moorhouse, in a recent interview as he wraps up his more than four years as head of KCS, said that nobody accomplishes anything alone and that others have helped him as much as he has helped others.
Johnson City Press
Carter County mayor says regional drug abuse treatment center one step closer to March opening
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said a regional center for treatment of drug addiction is one step closer to opening its doors after she signed the lease for the property this week. Woodby, who serves as chairwoman of the board overseeing the planning and operation of the...
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Sheriff's Department seeking information on pickup truck involved in church burglaries
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying the owner of a dark blue 1997 to 2003 Ford F-150 2-wheel drive truck. The truck has paint damage on the roof of the cab. The sheriff’s office said in Facebook posting that the truck has been involved in at least three thefts from churches in Carter County and Washington County. Anyone with information about the truck or who owns it is asked to call 423-542-1845.
Kingsport Times-News
Unemployment at a record low in Sullivan County
Unemployment levels are historically low in Sullivan County, the lowest they have been at least since 2008, state records show. “It’s the lowest that I can recall,” said Clay Walker, CEO for NETWORKS, the economic development arm of Sullivan County and its municipalities.
Kingsport Times-News
Missionary provides needed relief to people living in rural communities of Ukraine
Jeff Garrison has seen firsthand the destruction that the Russian Army has inflicted on the people of Ukraine. Garrison, who calls himself a “tent-making” (also known as self-supporting) missionary with ties to Washington County, has made 15 hazardous trips from his ministry based in Poland across the border to Ukraine to take food and other needed supplies to the people living in more than 30 communities devastated by the Russian invasion that began in February.
WCSO Trunk or Treat event packed with visitors
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL)– The Washington County Sheriff’s Office held its second Trunk or Treat event Saturday evening. About 2,500 people came to the 2-hour event. There were reportedly so many people at the event that the sheriff’s office ran out of candy and had to go out to get more. The event offered a chance […]
Lease signed for regional addiction treatment center in Carter Co.
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities region is closer than ever to opening the region’s first ever long-term addiction treatment center in Carter County. A release from the office of Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby states that a lease agreement was signed Tuesday between the board overseeing the project and the State of Tennessee. […]
New 48-unit complex on Old Jonesborough Highway
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where and for what use. You’ll […]
erwinrecord.net
Church announces different location for food distribution
Due to a death in at the church, a food distribution scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Southside Freewill Baptist Church, will be moved to the Unicoi County High School student parking lot. Please follow directions from the traffic control volunteers. PLEASE NOTE: The parking lot will not be open until 4 p.m. due to the students leaving school, so please don’t come to the parking lot until 4 p.m.
