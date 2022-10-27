Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Haunts & Happenings 2022 (updated 10/31)
Here’s a look at the local haunts and happenings. Before venturing out, we always recommend checking in with hosting organizations for any weather updates or schedule changes:. • Jack-o-lantern Drive Thru (Jonesborough) featuring decorated pumpkins on display along Main Street will be held Oct. 31. There will be three...
Kingsport Times-News
Downtown Elizabethton once again hosts lots of trick or treaters
ELIZABETHTON — Downtown Elizabethton was once again a great place for trick or treating, as little spooks and hobgoblins, accompanied by their parents, formed a long line along both sidewalks. Downtown merchants, civic groups and many other organizations set up booths outside the stores to pass out candy and other treats to a long line of children. Some of the organizations participating included the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County, Northeast State Community College, the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library, The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, Carter County Drug Prevention,
Town of Unicoi hosting night of Halloween fun
UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — Candy and Cocoa is being hosted by the Unicoi Volunteer Fire Department this Halloween. It’s happening Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-10 p.m. at the Fire Hall located at 3709 Unicoi Drive. It’s a free event featuring candy, hot cocoa and family fire safety tips, rain or shine. Officials with the town […]
Kingsport Times-News
Luke Bulla to perform at Down Home
JOHNSON CITY — Luke Bulla will perform on Nov. 11 beginning at 8 p.m. at Down Home in downtown Johnson City. Bulla has been singing and playing music most of his life. Touring with and singing in his family band from age four, Luke took up the fiddle at seven.
supertalk929.com
Holiday fun in the Tri-Cities
The holidays are fast-approaching, and there’s countless family-friendly events happening this season across the Tri-Cities. Along with annual parades– Christmas markets, tree lighting ceremonies, and more happen all winter long. Bristol: Dec. 1st, 7 PM. One of Bristol’s most anticipated celebrations, the Bristol Christmas parade takes places the...
Vanished in the Mountains || Mike Hearon's disappearance still haunts Happy Valley a decade later
HAPPY VALLEY, Tenn. — Michael Edwin Hearon vanished on August 23, 2008. Despite efforts from the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the Happy Valley community, web sleuths, and close friends and family members, Mike has not been located. Mike is one of nearly 200 people who seemingly vanished in East...
Kingsport Times-News
Rehearsals underway for ShowTime Christmas event
BLOUNTVILLE — If you enjoy Kingsport ShowTime, the high-energy summertime musical variety show performed by a community cast, then prepare yourself for a holiday treat. Cate Farms in Blountville has announced plans for the inaugural holiday musical revue, “ShowTime Christmas in the Country.” Directed by Louise Bailey Dickson, who founded ShowTime in 1988, the family friendly hometown extravaganza will feature holiday songs, sketches, a Nativity, an appearance by Santa, and several guest dancers under the direction of choreographer Dorothy Hanner Ratcliff, a former Radio City Rockette and owner of Centre for the Performing Arts in Kingsport.
Johnson City Press
Let Casa Vieja broaden your dining horizon
705 W. Market St. holds a special memory for me. As a student at East Tennessee State University, the building was known as The Cottage, a frequent hangout for my fraternity brothers and me. I last reviewed it in these pages over six years ago. The place had hardly changed since frat brothers Squelch, Wrench and Piglet taught this pledge how to chug a pitcher of beer and remain upright.
Kingsport Times-News
Families all decked out for Science Hill's Topper Trunk or Treat
Thursday night's Topper Trunk or Treat at Science Hill was a key stop for many Johnson City families looking to get some early trick-or-treating done. Student organizations and teachers at Science Hill High School put on their Halloween best, set up booths and handed out candy to local kids for two hours on Thursday evening. Local families strolled through Science Hill's large cafeteria space collecting candy in a safe and weather-proof indoor environment.
iheart.com
Watch: Ghost Pushes Crawling Toddler?
A couple in Tennessee fear that their home could be haunted following an eerie incident wherein their toddler was seemingly shoved by an unseen force. The unsettling event reportedly occurred earlier this month in the city of Elizabethton as Chris Geisler was keeping an eye on their son Gavin while his partner, Ashley Scott, was out grocery shopping. The normally routine bit of babysitting took a weird turn when he was watching the tot crawl along the floor and then saw the youngster suddenly lurch forward for no apparent reason. Gavin's reaction made the motion all the more odd as he immediately looked back as if to see what had just pushed him.
Kingsport Times-News
Mountain Biking: a sport for everyone
As the fall sport season comes to a close, the Science Hill Mountain Biking Team and the North East Tennessee Composite Team are celebrating another successful season of fun and friendly competition. Mountain biking is a sport which rarely gets a share of the spotlight, but coaches from the Science...
Kingsport Times-News
Congratulations to our NIE Halloween Art Contest winners
Kingsport Times News Newspaper in Education congratulates the winners of its 2022 Halloween Art Contest. The contest was open to grade K-12 students whose teachers participate in the NIE Program. Each winner receives a $30 cash prize and publication of his or her artwork in today’s Times News. Thank...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Food City Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive
Abingdon, VA – Food City is preparing to kick-off their fifth annual Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive. “Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region, especially during the holidays and colder winter months. Food City is proud to host a number of hunger relief programs throughout the year, including our Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive. The drive will benefit local hunger relief organizations and animal shelters throughout our area at a critical time,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City’s president and chief executive officer.
Food Truck Friday: T’s Spilled Milk
LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Looking for a quick coffee on the go? You might want to check out T’s Spilled Milk which is a food truck offering a variety of coffees, teas and pastries. Normally when you think of coffee on the go, it’s you that’s moving around, not the shop. T’s Spilled Milk was […]
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: Fall Adapted Football Day at East
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School hosted its Fall Adapted Football Day on Thursday, Oct. 20, for students of East High and East Middle schools. Adapted and adaptive camps and events give students of all abilities the opportunity to play the sport. At East, the day consisted of punt, pass and kick competitions, along with learning cheers and other games.
Haunted Tri-Cities: Spirits of the Tipton-Haynes house
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s no surprise that the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site, a complex with centuries of recorded history, carries with it an abundance of stories. What may shock some, however, is just how many of those stories are being told from beyond the grave. “This site is extremely active,” Matthew Frye, co-director […]
Kingsport Times-News
Keep Kingsport Beautiful looking for volunteers
KINGSPORT — Keep Kingsport Beautiful has launched its 2022 Clean Team Membership Campaign and is encouraging those in the community to join the effort to help keep the Model City beautiful. The chamber program throughout the year has kept busy, partnering with three Kingsport elementary schools to establish roughly...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Public Art refreshes Gallery on the Square, new artists added
The Johnson City Public Art Committee will hold an opening reception featuring a new series of artworks for its downtown outdoor display, Gallery on the Square. Initiated in 2018 by the Connect Downtown Johnson City Design Committee, the Gallery on the Square project rotates visual art every few years to enliven and activate the public walkways and allow citizens to experience art in their everyday environment.
wcyb.com
RV crashes into Cracker Barrel restaurant in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — An RV has crashed into the Cracker Barrel Old County Store and Restaurant, off Exit 7 in Bristol, Virginia. The RV crash happened Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: After 32 years, Fall Branch man reunited with stolen shotgun
FALL BRANCH — When two Greene County sheriff’s deputies pulled into the driveway of 90-year-old Kermit Stallard on Sept. 29, he was about to be reunited with his double-barrel shotgun stolen from that same residence on July 6, 1990. That was more than 32 years ago, and the...
