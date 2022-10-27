ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OR

Oregon State Police Recover Stolen Property, Firearms and Bear Carcass While Serving Search Warrant for Illegal Marijuana Grow

 3 days ago
oregontoday.net

Recovered Stolen Property in Southern Oregon, Oct. 28

On Wednesday, October 25, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with the assistance of the OSP’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, served a search warrant at a property in the 18000 block of East Evans Creek Road, Rogue River in Jackson County. Located and seized during the search were three firearms, approximately 40 illegal marijuana plants, and an estimated 1,000 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana. The illegal marijuana was destroyed. Also recovered at the property were three stolen vehicles, two Utility Terrain Vehicles, and one Toyota pickup. The stolen vehicles were returned to the registered owners. Additionally, a black bear carcass was recovered, and the information was forwarded to OSP’s Fish and Wildlife Division for investigation. Two individuals were detained and arrested. Matthew Connors (46) was lodged in the Jackson County jail on the charge of ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana. Gerald Fath (36) was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on the charges of ORS 498.00, Unlawful Possession of Game, ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, and ORS 166.270, Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Two additional individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. The Department of Human Services was contacted and responded concerning the welfare of the young child found to be residing at the property. This is an ongoing investigation. No further information is available for release.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CALIFORNIA MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED ELUDE INCIDENT

A California man was jailed by deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office after an alleged elude incident early Friday morning. A DCSO report said at 1:30 a.m. a deputy observed an SUV leaving Tenmile Valley Road in the Tenmile area, and attempted to stop it. The driver pulled into a residence in the 7000 block of Highway 42 and fled on foot. After a K9 track, he was not located.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Active police investigation taking place at Grants Pass Walmart

Update, 4:51: Grants Pass Fire and Rescue and Grants Pass PD have cleared the scene at the Walmart location. Officials say that the store will reopen at 5:30 p.m. tonight. GRANTS PASS, Ore-- An active police investigation is right now underway at the Walmart located at 145 NE Terry Lane in Grants Pass.
GRANTS PASS, OR
Klamath Alerts

BINET Captures Wanted Suspect on Bly Mountain

On October 20, 2022, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) utilized the Oregon State Police SWAT team to serve a search warrant on Sparrow Hawk Lane on Bly Mountain on an armed wanted suspect who had been on the run for several years. Kenneth James Haddock (53 years old) was arrested on seventeen (17) felony warrants for crimes in Klamath County including Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Manufacture of Marijuana, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Failing to Register as a Sex Offender. Mr. Haddock was lodged in the Klamath County Jail.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SHERIFF’S OFFICE JAILS MAN ACCUSED OF MENACING

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man accused of menacing, on Wednesday. A DCSO report said just before 1:00 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to the 100 block of East 4th Avenue in Riddle as a man was allegedly antagonizing the victim’s dogs. The 28-year old had allegedly pulled out a shotgun and held it towards the victim.
RIDDLE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

THREE JAILED FOR BURGLARY, TRESPASS AND THEFT INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed three people following a reported burglary Tuesday evening in the 6000 block of Upper Cow Creek Road in the Azalea area. A DCSO report said the person who contacted dispatch indicated that they were the manager of the property, which had...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Douglas County deputies find missing California couple safe and sound

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office found two people from California known to have recently passed through the county who were thought to be missing. According to the DCSO, Charles Waller, 81, and Kathleen Waller, 79, were in the Glide area while on the way to their home in California on or about October 23. They were reportedly traveling in a 2017 Ford Four Winds motor home. The DCSO said the Walters typically communicate with family daily, but had not been heard from since October 23 when they told family they were about 45 minutes north of the Oregon-California state line. The DCSO said the couple’s cell phones are powered off, and no one has been able to contact them since October 23.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CALIFORNIA MAN DIES FOLLOWING TUESDAY NIGHT ATV ACCIDENT

A California man died following a Tuesday night all-terrain vehicle accident in south county. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said just before 5:40 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a rollover vehicle wreck on private property in the 1500 block of North Gazley Road in the Canyonville area. An ATV had hit a stump and rolled over the top of the male victim, causing severe trauma. The victim was alert and conscious when the deputy arrived. The man’s son had been honking the horn of the ATV so medical crews could find their location. The vehicle was behind a locked gate. A crewmember from the Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Department cut the lock so responders could get to the scene.
CANYONVILLE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MISSING COUPLE LOCATED BY SEARCH AND RESCUE

Two people the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for, were located Thursday afternoon. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said 81-year old Charles Waller and his wife, 79-year old Kathleen Waller were found by Douglas County Search and Rescue. O’Dell said the couple were camping at a recreation site near Glendale. It was an area that did not have cellular phone service. The Waller’s were safe and did not require any further assistance.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
CBS Sacramento

California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) -- A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome. The Wallers were in daily contact with their family members but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they were about 45 miles north of the California-Oregon border. Both of the couple's cell phones are powered off, according to the sheriff's office. Charles Waller is described as a white male who is 5′10″ 207 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who is 5′6″ 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. They were driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds Motorhome bearing California license plate 8HWX240. The sheriff's office did not say whether or nor they believe foul play was involved in the Waller's disappearance. Anyone who may have information about their whereabouts is urged to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatal, Douglas Co., Oct. 26

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at approximately 12:41 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry, operated by David Feaver (77) of Modesto, California, lost control on the wet roadway. The Camry struck the embankment and rolled onto its roof. Feaver was transported by ambulance with critical injuries and later pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire Department and ODOT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

