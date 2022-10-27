Read full article on original website
Where Did These 19 People Buy Winning Washington Lottery Tickets?
Somebody in WA State Just Won $150,000 in the Powerball Last Night. I knew I should have bought myself a lottery ticket last night! I could have been one of the 19 people who just won BIG in the Washington Lottery. Halloween night proved to be very lucky for these nineteen folks. Would you like to find out where did they buy their winning lottery tickets in Washington state? I'm nosy like that, so I want to know! Maybe I should start buying my lottery tickets where they are so that I can win a little something-something, too.
One of History’s Most Popular Toys Was Invented in Washington
The 1950s were a great time to be an inventor. There was a lot more uncharted territory to cover and without the helpfulness of the internet, people would have to get creative. My dad seemed to talk about wanting to patent this or patent that, always looking for a way to get rich. He'd often bring up the story of how the original Slinky was created. We all had one. I remember being jealous of friends that had the metal Slinky since mine was merely made of plastic.
The Top 5 Dumbest Laws ever Made in Oregon
We all know there are some pointless laws made in the United States of America, for instance, you can't legally buy meat in the state of Washington on Sundays. You think that's bad, in Idaho it's illegal to remove or tear down telegraph wires. So what does the weirdest state...
3 Places to Get Geoduck: Voted the #1 Grossest Food in WA State
3 Places to Get Geoduck: Voted the #1 Grossest Food in WA State. Have you ever tried geoduck? I haven’t. I must admit, I don’t even know wtf geoduck even is. It sounds like it’s a gooey duck egg, and I already don’t like my chicken eggs sunny-side up! Anyway, geoduck was voted as the #1 top grossest food in Washington state.
It’s Over Yakima But Do I Still Need to Wear a Mask?
It's over but do I still have to wear a mask? The Yakima Health District has lifted the public health emergency declaration after the Governor set October 31 as the day he's lifting the Washington State state of emergency because of COVID-19. The declaration was put in place in March of 2020.
Baby It’s Cold! P-N-W FREEZE WATCH in Effect 6-10 Inches Possible…
Baby, it's cold outside! I noticed a crispness in the air earlier today. And sure enough, in checking the weather app on my phone, guess what came up? A Freeze Watch is in effect from Tuesday into Wednesday night. I cannot believe it. There's also a Winter Weather Advisory for...
6 Places to Get the Best Spicy Cajun Food in Washington State
Fall weather to me means bring on the spicy food. I’m talking about loading myself up with bowls of spicy chili, spicy Dan Dan noodles, spicy salsa, and spicy Cajun food! Fried catfish with some hot sauce on it gets my soul tingling, and so does a bowl of Cajun gumbo or jambalaya. Where can we find the spiciest Cajun food this side of the Mason-Dixon line?
The Top 4 Strangest Things in Washington anyone can See
Everyone knows the phrase "Keep Portland Weird" but what about Washington? We sure aren't the normal run-of-the-mill state, we have our own weird quirks that others seem to shrug off and not understand our way of life. However, with the spirit of Halloween flowing through us right now, we thought,...
The 5 Most Dangerous Cities To Drive Through in Oregon
Oregon is a beautiful state with a lot to see, whether you're looking to check out some city life, look at the farming communities, or maybe you're curious about a college town. Either way, there are some dangerous parts of Oregon just like Washington or California. So we wanted to make sure you know before you visit.
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon
When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
5 Things you Legally Can not do in Your Car
Our car becomes like our second home, we spend thousands of hours in it a month whether we're commuting to work, visiting friends and family, or even just going to cruise around the block. Some things are obviously illegal such as Drinking and Driving,. However, there are quite a few...
