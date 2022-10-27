Around 9:30 p.m. a manufactured home on Mary Hearn Lane caught fire. A quick response saved the Warren County home from the fire. The fire started in the kitchen area of the home. The homeowner acted quickly to get everyone out of the home, killed power to the structure, and then attempted to put out the fire. Gerald Spiers with the Warren County Fire Service was near the Culkin Fire Station when the call came in. Spiers was able to grab Engine 202 and be the first firefighter on the scene. “The homeowner had knocked most of it down by the time I arrived. I entered the structure with a water fire extinguisher and put out some embers,” explained Spiers.

WARREN COUNTY, MS ・ 18 HOURS AGO