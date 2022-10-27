Read full article on original website
vicksburgnews.com
Second Gas leak reported at Drummond and Division
Just before 11:30 a.m., a second gas leak was reported at Drummond Street and Division Street. A gas line was ruptured for a second time as crews were installing fiber optic lines. Engine 7 with the Vicksburg Fire Department, six city trucks and eight city employees were seen responding to...
Heavy rains swamp Mississippi shopping center parking lot, flooding cars and businesses
Heavy rains, associated with a storm system moving across Mississippi Saturday, left shoppers at one Mississippi shopping center stranded when they found their cars flooded in the parking lot. Flash flooding caused by poor drainage on Pemberton Square Boulevard in Vicksburg put high water in the Pemberton Square Shopping Center...
WLBT
Driver killed, passenger injured after vehicle crashes into utility pole in Warren County
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead, and another is injured after a vehicle crash in Warren County. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says deputies received a phone call just after 1 a.m. Sunday about a vehicle crashing into a utility pole in the 900 block of Blossom Lane.
wbrz.com
Jackson police investigating multiple vehicle burglaries after Southern and Jackson State game
JACKSON, Miss. - Multiple cars had their windows broken and were ransacked during the Southern and Jackson State football game Saturday. According to WABT, the parking lot where the cars were burglarized was nearly a mile away from the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium where the game was played. The news...
WLBT
Warren County shooting victim identified
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The victim of a shooting outside an apartment complex in Warren County early Sunday morning has been identified. Cameron Dion Jefferson, 17, of Vicksburg, had been driving a car that struck a tree in the 900 block of Blossom Lane at the Apple Orchard Apartments complex. Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey reported Jefferson dead on the scene.
Vicksburg Post
Shooting leaves driver dead in Warren County
One person is dead following a vehicle crash and suspected shooting early Sunday morning. Vicksburg-Warren E911 received a call reporting a motor vehicle crash at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Blossom Lane just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Driver found shot, killed in crashed car in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A driver was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in a crashed car at an apartment complex in Warren County on Saturday, October 29. Vicksburg Daily News reported a car crash was reported around 1:00 a.m. at the Apple Orchard Apartments on Blossom Lane. Warren County deputies arrived to […]
WLBT
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple vehicles had their windows busted while parked for the Jackson State versus Southern football game Saturday. The incident occurred near Peachtree Street across from Ida. B. Wells APAC School. The suspect(s) have not been identified at this time. Jackson police and the Mississippi Highway Patrol...
WLBT
Greyhound says it left Jackson due ‘to poor conditions’ and ‘lack of improvement’ at the bus station
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Greyhound Buses won’t be rolling up, in, or out of the capital city for the time being. This comes after the company said the Jackson Redevelopment Authority sent a notice of termination. On Monday, JRA filed a lawsuit against Greyhound Lines Inc., and its parent...
vicksburgnews.com
Quick response saves Warren County home from fire
Around 9:30 p.m. a manufactured home on Mary Hearn Lane caught fire. A quick response saved the Warren County home from the fire. The fire started in the kitchen area of the home. The homeowner acted quickly to get everyone out of the home, killed power to the structure, and then attempted to put out the fire. Gerald Spiers with the Warren County Fire Service was near the Culkin Fire Station when the call came in. Spiers was able to grab Engine 202 and be the first firefighter on the scene. “The homeowner had knocked most of it down by the time I arrived. I entered the structure with a water fire extinguisher and put out some embers,” explained Spiers.
WLBT
Single-vehicle crash results in death of Georgetown man in Copiah County
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 472 in Copiah County Friday night around 7:34 p.m. C.J. Jackson, 46, of Georgetown, Mississippi, was traveling east on Highway 472 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned, ejecting Jackson. MHP says...
Vicksburg Post
Heavy rain floods Pemberton shopping center parking lot
Flash flooding caused by poor drainage on Pemberton Square Boulevard put high water in the Pemberton Square Shopping Center parking lot Saturday, flooding some cars and forcing some businesses in the shopping center to close. The flooding came as a frontal system packing heavy rains passed through Warren County. The...
WLBT
JPD seeking suspect in connection with domestic assault turned murder
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is seeking a man who is responsible for the death of Leslie Brooks. Police say Clarence O’Reilly was arrested on September 9 on charges of aggravated assault in connection with severely burning Brooks during a domestic altercation on September 1, according to a JPD news release.
Silver Alert canceled for 59-year-old Vicksburg man
UPDATE: 10/30/2022 1:40 p.m. VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has canceled the Silver Alert for Michael Amos. He has been located and is safe. VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 59-year-old Michael Amos of Vicksburg. MBI officials said he’s five feet […]
WAPT
Multiple car break-ins during JSU game
JACKSON, Miss. — Several vehicles were broken into during the Jackson State University football game Saturday. Jackson State was playing Southern University. Just before 5 p.m., broken windshields on several cars were seen on Peachtree Street behind Murrah High School, just blocks from Veterans Memorial Stadium. People park in...
vicksburgnews.com
VIDEO: One dead in overnight shooting in Warren County
One person is dead in a shooting at an apartment complex on Blossom Lane. Around 1:00 a.m. reports came in of an accident at the Apple Orchard apartments where a vehicle hit a tree or a light pole. Initial indications were that at least one person in the vehicle was unresponsive.
Man shot multiple times after fight on Prentiss Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot multiple times after a fight that happened in Jackson on Friday, October 28. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the fight broke out around 6:30 p.m. near Prentiss Street and Capital Street. One man was shot multiple times. According to Hearn, the suspect ran down Prentiss Street […]
WLBT
Army Corps of Engineers doing dredging work on Mississippi River
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is continuing a dredging operation to assist with vessels traveling down the low Mississippi River. They are temporarily closing navigation near Rosedale through October 29. While it’s closed, the corps will work to clear the channel. Additional closures may...
What are your city’s trick-or-treating hours?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Halloween is right around the corner, and that means parents, schools and organizations are planning events to celebrate. To help with that planning, city’s set trick-or-treating hours. The timeslots are just guidelines. Parents are encouraged to do what’s best for their family. Find out your city’s trick-or-treating hours for Monday, October […]
Two men arrested after high-speed chase ends in Brookhaven
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A high-speed chase ends with the arrests of two men in Brookhaven. The Vicksburg Post reported the chase, which reached a top speed of 156 mph, happened on Interstate 55 on Saturday, October 22. A Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper attempted to stop a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette for speeding, but the […]
