Vicksburg, MS

vicksburgnews.com

Second Gas leak reported at Drummond and Division

Just before 11:30 a.m., a second gas leak was reported at Drummond Street and Division Street. A gas line was ruptured for a second time as crews were installing fiber optic lines. Engine 7 with the Vicksburg Fire Department, six city trucks and eight city employees were seen responding to...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Warren County shooting victim identified

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The victim of a shooting outside an apartment complex in Warren County early Sunday morning has been identified. Cameron Dion Jefferson, 17, of Vicksburg, had been driving a car that struck a tree in the 900 block of Blossom Lane at the Apple Orchard Apartments complex. Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey reported Jefferson dead on the scene.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Shooting leaves driver dead in Warren County

One person is dead following a vehicle crash and suspected shooting early Sunday morning. Vicksburg-Warren E911 received a call reporting a motor vehicle crash at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Blossom Lane just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Driver found shot, killed in crashed car in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A driver was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in a crashed car at an apartment complex in Warren County on Saturday, October 29. Vicksburg Daily News reported a car crash was reported around 1:00 a.m. at the Apple Orchard Apartments on Blossom Lane. Warren County deputies arrived to […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple vehicles had their windows busted while parked for the Jackson State versus Southern football game Saturday. The incident occurred near Peachtree Street across from Ida. B. Wells APAC School. The suspect(s) have not been identified at this time. Jackson police and the Mississippi Highway Patrol...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Quick response saves Warren County home from fire

Around 9:30 p.m. a manufactured home on Mary Hearn Lane caught fire. A quick response saved the Warren County home from the fire. The fire started in the kitchen area of the home. The homeowner acted quickly to get everyone out of the home, killed power to the structure, and then attempted to put out the fire. Gerald Spiers with the Warren County Fire Service was near the Culkin Fire Station when the call came in. Spiers was able to grab Engine 202 and be the first firefighter on the scene. “The homeowner had knocked most of it down by the time I arrived. I entered the structure with a water fire extinguisher and put out some embers,” explained Spiers.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Heavy rain floods Pemberton shopping center parking lot

Flash flooding caused by poor drainage on Pemberton Square Boulevard put high water in the Pemberton Square Shopping Center parking lot Saturday, flooding some cars and forcing some businesses in the shopping center to close. The flooding came as a frontal system packing heavy rains passed through Warren County. The...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

JPD seeking suspect in connection with domestic assault turned murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is seeking a man who is responsible for the death of Leslie Brooks. Police say Clarence O’Reilly was arrested on September 9 on charges of aggravated assault in connection with severely burning Brooks during a domestic altercation on September 1, according to a JPD news release.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert canceled for 59-year-old Vicksburg man

UPDATE: 10/30/2022 1:40 p.m. VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has canceled the Silver Alert for Michael Amos. He has been located and is safe. VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 59-year-old Michael Amos of Vicksburg. MBI officials said he’s five feet […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Multiple car break-ins during JSU game

JACKSON, Miss. — Several vehicles were broken into during the Jackson State University football game Saturday. Jackson State was playing Southern University. Just before 5 p.m., broken windshields on several cars were seen on Peachtree Street behind Murrah High School, just blocks from Veterans Memorial Stadium. People park in...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

VIDEO: One dead in overnight shooting in Warren County

One person is dead in a shooting at an apartment complex on Blossom Lane. Around 1:00 a.m. reports came in of an accident at the Apple Orchard apartments where a vehicle hit a tree or a light pole. Initial indications were that at least one person in the vehicle was unresponsive.
WJTV 12

Man shot multiple times after fight on Prentiss Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot multiple times after a fight that happened in Jackson on Friday, October 28. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the fight broke out around 6:30 p.m. near Prentiss Street and Capital Street. One man was shot multiple times. According to Hearn, the suspect ran down Prentiss Street […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Army Corps of Engineers doing dredging work on Mississippi River

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is continuing a dredging operation to assist with vessels traveling down the low Mississippi River. They are temporarily closing navigation near Rosedale through October 29. While it’s closed, the corps will work to clear the channel. Additional closures may...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

What are your city’s trick-or-treating hours?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Halloween is right around the corner, and that means parents, schools and organizations are planning events to celebrate. To help with that planning, city’s set trick-or-treating hours. The timeslots are just guidelines. Parents are encouraged to do what’s best for their family. Find out your city’s trick-or-treating hours for Monday, October […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two men arrested after high-speed chase ends in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A high-speed chase ends with the arrests of two men in Brookhaven. The Vicksburg Post reported the chase, which reached a top speed of 156 mph, happened on Interstate 55 on Saturday, October 22. A Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper attempted to stop a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette for speeding, but the […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS

