ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Soccer Takes Down Auburn to Cap Impressive Regular Season

The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide soccer team was victorious in the Iron Bowl Thursday night, taking down Auburn in its final regular season game. The win wasn’t like the usual dominance that the team has displayed much of the season, however. It took a late game header from forward Riley Tanner on a pass from midfielder Kat Rogers in the 86th minute to lift the Tide over the Tigers, and it ended up being the only score of the entire contest.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa County Beats Brookwood in Season Finale

The Tuscaloosa County Wildcats beat the Brookwood Panthers 20-14 in its season finale. Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Tuscaloosa County got on the board first with a 47-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Braden Smith to wide...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama Football After The Calm

After eight consecutive games, Alabama has arrived at its most common bye week, the open date. As has been most common in the Nick Saban Era at Bama, the opponent next week – Saturday, Nov. 5 – will be LSU. Kickoff in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge is at 6 p.m. CDT (the final day of Daylight Savings Time this year) with ESPN televising.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa Academy Demolishes Holt on Senior Night

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." In the final week of high school football before playoffs, the Tuscaloosa Academy Knights, on a senior night destroyed the Holt Ironmen 41-6. To start the game the Knight deferred and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Alumni returns for Magic City Classic Weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alumni coming from all across the country to experience the magic city classic this weekend. It feels like homecoming for most of the alumni that show up here for the magic city classic. Many of them have been coming here for over a decade. Alabama State...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Olympic Gold Medalist Vonetta Flowers speaks at Dr. Wilson Fallin Jr. lecture series

MONTEVALLO – On Feb. 19, 2002, in Salt Lake City, Utah, a 26-year-old Black woman from Bessemer, Alabama, made history. Vonetta Flowers, along with her teammate Jill Bakken, became the first U.S. women’s bobsled team to compete in the Olympics, the first to win a gold medal and Flowers became the first person of African descent—male or female—to ever win a gold medal in the Winter Olympics.
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Rickey Smiley Morning Show LIVE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Magic City Classic Weekend is not the same without the early morning party featuring the Rickey Smiley Morning Show hosted by 98.7 Kiss, and after two years in quarantine the LIVE show is BACK!. This year, Rickey hosted his morning show live from the Boutwell...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Local vendors cash in during Magic City Classic weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local vendors are cashing in after today’s Magic City Classic takeover. Thousands are in town to enjoy all Magic City Classic weekend has to offer, and vendors around legion field tell CBS42 that for them the classic means fun, excitement, and big bucks. Jefferson county district attorney, Danny Carr, says the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy