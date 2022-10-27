The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide soccer team was victorious in the Iron Bowl Thursday night, taking down Auburn in its final regular season game. The win wasn’t like the usual dominance that the team has displayed much of the season, however. It took a late game header from forward Riley Tanner on a pass from midfielder Kat Rogers in the 86th minute to lift the Tide over the Tigers, and it ended up being the only score of the entire contest.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO