How to Watch No. 6 Alabama Football at No. 15 LSU
Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's matchup with the Tigers
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama football: 5 players who could tilt the Crimson Tide toward Atlanta
The long-awaited bye week is over for Alabama, and that very short, very challenging 4-game stretch run has suddenly arrived, without a warning. First comes a road rivalry showdown this Saturday night against a ranked LSU team that’s feeling great about itself coming off its own bye week. Second...
Breaking Down Alabama’s Exhibition Win Over Southern Illinois
Nate Oats and his 2022-23 Alabama basketball team hosted Southern Illinois Saturday at Foster Auditorium on campus and beat the Salukis 73-64. Bama won the charity exhibition but did not finish strong as the Tide led 62-42 at the 7:55 mark. Here’s a look at how the nine available scholarship...
Alabama Soccer Takes Down Auburn to Cap Impressive Regular Season
The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide soccer team was victorious in the Iron Bowl Thursday night, taking down Auburn in its final regular season game. The win wasn’t like the usual dominance that the team has displayed much of the season, however. It took a late game header from forward Riley Tanner on a pass from midfielder Kat Rogers in the 86th minute to lift the Tide over the Tigers, and it ended up being the only score of the entire contest.
Tuscaloosa County Beats Brookwood in Season Finale
The Tuscaloosa County Wildcats beat the Brookwood Panthers 20-14 in its season finale. Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Tuscaloosa County got on the board first with a 47-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Braden Smith to wide...
8th Grader Kicks First Football Ever for Gordo High School, Scores in Final Play Against
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Gordo High School has a new member of their football team who is making a quick impression on the team and the community in a game he's never played before.
247Sports
Alabama Football After The Calm
After eight consecutive games, Alabama has arrived at its most common bye week, the open date. As has been most common in the Nick Saban Era at Bama, the opponent next week – Saturday, Nov. 5 – will be LSU. Kickoff in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge is at 6 p.m. CDT (the final day of Daylight Savings Time this year) with ESPN televising.
Tuscaloosa Academy Demolishes Holt on Senior Night
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." In the final week of high school football before playoffs, the Tuscaloosa Academy Knights, on a senior night destroyed the Holt Ironmen 41-6. To start the game the Knight deferred and...
Alabama high school football scores: Did your team win or lose?
Here are all the Alabama high school football scores from around the state from Friday, October 28, 2022. Jacksonville Christian 46, Tabernacle Christian School 32. Madison Academy 49, Westminster Christian Academy 14. Mars Hill Bible 35, Linden 6. Meek 48, Oakman 22. Northridge 41, Alma Bryant 14. Northside 27, Sipsey...
wvtm13.com
Alumni returns for Magic City Classic Weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alumni coming from all across the country to experience the magic city classic this weekend. It feels like homecoming for most of the alumni that show up here for the magic city classic. Many of them have been coming here for over a decade. Alabama State...
Shelby Reporter
Olympic Gold Medalist Vonetta Flowers speaks at Dr. Wilson Fallin Jr. lecture series
MONTEVALLO – On Feb. 19, 2002, in Salt Lake City, Utah, a 26-year-old Black woman from Bessemer, Alabama, made history. Vonetta Flowers, along with her teammate Jill Bakken, became the first U.S. women’s bobsled team to compete in the Olympics, the first to win a gold medal and Flowers became the first person of African descent—male or female—to ever win a gold medal in the Winter Olympics.
Roll Call, The Rooftop Bar at Saban-Backed Alamite Hotel, Now Open in Downtown Tuscaloosa
Roll Call, the city's newest rooftop bar and restaurant, opens Friday evening on the top floor of the Alamite Hotel on 6th Street in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa. The new bar and eatery sits atop the Alamite Hotel, which opened earlier this year with financial backing from Nick and Terry Saban, the king and queen of Alabama football.
wvtm13.com
Rickey Smiley Morning Show LIVE
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Magic City Classic Weekend is not the same without the early morning party featuring the Rickey Smiley Morning Show hosted by 98.7 Kiss, and after two years in quarantine the LIVE show is BACK!. This year, Rickey hosted his morning show live from the Boutwell...
81st annual Magic City Classic: Road closures, where to park, how to get to Legion Field Stadium
The 81st edition of the Magic City Classic is finally here. This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and the Alabama State University Hornets will face off in their historic gridiron rivalry at Birmingham’s Legion Field Stadium. Planning to head to the game? Here’s what to...
Local vendors cash in during Magic City Classic weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local vendors are cashing in after today’s Magic City Classic takeover. Thousands are in town to enjoy all Magic City Classic weekend has to offer, and vendors around legion field tell CBS42 that for them the classic means fun, excitement, and big bucks. Jefferson county district attorney, Danny Carr, says the […]
First Look: Homewood Bagel Company Opens 2nd Location Friday on 15th Street
Homewood Bagel Company expanded their Birmingham-based business to Tuscaloosa, officially opening their second location on 15th Street Friday morning. As previously reported, owners Ginny and Joe Leavens began their company in 2019 and decided to expand to Tuscaloosa, which Ginny considers her second home. The bagel shop offers 18 made-from-scratch...
Suspect in kidnapping and killing of father of 4 Nathan Gemeinhart extradited to Alabama
The man charged with capital murder in the killing of a Jefferson County father is back in Alabama. Youit Jones, 35, is charged in the slaying of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies extradited Jones to Alabama from Oklahoma. He was booked into the jail just before 9:30 p.m....
birminghamtimes.com
Dr. Shelley Stewart, Radio and Business Legend, Honored with Birmingham’s Top Award
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin on Friday presented Civil Rights leader, veteran radio broadcaster and advertising executive Dr. Shelley Stewart with the “Putting People First” award, one of the city’s top honors. The presentation at Boutwell Auditorium in downtown came during the annual AWAKEN event which celebrates the...
81st annual Magic City Classic parade: How to watch live, what to know if you go
It’s gameday. The 81st edition of the Magic City Classic is finally here. This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and the Alabama State University Hornets will face off in their historic gridiron rivalry at Birmingham’s Legion Field. The Magic City Classic Parade kicked off...
wbrc.com
Attorney General Steve Marshall calls for ‘some wholesale changes’ at BWWB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Thursday he’s concerned about billing problems at the Birmingham Water Works Board and called for ‘some wholesale changes’ to the utility’s management structure. “Obviously we have concerns about what we’ve seen and what we’ve read, and...
