Benzinga
US Chicago PMI Might Improve Slightly To This Level In October, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Monday
U.S. stocks closed mixed on Friday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 300 points amid gains in Apple Inc. AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The Chicago PMI for October is scheduled for release at 9:45...
KEYT
Some forms of popular antibiotic amoxicillin in short supply, likely due to increased demand
Amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat a broad range of conditions, is in short supply, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. The agency lists amoxicillin oral solution in its drug shortage database, which relies on reports from manufacturers. The oral solution is an anti-infective used with pediatric patients.
