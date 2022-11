WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A light's-out final three sets by the No. 12 Purdue Boilermakers propelled the squad to a 3-1 victory versus Indiana (18-25, 25-15, 25-10, 25-13) to keep the Monon Spike in West Lafayette. With the win, Purdue has retained the rivalry trophy for 15 consecutive years.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO