Read full article on original website
Related
LJWORLD
Governor appoints two new judges for 7th Judicial District in Douglas County
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly appointed new judges on Friday to fill two vacancies in the 7th Judicial District, which serves Douglas County. The new judges are Carl A. Folsom III and Catherine Theisen, both of Lawrence, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Folsom is an assistant...
LJWORLD
Douglas County chief assistant district attorney named Kansas Prosecutor of the Year
A prosecutor with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office has been named the 2022 Kansas Prosecutor of the Year for her work with children in need of care. The Kansas County and District Attorneys Association announced the winner of the award, Katy Britton, at its fall conference last week. The association is made up of state, county and city employees whose principal duties are prosecution of violations of state laws, according to the KCDAA website.
LJWORLD
Kansas Gov. Kelly touts economy in reelection bid as Republicans blame her for inflation
Topeka — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is hoping Kansans don’t have a short memory. She is betting her reelection chances on her ability to convince voters the state was in disarray just before she took office four years ago. She says her tenure has brought stability to a...
LJWORLD
Lawrence man charged with threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner
TOPEKA — A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threatening to kill one of the state’s congressmen. But his trial has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers or follow what’s going on in court.
LJWORLD
City leaders to consider fee waiver for project that will install $2.7M fiber internet network for school district
City leaders will soon consider waiving a fee that the city typically charges businesses to use public right-of-way for a company that will be building a fiber internet network for the Lawrence school district. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will consider authorizing a memorandum of...
LJWORLD
Kids in the Midwest will get more blood screenings under EPA plan to deal with lead threat
A study shows about half of children in the United States have detectable levels of lead in their blood, despite federal regulations that ban or restrict its use. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency adopted a new strategy to reduce exposure, particularly in low-income and communities of color that are disproportionately affected.
LJWORLD
Residents concerned LPD has ‘hands-off’ policy with homeless; police chief says that’s not policy but he’s concerned about rising tensions, talk of firearms
First, it was a man shouting a whole lot of expletives running from his vehicle parked near the Kansas River in downtown Lawrence. Next, it was the man sticking his head through the rolled-down car window of a woman who had stopped to have a conversation with another woman in the area.
LJWORLD
With only one organization signed up so far, city needs more volunteers to open emergency winter shelter
With only a month until it is scheduled to open its emergency cold-weather shelter, the City of Lawrence needs to find several dozen additional volunteers if the shelter is to open as planned. This is the second year the city plans to operate the Winter Emergency Shelter in the Community...
LJWORLD
Douglas County court filings for Oct. 30, 2022
Noah Matthew Busaro Tracy, 29, Eudora, and Samntha Renee Young, 30, Eudora. Jessica R. Pierce, 35, Lawrence, and Travis Roy Hagerman, 37, Lawrence. Lane Edward Anderson, 33, Lawrence, and Robin Lynn Luetters, 34,Lawrence. Brandon Tyler Holland, 33, Baldwin City, and Marisa Elaine Garcia, 32, Lawrence. Katlynn Anne Templeton, 24, Lawrence,...
LJWORLD
Donna Morey
Donna Marie Morey, 84, Lawrence, passed away on Wed., October 26, 2022 at her home. Private family services are planned. warrenmcelwain.com.
LJWORLD
Firebirds fight but come up short at 6A state volleyball tourney
Just a few points made the difference between the Free State High volleyball team advancing to Saturday’s Class 6A state semifinals and going home on Friday from the state tourney in Salina. Seventh-seeded Free State finished the day 1-2 in pool play and came up short of advancing to...
LJWORLD
Cole Keltner
Cole Michael Keltner, 24, Tonganoxie, KS. Funeral11 am Saturday 10/29/22 at Westside Family Church Leavenworth, KS Visitation at the church from 9-11 am. Burial in Maple Grove Cemetery, Tonganoxie.
LJWORLD
The story of Kansas’ Holly Kersgieter and her unapologetic, unrelenting game
Maybe you’ve watched her play and seen her lead the Jayhawks in scoring and make tough baskets at crucial moments. Maybe you’ve seen her competitiveness wash away every emotion from her face so there’s nothing left but a steely glare of intensity. Maybe you’ve seen her laugh...
LJWORLD
Lawrence native Steven Davis named new play by play voice of Kansas women’s basketball
Lawrence native and longtime broadcaster Steven Davis is joining the Kansas women’s basketball program as its play by play voice for the 2022-23 season. Davis replaces Jimmy Chavez, who called KU women’s games for the past seven seasons before moving to Omaha, Nebraska in August. The son of...
LJWORLD
Kansas soccer closes season with 5-1 loss to No. 15 TCU at Big 12 tournament
The Kansas soccer team fell to No. 15 TCU in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championship in Round Rock, Texas, on Sunday, losing 5-1. Super-senior Rylan Childers scored the lone goal for the Jayhawks, whose season comes to an end with a 9-9-2 record. The Jayhawks reached Sunday’s postseason...
Comments / 0