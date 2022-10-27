ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

LJWORLD

Douglas County chief assistant district attorney named Kansas Prosecutor of the Year

A prosecutor with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office has been named the 2022 Kansas Prosecutor of the Year for her work with children in need of care. The Kansas County and District Attorneys Association announced the winner of the award, Katy Britton, at its fall conference last week. The association is made up of state, county and city employees whose principal duties are prosecution of violations of state laws, according to the KCDAA website.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence man charged with threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner

TOPEKA — A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threatening to kill one of the state’s congressmen. But his trial has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers or follow what’s going on in court.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Douglas County court filings for Oct. 30, 2022

Noah Matthew Busaro Tracy, 29, Eudora, and Samntha Renee Young, 30, Eudora. Jessica R. Pierce, 35, Lawrence, and Travis Roy Hagerman, 37, Lawrence. Lane Edward Anderson, 33, Lawrence, and Robin Lynn Luetters, 34,Lawrence. Brandon Tyler Holland, 33, Baldwin City, and Marisa Elaine Garcia, 32, Lawrence. Katlynn Anne Templeton, 24, Lawrence,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Donna Morey

Donna Marie Morey, 84, Lawrence, passed away on Wed., October 26, 2022 at her home. Private family services are planned. warrenmcelwain.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Firebirds fight but come up short at 6A state volleyball tourney

Just a few points made the difference between the Free State High volleyball team advancing to Saturday’s Class 6A state semifinals and going home on Friday from the state tourney in Salina. Seventh-seeded Free State finished the day 1-2 in pool play and came up short of advancing to...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Cole Keltner

Cole Michael Keltner, 24, Tonganoxie, KS. Funeral11 am Saturday 10/29/22 at Westside Family Church Leavenworth, KS Visitation at the church from 9-11 am. Burial in Maple Grove Cemetery, Tonganoxie.
TONGANOXIE, KS

