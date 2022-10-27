Read full article on original website
Boilers Retain Monon Spike for 15th Straight Year
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A light's-out final three sets by the No. 12 Purdue Boilermakers propelled the squad to a 3-1 victory versus Indiana (18-25, 25-15, 25-10, 25-13) to keep the Monon Spike in West Lafayette. With the win, Purdue has retained the rivalry trophy for 15 consecutive years.
Boilers Fall in 5 at Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. – The No. 12 Purdue Boilermakers fell in five sets at Northwestern, 23-25, 25-23, 18-25, 17-25, 11-15) despite a Big Ten season-high 16 blocks. With the result, Purdue moves to 15-6 overall and 6-5 in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers out-blocked the Cats 16-8, marking not only...
Hill, Love Win Events on Friday Night at Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Maggie Love claimed her seventh individual event victory of season and the Boilermakers capped the session by winning the 200 freestyle relay, highlighting the opening night of action for Purdue women's swimming & diving in a two-day dual meet at Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights hold a...
Father found not guilty of neglect, after accused of abandoning adopted daughter
LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Michael Barnett, the father accused of abandoning his adopted daughter in Lafayette before moving from Westfield to Canada has been found not guilty of neglect. Jurors deliberated for about two hours before reaching the verdict Thursday. Michael and Kristine Barnett were charged in 2019 after their adopted daughter, who is from Ukraine and has […]
