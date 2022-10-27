This apartment in New York, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 1,020 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Rachel Ostow Lustbader. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Soaring ceiling heights of 13 feet bring spectacular light into the unit throughout the day and stunning sunsets at night. Hardwood oak floors and generous closets run throughout the apartment. Breathtaking water views define this mint condition one-bedroom plus home office, one-bath 1020-square foot apartment in the highly sought after One Brooklyn Bridge Park Condominium located at 360 Furman Street in Brooklyn Heights. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. Built in 1928 as a warehouse and converted to condominiums in 2007, the complex offers a full-time doorman and concierge, and a wealth of amenities including an attended parking garage, 3000-square-foot gym with Peleton bikes, weight and stretching rooms, 2 yoga studios, a screening room, music room, playrooms, a golf simulator room, and two conference rooms. The spa bathroom features a free-standing soaking tub, stall shower, and vanity.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO