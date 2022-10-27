Read full article on original website
Houston Mansion With Versailles-Inspired Gardens Becomes the Area’s First $20 Million-Plus Single-Family Home
A European-style estate in Houston with one of the biggest price tags in the city and gardens inspired by the Palace of Versailles has finally found a buyer after more than three years. The listing, with an asking price of $26.5 million, went into contract in September and closed on...
New York, New York, Apartment With 1,020 Square Feet and One Bedroom Asks $1.4 Million
This apartment in New York, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 1,020 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Rachel Ostow Lustbader. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Soaring ceiling heights of 13 feet bring spectacular light into the unit throughout the day and stunning sunsets at night. Hardwood oak floors and generous closets run throughout the apartment. Breathtaking water views define this mint condition one-bedroom plus home office, one-bath 1020-square foot apartment in the highly sought after One Brooklyn Bridge Park Condominium located at 360 Furman Street in Brooklyn Heights. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. Built in 1928 as a warehouse and converted to condominiums in 2007, the complex offers a full-time doorman and concierge, and a wealth of amenities including an attended parking garage, 3000-square-foot gym with Peleton bikes, weight and stretching rooms, 2 yoga studios, a screening room, music room, playrooms, a golf simulator room, and two conference rooms. The spa bathroom features a free-standing soaking tub, stall shower, and vanity.
This Hawaiian Escape Overlooks a Prime Surfing Spot Known as Acid Drops
Perched above a prime surfing area known as Acid Drops, this cozy four-bedroom home offers a heated pool, open views, an oceanfront lanai and 290 feet of water frontage. “It’s on a rocky, craggy point overlooking one of the best surfing beaches in Hawaii, and there are other great beaches nearby,” said listing agent Neal Norman of Hawaii Life.
Los Angeles, California, Home With 4,400 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $7.5 Million
This exceptional home located in Los Angeles, California, features 4,400 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Graham Larson. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. The heart of the home is an open great room that includes a bright, inviting dining area with sturdy ceiling beams, a living area with an eye-catching fireplace surrounded by built-in bookshelves, and a warm, welcoming kitchen with farmhouse sinks, distinctively detailed wood cabinetry, an oversized island, and stainless-steel appliances including a six-burner Wolf range with a griddle. Steps away is an open-air patio flooded with sunlight and a refreshing swimming pool & spa enveloped by dramatic stonework, thriving greenery, and colorful flora. Fenced expanses of manicured grounds and tall trees create the perfect setting for peaceful private wanderings, all just an 8-minute drive from Sunset Boulevard. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. Enjoy alfresco festivities on the cool and breezy covered patio that includes an outdoor kitchen rich with organic hues boasting a built-in stainless-steel grill, a single tap kegerator, and a pizza oven with tile accents. One of four bedrooms, the upstairs owner's suite features a striking pitched beamed ceiling, an expansive walk-in closet, an outdoor patio and an en suite bath with dual vanities and a spa tub tucked away in a windowed corner.
Globally, ‘Desires and Needs Are Converging’ Among the Next Generation of Luxury Buyers
Considering its first property was iconic Mansion on Turtle Creek—a one-time private residence—it seems natural that Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has branched into residential real estate. From that single property, the Hong Kong-based company now manages 29 luxury hotels, resorts and residences in 17 countries, with 24 new...
Chicago, Illinois, Home With 6,873 Square Feet and Five Bedrooms Asks $3.42 Million
This stunning home in Chicago, Illinois, has 6,873 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Stephanie Klein Trout. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. A truly stunning home with a unique floorplan featuring dual staircases to the upper floors, 4 outdoor living spaces, 3 "En-suite" bedrooms on the second and third floors, a 4th bedroom/study on the second floor and a 5th bedroom and bath on the lower level, two half baths, attached 3-car garage, expansive screening room with custom shelving surrounding the room and a home gym. Impeccably appointed throughout with, Terrazzo floor, custom tiling, custom paneling, including a Quatrefoil metal screens between the living room and dining room, custom cabinetry, a chef's kitchen with honed marble countertops, double oven, cooktop, over-sized refrigerator, walk-in pantry, separate beverage center, two wood-burning fireplaces, family room, mudroom, kitchen command center, second-floor laundry room, and many, many recent updates. Three of the outdoor spaces open into interior rooms on the first, second and third levels of the home to create wonderful indoor/outdoor living experiences. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. nan.
Brazil’s Colorful Fishing Village Trancoso Is Booming—Just Ask Anderson Cooper
When Anderson Cooper first visited the Brazilian beachfront town of Trancoso in 2016, he knew immediately that he had to own a vacation home there. “I had been going to Brazil for more than a decade at that point and had heard about the charm of Trancoso for years,” said the CNN anchor. “From the moment I visited, I was taken by the magic—the beaches, the main square called the Quadrado, the mix of cultures and how authentic and un-touristy it was.”
Quirky English House—With a Dash of Japanese Minka—Lists for Nearly £6 Million
“Part Japanese, part medieval cloister, part Roman villa”—that’s how host Kevin McCloud described this property on the Channel 4 home-building and renovation show “Grand Designs.”. Now, the architectural amalgamation, otherwise known as Abbey Orchard House, is on the market for £5.95 million (US$6.8 million). The...
