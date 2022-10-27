Read full article on original website
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after recording sharp gains in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped more than 800 points, while the Nasdaq added over 300 points on Friday. The Dow Jones recorded gains for the fourth week in a row, adding around 5.7% last week.
The sinking feeling that so many economists and retail watchers had going into the fall — with inflation spiking and recession looming — has landed in the financial statements and outlooks of even fashion’s strongest players. Amazon warned last week that its fourth-quarter operating profits could flatline, while Vans- and Supreme-parent VF Corp. cut its annual outlook — for the third time — down to adjusted earnings a share of $2.40 to $2.50 from the $3.30 to $3.40 forecast in May. More from WWDRalph Lauren RTW Spring 2023Arrivals at Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2023Red Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The...
