Read full article on original website
Related
ucsf.edu
Six UCSF Researchers Win NIH High-Risk, High-Reward Research Grant
The National Institute of Health (NIH) High-Risk, High-Reward (HRHR) program awards more than $200 million to researchers across different stages of their careers, including six UCSF researchers. The HRHR program under the Common Fund supports research that is “transformative, catalytic, synergistic, cross-cutting, and has unique potential in areas of behavioral and biomedical research”.
ucsf.edu
UP CLOSE | UCSF Fresno Physicians Volunteer at Two Cities Marathon to Provide Medical Care
For the past decade, UCSF Fresno Emergency Medicine and Wilderness Medicine physicians and medical residents have cared for race participants at the Two Cities Marathon that takes place yearly in Fresno/Clovis on the first weekend of November. And this year, the tradition continues. Leah Bauer, MD, an Emergency Medicine faculty...
Comments / 0