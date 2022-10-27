The National Institute of Health (NIH) High-Risk, High-Reward (HRHR) program awards more than $200 million to researchers across different stages of their careers, including six UCSF researchers. The HRHR program under the Common Fund supports research that is “transformative, catalytic, synergistic, cross-cutting, and has unique potential in areas of behavioral and biomedical research”.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO