Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Dodgers News: A New Trea Turner Replacement Has Been Circled and It Isn't Someone You Heard Yet
Dodgers fans are still hoping for their shortstop Trea Turner to return
NBC Sports
Was Framber Valdez using a foreign substance? Phillies react
HOUSTON -- The Phillies have rallied from behind often enough this season and this month, in particular, that it qualified as a mini-surprise Saturday night when they couldn't come up with the big hit they needed. Framber Valdez was too filthy. The Astros lefty stifled the Phils, allowing one run...
Dodgers: Retired MLB Slugger Interprets Cody Bellinger’s Woes
The powering Mark McGwire shares his thoughts on Bellinger’s struggles at the plate and how he can fix it.
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
Joe Buck Says It’s “Time for Someone Else” to Call the World Series
Baseball fans will hear the voice of a different Joe when they tune into the coverage of the 2022 World Series. After calling the MLB championship for more than two decades, Joe Buck quit World Series coverage in March 2022 as a result of his move from Fox to ESPN, and so now Fox’s Joe Davis will call the games.
Ex-Red Sox World Series champion announces his retirement
The show is officially over for one former World Series champion. Longtime Boston Red Sox utilityman Brock Holt took to Instagram this week to announce that he is retiring from baseball. “Damn it that was fun,” he wrote. “For parts of 10 years I got to do the only thing...
3 longtime Dodgers who (might have) played their final game in LA
Woah, man. It took Justin Turner nearly 10 days to process the Los Angeles Dodgers’ early exit from the postseason. It’s unclear if LA fans, even after the San Diego Padres’ elimination, have been able to do the same. The 111-win season went down the tubes, in...
batterypower.com
Braves 40-man roster outlook heading into the offseason
The World Series will get underway Friday in Houston and unfortunately, it will not be the Atlanta Braves who are facing the Astros in a rematch. The focus for the Braves now shifts to the offseason, which will get underway as soon as the Fall Classic is completed. Atlanta enters the offseason in good shape with much of its young core locked up for a long time. Still, there are questions that will need to be answered and the biggest is at shortstop where Dansby Swanson is a free agent. We will be examining a lot of these decisions in closer detail over the next few weeks, but for now here is a snapshot of where things stand heading into the offseason.
Dusty Baker gains dishonorable distinction with Game 1 loss
It appears that Dusty Baker pulled a [checks notes] Dusty Baker with Friday’s loss in Game 1 of the World Series. Baker and the Houston Astros dropped their Fall Classic opener to the Philadelphia Phillies despite jumping out to an early 5-0 lead after three innings. The Phillies scored three in the fourth inning and two in the fifth inning to tie the game before eventually winning in extras by the final of 6-5.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Top Shortstop Priority Over Aaron Judge
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been mentioned early on as being one of the many teams who are interested in courting New York Yankees free agent Aaron Judge, but with Trea Turner hitting the open market as well, their focus could be addressing that need. Following the disappointment of a...
Report: Carlos Correa could draw interest from surprising team
The shortstop position will be the subject of a lot of intrigue again this offseason across MLB, and Carlos Correa will be at the center of it. The Minnesota Twins star could change teams, but one destination might come as a big surprise. The Los Angeles Dodgers are likely to...
NBC Sports
Phillies make 2 changes to World Series roster
The Phillies made two changes to their roster for the World Series. Utilityman Nick Maton and reliever Nick Nelson are active. They take the place of outfielder Dalton Guthrie and left-hander Bailey Falter, who were on the NLCS roster. The left-handed-hitting Maton appeared at second base, third base, shortstop, left...
dodgerblue.com
Joe Davis Makes Fall Classic Debut As Part Of FOX Sports 25th World Series Broadcast
The World Series stage is set between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, with Game 1 taking place on Friday at 5 p.m. PT from Minute Maid Park. For the 25th time, the World Series is being broadcasted exclusively by Fox Sports. Their coverage is also available on Fox Deportes and the Fox Sports app. But for the first time in more than two decades, the game will not be called by Joe Buck.
numberfire.com
Brandon Marsh not in Phillies' Saturday lineup for World Series Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. In Game 2 of the World Series, Marsh is being replaced in center field by Matt Vierling versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 33 plate appearances this postseason, Marsh has a .167 batting average...
dodgerblue.com
Rob Manfred: MLB Likely Keeping Automatic Runner Rule For Extra Innings
When MLB was looking to navigate a regular season amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the league and Players Association (MLBPA) agreed to the implementation of an automatic runner being placed on second base during extra innings in the interest of health and safety. The rule did not carryover into the...
MLB Silver Slugger finalists announced:
Major League Baseball has announced the Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award finalists for the 2022 season, with several local players earning a nod as some of the league's best hitters. The honor, which has been awarded since 1990, honors the league's best hitters. MLB managers and coaches are responsible for the voting process, one of which will be awarded to the best at each respective position. The winners will be announced on Nov. 10. RELATED: Gold Glove Award finalists announcedFor the first time since its inception, the Silver Slugger Award will also recognize the utility player position, for those versatile athletes who can field...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Prospect Ryan Pepiot Thankful For ‘Memorable’ 2022 Season
Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Ryan Pepiot made his MLB debut this year and appeared in nine games (seven starts) as the team relied on their organizational pitching depth at various points throughout the season. The 24-year-old had mixed results in his first experience at the big league level, but nonetheless...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Winter League, World Series, more
The Dusty Baker led Astros have tied the World Series at 1 game a piece with the Phillies with a 5-2 win on Saturday night, as the series moves to Philadelphia for three games from October 31st and November 2nd. Spooky times indeed. The offseason will begin shortly after the conclusion of the World Series, so I am rooting for a quick series. Meanwhile, a handful of players from the Braves organization have opted to play baseball in one of the winter leagues this “offseason. This list includes Eddie Rosario, as he attempts to shake off a disastrous 2022 season for him.
