The World Series will get underway Friday in Houston and unfortunately, it will not be the Atlanta Braves who are facing the Astros in a rematch. The focus for the Braves now shifts to the offseason, which will get underway as soon as the Fall Classic is completed. Atlanta enters the offseason in good shape with much of its young core locked up for a long time. Still, there are questions that will need to be answered and the biggest is at shortstop where Dansby Swanson is a free agent. We will be examining a lot of these decisions in closer detail over the next few weeks, but for now here is a snapshot of where things stand heading into the offseason.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO