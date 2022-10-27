Read full article on original website
Presentation of 'Poor Houses and Town Farms: The Hard Road for Paupers' at Gordon-Nash Library
NEW HAMPTON — The New Hampton Historical Society presents "Poor Houses and Town Farms: The Hard Road for Paupers," on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Gordon-Nash Library. The early Northeastern colonies followed the lead of England’s 1601 Poor Law, imposing compulsory taxes for maintenance of the poor, making no distinction between “vagrant, vicious poor” and the helpless and honest poor. This confusion persisted for generations and led to the establishment of alms houses and poor farms and, later, county institutions that would collectively come to form a dark chapter in New Hampshire history.
Franklin working on ordinance to protect its drinking water
FRANKLIN — The City of Franklin is engaging residents and business owners to spread awareness that the city is working to protect its drinking water by creating a Groundwater Protection Ordinance. The Franklin Planning Board is taking the lead on this project and is working with the New Hampshire Water Works Association and the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, in conjunction with the Town of Sanbornton, to inform this effort.
Hampton resident rescued from capsized sailboat in Wolfeboro
WOLFEBORO — A Hampton man sailing on Lake Winnipesaukee had to be rescued when his vessel overturned in the choppy waters Thursday. State Marine Patrol identified the man as Dylan Sutton, 31, of Hampton.
Jim Chase: Caravona understands the partnerships between schools and community
Kelley Caravona is a great choice for the Laconia School Board for the residents of Ward 2. She has been very involved in Laconia schools, having had two children graduate from Laconia High School and having worked at Pleasant Street School for nine years. She understands the partnerships between the schools and community, and she has a clear focus of support for all students. She will bring a clear vision for the future to the Laconia School District.
Lisa Smart: With freedom of choice comes accountability in contributing to society
My name is Lisa Smart. I am running for New Hampshire state representative for Meredith. I would like to ask the voters of Meredith to vote Smart on Nov. 8.
2022 NH Pumpkin Fest Map
LACONIA — The New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival is back. For the first time in two years, the c…
In Laconia Schools: A vertical plan to prepare students for the next step in their lives
New Hampshire Senate Bill 276 was written to support the economic balance of New Hampshire's workforce by ensuring that 65% of graduating high school students will have the opportunity for immediate post-secondary qualifications, from certificates and industry-recognized credentials to advanced degrees by 2025. Referred to as “The Drive to 65,” the focus of the legislation is on reducing education and training costs to both students and employers, providing easier access and entry into the workforce by creating ways for New Hampshire high school students to earn career-ready credentials. To meet the needs of SB 276 and the needs of a future in which careers and opportunities will be constantly changing, Laconia High School has created a vertical plan for learning that is a commitment to helping our students realize their futures. This four-year vertical plan includes a future learning pathway system of rich, cohesive, and relevant learning experiences purposefully designed to have a transformative impact in preparing students for life readiness. The plan is the next step in an ongoing framework built to support student life-readiness.
'Our Hometown' host guest speaker at women' retreat
GILFORD — Gilford Community Church recently held a women’s retreat at Brookwood Conference Center in Alton for both members and the public. Full-time writer, humorist, storyteller, and current host of "Our Hometown" on New Hampshire PBS, Rebecca Rule, was guest speaker at the retreat.
Gilford GotLunch hosts food and cash donation drive Nov. 8
GILFORD — Food insecurity knows no political affiliation. We support kids and families year round. Gilford Got Lunch will be doing a food and cash donation drive on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., in the lobby of the Gilford Youth Center, 19 Potter Hill Road, while voting is happening. Donations are welcome of soup, canned tuna and chicken, peanut butter, instant cereal (plain), vegetables, rice, pasta, etc.
Mike MacFadzen: Voters who want an even-tempered sheriff have a write-in option
My name is Mike MacFadzen, and I am a Reagan Republican. I would like to thank all those who have supported me during this election cycle both in the primary and now for a write-in campaign. The support and encouragement to be a write-in candidate has been tremendous. The first question that I was asked was if I would accept the position if I won as a write-in candidate. The answer is: of course. There are other reasons to write me in for Belknap County Sheriff. The primary result clearly indicates that if the Democrat write-in votes had counted, I would have won easily.
'tamama’s kitchen,' exhibit of ceramic and studio art starts Nov. 1
NEW HAMPTON — “tamama’s kitchen,” an exhibit of Tamara Mann’s functional and sculptural ceramics and drawings, will be on exhibit in New Hampton School’s Galletly Gallery from Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Tuesday, Dec. 13. The gallery will be closed during the school’s Thanksgiving break, from Nov. 18 through Nov.28. The public is invited to a reception for the artist on Friday, Nov. 4, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Pumpkin Fest is back and spookier than ever
LACONIA — The New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival is back. For the first time in two years, the city's downtown will come to life to celebrate the fall season. According to Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce President Karmen Gifford, this year's festival will be spookier than previous years. “There's been...
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 59 service calls from 8 a.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday. Two people were arrested.
Silver Bells Holiday Craft Fair set for Nov. 5-6
TILTON — The Lakes Region Silver Bells Holiday Craft Fair at Tanger Outlets will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Don't miss the arts & crafts fair with over 90 artisans. Elise will demonstrate chainsaw artistry during the fair both days. There will also be spinning wheel demos. Exhibits will include holiday wreaths, ornaments, Lakes Region photography, soy candles, goat milk soaps, gourmet honey, macrame chairs and swings, soft sculpture, jewelry, NH maple syrup products, pottery and ceramics, handpoured soaps and personal care products, charcuterie boards, cribbage boards, pet products, clothing, books, and lanterns.
John Shelley sings at UUSL Church Nov. 6
LACONIA — The Laconia Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia is pleased is bringing back their yearly seasonal concerts. The autumn concert will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 4 p.m., at the UUSL Church at 172 Pleasant St. This concert features John Shelley, a local musician. Shelley wrote...
Winni Playhouse welcomes return of youth productions with two plays on same set
MEREDITH — It’s an inexplicable trick mastered by the best playwrights, writing plays that are somehow able to speak to moments in history yet to come. Such is the case for the two plays that the Winnipesaukee Playhouse Education Department is opening this week: “Alexander and The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day,” and “[title of show].”
Fulton E. Rudolph
NORTHFIELD — Fulton E. Rudolph, 73, of Northfield, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, s…
