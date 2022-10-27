ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lac Du Flambeau, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WJFW-TV

Rhinelander looking to invest $13 million into city infrastructure in 2023

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - 2022 is coming to an end, but that’s not stopping the city of Rhinelander and Mayor Kris Hanus from planning out new projects for 2023. "We are looking to do roughly $13 million dollars of capital improvements on our water utilities and roads for starting next spring," said Mayor Hanus. "Hopefully if we get contract and a bid on it, we can give us a pretty good price," he added.
RHINELANDER, WI
The Detroit Free Press

New resort ownership may cause important snowmobile trail to close

A change in ownership of a popular ski resort in Michigan's Upper Peninsula could throw a wrench in the plans for snowmobilers this year. New owners at the Snow River Mountain Resort announced they would no longer allow snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle operation on their property, which would cause the closure of an "important stretch" of a trail, the state Department of Natural Resources said in a Tuesday news release.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
WJFW-TV

Northwoods Honor Guard receives $1k donation to go towards equipment bus

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Like many others across the country, the Northwoods Honor Guard march at funerals, giving deceased veterans the honor they deserve. Recently, the group has received funds for a new bus, which will help them travel to events - a vehicle for equipment and carpooling. The group already received a separate $1,000 donation from Pinewood Country Club last month.
EAGLE RIVER, WI
WJFW-TV

Families go trick or treating in Downtown Rhinelander

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - On Saturday, families went trick or treating in Downtown Rhinelander. Every year on the Saturday before Halloween local police and fire departments close off the road to allow kids to safety collect candy from local businesses around town. Chief Lloyd Gauthier from the Rhinelander Police Department says the atmosphere was electric. "As we get further and further away from COVID, people are more willing to go out partake in events like this," said Chief Lloyd Gauthier.
RHINELANDER, WI
My Northern Wisconsin

Lawsuit filed in Price County Sheriff's race - Developing story

Allegations are being made on each side of a hotly-contested sheriff's race.Photo Credit: My Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. Incumbent sheriff, Brian Schmidt, of Prentice, has filed a lawsuit against registered write-in, John Brylski, of Phillips. While John Brylski is not on the ballot, he is a registered write-in, and he is running for the position currently held by Brian Schmidt, which is the role of the Price County Sheriff. Brian Schmidt is running for re-election to this position.
PRICE COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

The Sisterhood Dance returns to Rhinelander

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Halloween is tomorrow and people will be handing out candy but Sunday in Rhinelander, girl scout members celebrated today. The Sisterhood Dance is an event that usually happens every year, but like most events it was stopped due to COVID-19. The event was a Halloween theme so the girls had to pleasure of breaking in their costumes a little bit early, Troop leader Brenda Baker, says bringing everybody together to have fun, is important to boost their morale.
RHINELANDER, WI
My Northern Wisconsin

Libel and police misconduct allegations abound in sheriff's race

Allegations are being made on each side of a hotly-contested sheriff's race in Price County, Wisconsin.Photo Credit: My Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. This article has been updated. If you have already seen this article, please scroll down to "Update - 10/28/22" to read the responses from incumbent candidate Sheriff Brian Schmidt and write-in candidate Mr. John Brylski. You can also access the official complaint.
PRICE COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Mercer Volleyball

It was 2001. Apple came out with iTunes. Shrek made hundreds of millions at the box office. …
WJFW-TV

Mercer Volleyball one win away from state

It was 2001. Apple came out with iTunes. Shrek made hundreds of millions at the box office. And the Mercer Tigers volleyball team won the state tournament. Since then, Mercer has yet to make it back to the final four. But this year, that 20-plus year drought might just end. And if history is any indication, the whole town will be behind the team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy