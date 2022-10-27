Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander looking to invest $13 million into city infrastructure in 2023
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - 2022 is coming to an end, but that’s not stopping the city of Rhinelander and Mayor Kris Hanus from planning out new projects for 2023. "We are looking to do roughly $13 million dollars of capital improvements on our water utilities and roads for starting next spring," said Mayor Hanus. "Hopefully if we get contract and a bid on it, we can give us a pretty good price," he added.
wxpr.org
Natural Resources Board approves 56,000 acre conservation easement in the Northwoods
The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board wants more clarity on access and signage as it goes ahead with a 56,000 acre forest conservation easement in the Northwoods. Much of the easement would cover land in eastern Oneida County, with portions in Langlade County and Forest County as well. DNR Real Estate...
New resort ownership may cause important snowmobile trail to close
A change in ownership of a popular ski resort in Michigan's Upper Peninsula could throw a wrench in the plans for snowmobilers this year. New owners at the Snow River Mountain Resort announced they would no longer allow snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle operation on their property, which would cause the closure of an "important stretch" of a trail, the state Department of Natural Resources said in a Tuesday news release.
WJFW-TV
Northwoods Honor Guard receives $1k donation to go towards equipment bus
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Like many others across the country, the Northwoods Honor Guard march at funerals, giving deceased veterans the honor they deserve. Recently, the group has received funds for a new bus, which will help them travel to events - a vehicle for equipment and carpooling. The group already received a separate $1,000 donation from Pinewood Country Club last month.
WJFW-TV
Families go trick or treating in Downtown Rhinelander
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - On Saturday, families went trick or treating in Downtown Rhinelander. Every year on the Saturday before Halloween local police and fire departments close off the road to allow kids to safety collect candy from local businesses around town. Chief Lloyd Gauthier from the Rhinelander Police Department says the atmosphere was electric. "As we get further and further away from COVID, people are more willing to go out partake in events like this," said Chief Lloyd Gauthier.
Lawsuit filed in Price County Sheriff's race - Developing story
Allegations are being made on each side of a hotly-contested sheriff's race.Photo Credit: My Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. Incumbent sheriff, Brian Schmidt, of Prentice, has filed a lawsuit against registered write-in, John Brylski, of Phillips. While John Brylski is not on the ballot, he is a registered write-in, and he is running for the position currently held by Brian Schmidt, which is the role of the Price County Sheriff. Brian Schmidt is running for re-election to this position.
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED 2 WEEKS AGO: Man Attempted to Kill 3 Forest County Sheriff Deputies | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #49
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Robert Jacobson was one of them. His release was discretionary. 49th in the...
WJFW-TV
The Sisterhood Dance returns to Rhinelander
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Halloween is tomorrow and people will be handing out candy but Sunday in Rhinelander, girl scout members celebrated today. The Sisterhood Dance is an event that usually happens every year, but like most events it was stopped due to COVID-19. The event was a Halloween theme so the girls had to pleasure of breaking in their costumes a little bit early, Troop leader Brenda Baker, says bringing everybody together to have fun, is important to boost their morale.
Libel and police misconduct allegations abound in sheriff's race
Allegations are being made on each side of a hotly-contested sheriff's race in Price County, Wisconsin.Photo Credit: My Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. This article has been updated. If you have already seen this article, please scroll down to "Update - 10/28/22" to read the responses from incumbent candidate Sheriff Brian Schmidt and write-in candidate Mr. John Brylski. You can also access the official complaint.
WJFW-TV
Tomahawk volleyball looking to make a run at state behind team leader Meghan Scholz
TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)- Tomahawk Volleyball has been on top ever since they handed Mosinee their first lost after a 60 game win streak. The Hatchets have been undefeated with a 17 game win streak. Their star player with kills, blocks and aces is senior Meghan Scholz. Meghan grew up in...
WJFW-TV
WJFW-TV
Mercer Volleyball one win away from state
It was 2001. Apple came out with iTunes. Shrek made hundreds of millions at the box office. And the Mercer Tigers volleyball team won the state tournament. Since then, Mercer has yet to make it back to the final four. But this year, that 20-plus year drought might just end. And if history is any indication, the whole town will be behind the team.
