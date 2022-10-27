RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - On Saturday, families went trick or treating in Downtown Rhinelander. Every year on the Saturday before Halloween local police and fire departments close off the road to allow kids to safety collect candy from local businesses around town. Chief Lloyd Gauthier from the Rhinelander Police Department says the atmosphere was electric. "As we get further and further away from COVID, people are more willing to go out partake in events like this," said Chief Lloyd Gauthier.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO