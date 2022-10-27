Read full article on original website
Bunker Suppliers Dan-Bunkering and Amoil Merge
Bunker fuel suppliers Dan-Bunkering and Amoil on Friday announced they will merge on January 1, 2023 under one combined brand, Dan-Bunkering. The move, which follows the recent merger between Dan-Bunkering and SABT in the spring of 2022, continues industry consolidation in the bunkering sector. Dan-Bunkering is headquartered in Denmark with...
China launches 3rd and final space station component
BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday launched the third and final module to complete its permanent space station, realizing a more than decade-long endeavor to maintain a constant crewed presence in orbit. Mengtian was blasted into space at 3:39 p.m. (0739 GMT) Monday from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on the southern island province of Hainan. A large crowd of amateur photographers, space enthusiasts and assorted lookers-on watched the lift-off from an adjoining beach. Many waved Chinese flags and wore T-shirts emblazoned with the characters for China, reflecting the deep national pride invested in the space program and the technological progress it represents.
Partners Test Isotopic Tracer for Marine Biofuels
Biofuels provider GoodFuels announced the results of a new partnership with global certification organization Control Union and France’s IDS Group to test the effectiveness of a unique isotopic tracer for biofuels. A successful pilot, conducted during a recent delivery of 500 tonnes of biofuel to the Norden-owned tanker Nord...
Rauma Shipyard Lays Keep for Spirit of Tasmania IV
Finnish shipyard Rauma Marine Constructions held a keel laying ceremony of Spirit of Tasmania IV, a car and passenger ferry being built for the Tasmanian TT-Line Company. TT-Line, which operates between mainland Australia and Tasmania, has commissioned two identical Spirit of Tasmania vessels from RMC. The large-scale project is the biggest individual foreign sale between Australia and Finland.
Petraki Appointed President of WISTA International
WISTA International (Women's International Shipping and Trading Association) elected their new President, Elpi Petraki, from WISTA Hellas, at its Annual General Meeting on October 26, in Geneva, Switzerland. WISTA International consists of 56 National WISTA Association (NWA) and each one is represented by the President or a delegate at AGM and casts their vote for their country's choice for the President.
King Tut is a 100-year-obsession, especially at one Jersey restaurant
Crazes come, crazes go. Fidget Spinners, shoulder pads, Vanilla Ice are with us one season, gone the next. But one craze, about to celebrate its 100th anniversary, has never died. King Tut, whose tomb was discovered by archaeologist Howard Carter on Nov. 4, 1922 — a century ago Friday — was a sensation then. And he's a sensation now.
Fleet Cleaner Demonstrates Remote Control of Hull Cleaning Services
MSC’s Marianna Mastellone christening Thunderbird 3, together with Fleet Cleaner founders Alex Noordstrand (left) and Cornelis de Vet. (Photo: Fleet Cleaner) Thunderbird 3 named as latest vessel in growing fleet as remote operating control center in Delft begins operations. As hull biofouling and its role in invasive species transfer...
